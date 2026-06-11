As Thousands of New Therapists Enter Practice, INsightium Launches Platform to Strengthen Clinician Growth, Supervision, and Retention

NEWARK, N.J., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Built by experienced behavioral health clinicians, agency leaders, and healthcare innovators, INsightium transforms everyday clinical work into continuous professional growth. The digital platform combines intelligent documentation, session-based clinical insights, supervision support, continuing education, and workforce analytics into a single system, designed to help organizations develop, support, and retain clinicians at scale.

Meet INsightium through the eyes of Maria, an early career therapist (3 minutes) Speed Speed The INsightium platform, as available for iPhone, Android, and on the web on any device Therapist browsing INsightium courses

The launch comes as behavioral health organizations face mounting workforce pressures, including turnover, burnout, and supervision constraints, as thousands of newly licensed therapists enter practice requiring additional support and development. For many organizations, the challenge is no longer hiring clinicians. It is developing them into confident practitioners and retaining them long enough to make an impact and stay within agencies.

"Behavioral health agencies are losing talented clinicians faster than they can replace them," said Dr. Marlon Gray, Co-Founder of INsightium and founder of an Inc. 5000 fastest-growing behavioral health organization. "Most technology solutions focus on operational efficiency. We built INsightium to address the workforce challenge itself by reducing administrative burden, strengthening clinical development, and helping clinicians feel more supported in their work."

Unlike traditional professional development programs that occur outside of practice, INsightium integrates directly into the clinical workflow. By connecting professional development to actual client work, INsightium creates a continuous learning environment where clinicians receive meaningful support between supervision sessions, while organizations gain visibility into workforce engagement, development, and retention risk.

The result is a scalable approach to clinician growth that helps organizations strengthen supervision, improve workforce engagement, and reduce costly turnover without adding additional administrative demands on clinicians or leadership teams.

"We cannot solve a mental health crisis with a burned-out and unsupported workforce," said Dr. Juan Rios, LCSW, Co-Founder of INsightium and Robert Wood Johnson Health Policy Fellow at the National Academy of Medicine "INsightium helps clinicians continue to grow, feel supported, and stay in the profession longer."

As behavioral health organizations seek sustainable solutions to workforce instability, INsightium offers a new model: transforming every clinical interaction into an opportunity for learning, growth, and professional support.

To learn more about INsightium, visit insightium.app.

About INsightium

INsightium Inc. is a behavioral health technology company founded by clinicians, agency operators, and healthcare innovators. Headquartered in New Jersey, the company provides behavioral health organizations with an integrated platform for intelligent documentation, clinical development, supervision support, and workforce engagement. By turning everyday clinical work into continuous professional growth, INsightium helps organizations build stronger clinicians, improve retention, and deliver better care.

Media Contact

Name: Juan Rios

Title: Co-Founder, INsightium

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-203-507-4703

Website: insightium.app

SOURCE INsightium Inc.