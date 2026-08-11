As Skilled Labor Tightens, More Contractors Are Renting Infrastructure Instead of Owning It

Temporary Wall Systems Explains When Renting Beats Owning, What It Really Costs, and How the Labor Shortage Is Driving the Shift

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial construction demand keeps climbing while skilled labor gets harder and more expensive to find. Caught between the two, contractors are rethinking what they own and supporting scopes like temporary containment are increasingly the first to move off the balance sheet. Rather than pulling their own crews to build and tear down wall barriers, more facility managers and general contractors are renting modular wall systems and investing in full-service providers that handle the work. This shift is where specialists at Temporary Wall Systems are helping teams think through when renting makes sense, what it actually costs and how to keep crews focused on the work that moves a project forward.

"Skilled labor is harder and more expensive to find, and contractors want their crews on the work that goes toward completing the project," said Patrick Kiessling, President of Temporary Wall Systems. "Handing a supporting scope like containment to a provider, like us, that manages the whole thing keeps their people focused where it counts and takes the liability off their plate."

What's Driving the Shift From Ownership to Rental

Like nearly every other industry, construction is running on faster timelines than it used to. Multi-phase projects and mid-project scope changes make the cost of storing and maintaining owned systems harder to justify against a tight deadline. Equipment that sits idle between jobs still carries cost, while serviced rentals scale to what a specific project actually needs.

What Contractor's Should Weigh When Deciding to Rent or Buy

The purchase price is only the starting point. Before committing either way, contractors should think through the full picture, project by project:

Look Past the Sticker Price to Total Cost of Ownership: Factor in transportation, storage, maintenance, repairs and the labor to install and remove a system, not just what it costs to acquire.

Factor in transportation, storage, maintenance, repairs and the labor to install and remove a system, not just what it costs to acquire. Separate Renting a Product From Renting a Solution: Renting panels alone still leaves a crew to install, maintain and remove them, and the renter on the hook if anything is damaged. A serviced model, like Temporary Wall Systems, that includes design, installation, maintenance and dismantle removes much of that labor and liability.

Renting panels alone still leaves a crew to install, maintain and remove them, and the renter on the hook if anything is damaged. A serviced model, like Temporary Wall Systems, that includes design, installation, maintenance and dismantle removes much of that labor and liability. Match the Decision to Utilization: A system used intermittently or reconfigured often tends to favor renting, while steady daily use across many jobs can favor owning.

A system used intermittently or reconfigured often tends to favor renting, while steady daily use across many jobs can favor owning. Weigh Project Duration and Future Fit: Consider how long the current project runs and whether owned equipment will actually meet the needs of the jobs that follow.

Consider how long the current project runs and whether owned equipment will actually meet the needs of the jobs that follow. Account for Speed and Adaptability: Providers with specialized rental structures and crews install faster than site-built alternatives and adjust more easily as scope shifts.

Providers with specialized rental structures and crews install faster than site-built alternatives and adjust more easily as scope shifts. Factor in Who Carries Compliance: Full-service rental providers maintain current, code-compliant systems, which removes the burden of tracking changing requirements from the internal crew.

How it Changes Budgeting and Cash Flow

The move toward serviced infrastructure is reshaping how commercial builds allocate capital, shifting spend away from owning equipment and toward paying for what a given project requires. The larger effect goes beyond the rental line item. When a provider handles installation, upkeep and removal, it changes cash flow, moves much of the risk off the contractor and simplifies project decision-making. Because pricing is set before work begins, with no separate storage or transport surprises, teams get more predictable budgets.

Why Occupied Renovations are Accelerating the Trend

Active-site and occupied renovations are among the biggest drivers, because the building has to keep functioning while construction happens. That demands containment that goes up quickly, adjusts as scope shifts and doesn't add to the crew's workload.

"On an occupied site, the building still has to run while the work happens," said Kiessling. "Contractors need containment that goes up fast, adjusts as the job changes and takes work off their team's plate instead of adding to it."

Temporary Wall Systems has helped teams maintain clean, safe, functional spaces during construction across healthcare, hospitality, education, retail and other commercial settings. For more information on turnkey containment rentals, visit https://tempwallsystems.com/.

About Temporary Wall Systems

Founded in 2017, Temporary Wall Systems is a full-service provider of rentable, modular containment wall solutions for commercial construction and occupied renovation projects across the United States. Serving contractors, facility managers, and building owners, TWS offers a turnkey alternative to traditional temporary containment methods, with local teams handling delivery, installation, reconfiguration, and removal. The company supports projects across healthcare, hospitality, public transportation, education, retail, office, and other commercial environments where clean, safe, and functional spaces must be maintained during construction.

SOURCE Temporary Wall Systems