As the GLP-1 Era Reshapes Weight Management, METAbiotics Launches with Science Designed to Support Long-Term Success

While millions of people are achieving significant weight loss through GLP-1 medications, maintaining that progress over time has become an increasingly important focus for consumers, healthcare professionals, and researchers alike.

"Most supplement brands license an ingredient. We discovered one," said Michael Oredsson, CEO of The Akkermansia Company. "Science isn't simply a proof point for METAbiotics, it's our foundation. Every product begins with original discovery and years of rigorous research, designed to help people support their health across every stage of life."

The scientists behind METAbiotics discovered, named, and advanced the science of Akkermansia muciniphila, one of the most researched next-generation microbes in the world. That work led to pasteurized Akkermansia muciniphila MucT®, a proven postbiotic that underpins the METAbiotics line.

"Your gut does far more than digest food," said Professor Willem M. de Vos, who led the research team that first isolated and characterized Akkermansia muciniphila and co-founded The Akkermansia Company. "Akkermansia MucT® strengthens the gut barrier, which has a measurable, positive effect on metabolic health. The clinical evidence supporting our patented strain in weight loss maintenance is an exciting step forward."

METAbiotics launches with two formulations designed to address distinct dimensions of metabolic wellness. The first, METAbiotics Weight Manager, is formulated to support healthy weight management and help maintain weight loss over time.

In a randomized clinical study, participants taking Akkermansia muciniphila MucT® were 8 times more likely to maintain their weight loss during the maintenance phase than those on a placebo.*

The second formulation, METAbiotics Metabolic Strength, is designed to support the body's natural metabolic adaptability, or its capacity to respond to everyday changes in diet, sleep, stress, aging, medications, and weight, while supporting healthy glucose metabolism, insulin function, gut barrier function, immune response, blood pressure, and overall metabolic health.

METAbiotics is available now in the U.S. at shopmetabiotics.com and on Amazon.

About METAbiotics The Akkermansia Company

METAbiotics is a consumer health brand from The Akkermansia Company, a Danone subsidiary dedicated to advancing the science of Akkermansia muciniphila. Built on decades of pioneering microbiome research, METAbiotics develops evidence-based postbiotic formulations that support metabolic adaptability, healthy weight management, and long-term metabolic health.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

SOURCE METAbiotics The Akkermansia Company