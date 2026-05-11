As Summer Travel Season Approaches, Maverik Boosts Fuel Savings to Help Customers Save on the Miles Ahead

Starting May 12, Maverik will offer 15¢ off per gallon to eligible Nitro customers

SALT LAKE CITY, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As fuel prices remain top of mind for Americans ahead of summer travel season, Maverik – Adventure's First Stop, the leading nationwide adventure-themed convenience store brand, is helping customers save more on the miles ahead by increasing Nitro fuel savings through Maverik Adventure Club from 10¢ to 15¢ off per gallon, beginning May 12 through Labor Day.

The increase in savings comes as fuel prices and travel expenses remain a major consideration for families, commuters and summer travelers.

Maverik – Adventure's First Stop will offer 15¢ off per gallon to eligible Nitro customers starting May 12 through Labor Day. Speed Speed

"Summer is when people rack up the miles and the memories," said Crystal Maggelet, Maverik's CEO and Chief Adventure Guide. "We're expanding Nitro savings to help our customers save on the road so they can spend more time enjoying the season ahead with those that matter most."

How Nitro Works

Nitro customers will receive 15¢ off per gallon when they pay with Nitro from May 12 through Labor Day (Sept. 7, 2026), in addition to ongoing Nitro benefits including 25% off fountain beverages, Punch-It! digital punch cards, and Instant Price Match on fuel to local competitors. After the limited time offer ends, Nitro will return to its everyday fuel savings structure.

Customers can get started by downloading the Maverik app and joining Maverik Adventure Club. Eligible members can then upgrade to Nitro mobile pay directly through the app. With Maverik's streamlined cardless signup process, it's now easier than ever to activate Nitro and start saving at the pump. Nitro is not a credit card, and there are no fees or physical cards required.

Visit https://maverik.com/nitro/ to sign up for Nitro and start fueling future adventures.

Terms & conditions apply. See https://maverik.com/terms-and-conditions for details.

About Maverik — Adventure's First Stop

Maverik — Adventure's First Stop operates convenience stores across 20 states, from the Midwest to the West Coast, and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. Known for fueling adventures and delivering an elevated convenience experience for customers on the go, Maverik stores offer awesome values on fuel, fresh food and beverage options. Approximately 16,000 Team Members support Maverik's operations across its footprint. For more information, visit maverik.com .

SOURCE Maverik - Adventure's First Stop