As Skills Shortages and AI Reshape Hiring, Talent Solutions RPO Named a Global RPO Leader for Helping Organizations Navigate a Changing Workforce

The recognition marks Talent Solutions RPO's 16th consecutive year as a Global Leader in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix assessment, validating its evolution beyond traditional RPO toward intelligence-led workforce solutions designed to meet clients' changing workforce needs.

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hiring has become a symptom of a much larger workforce challenge. As AI accelerates change, skills shortages persist, and workforce needs evolve faster than organizations can adapt, business leaders are rethinking not only how they hire, but how they build, access, and deploy talent.

Reflecting that shift, Everest Group named Talent Solutions RPO, part of the ManpowerGroup family of brands, a Leader in its Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2026 – Global.

Talent Solutions RPO named a Leader in Everest Group's Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2026 – Global

Marking the company's 16th consecutive year as a Leader, the recognition validates Talent Solutions RPO's continued evolution beyond traditional recruitment process outsourcing toward intelligence-led workforce solutions. From end-to-end RPO to modular and agile engagements, Talent Solutions RPO partners with clients in flexible ways that adapt to changing business needs while helping organizations navigate today's workforce realities.

Rather than treating recruitment as an isolated operational process, Talent Solutions RPO draws on one of the industry's most comprehensive views of global labor markets to help organizations anticipate skills gaps, navigate shifting economic conditions, and make smarter workforce decisions. Its delivery model is designed to integrate with clients' HR, technology, data, and governance ecosystems, enabling recruitment transformation at enterprise speed while maintaining local relevance and operational control. By combining advisory expertise with AI-enabled capabilities, including AI.Q from Sophie by ManpowerGroup™, across high-demand sectors such as manufacturing, energy, and technology, Talent Solutions RPO helps clients translate workforce intelligence into stronger business outcomes while improving hiring quality, speed, and candidate experience.

"Organizations don't just have a hiring problem; they have a workforce planning challenge, and increasingly it's the difference between whether a business can execute its strategy or not. As AI reshapes work and skills shortages continue across critical industries, leaders are looking beyond recruitment to understand where talent will come from, how work will get done, and how to stay ahead of constant change," said Caroline Pfeiffer Marinho, Global Business Leader, Talent Solutions RPO & Right Management. "That's where we come in. We help clients see how labor markets are actually moving so they can make better workforce decisions, integrate seamlessly with their organizations, and deliver the speed and quality today's business demands."

Everest Group's independent assessment validates that broader strategic direction, citing Talent Solutions RPO's expansive footprint, sector depth, and continued investment in AI-enabled intelligence.

"Talent Solutions RPO continues to strengthen its position in the global RPO market through its expansive delivery footprint and deep expertise across manufacturing, energy, and hi-tech and telecom industries. Its value proposition resonates well with its client base, thanks to its wide range of solutions including modular RPO and other agile engagements," Everest Group Vice President Sailesh Hota said. "Its continued investments in value-added services, as well as its pointed investments in Sophie AI.Q for enabling client access to AI-enabled labor market intelligence offerings, have helped position it as a Leader in Everest Group's Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2026 – Global."

As workforce models continue to evolve, Talent Solutions RPO is advancing its vision for workforce orchestration, where data-driven insight, human expertise, and AI-enabled innovation converge to help organizations build adaptable, future-ready workforces. This approach is supported by flexible delivery models, seamless integration, and a relentless focus on measurable business outcomes.

ABOUT MANPOWERGROUP TALENT SOLUTIONS

Talent Solutions combines RPO, TAPFIN-MSP, and Right Management to deliver end-to-end, data-driven capabilities across the talent lifecycle. Drawing on deep industry expertise and a genuine understanding of what talent wants, we help organizations address complex workforce needs, from attraction and acquisition to upskilling, development, and retention. Through seamless delivery, best-in-class technology, and extensive workforce insights, we serve clients across multiple countries and at scale. Talent Solutions is part of the ManpowerGroup® (NYSE: MAN) family of brands, which also includes Manpower and Experis.

For more information, visit www.mpgtalentsolutions.com, or follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE ManpowerGroup