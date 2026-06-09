Ascot Appoints Joseph Eppers as Group Chief Investment Officer

NEW YORK, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascot Group Limited ("Ascot"), a global specialty (re)insurance company, today announced that Joseph ("Joe") Eppers has been appointed Group Chief Investment Officer and a member of the company's Global Executive Committee.

In this role, Joe will lead Ascot's global investment strategy and oversee its investment portfolio, partnering closely with senior leadership to support the company's long-term growth and balance sheet strength. He will report to Mark Wilcox, Ascot Group Chief Financial Officer.

Photo of Joseph Eppers

"Joe brings deep investment expertise, proven leadership, and a well-established industry network," said Mark Wilcox. "We are pleased to welcome him to Ascot as we continue to advance our investment platform in support of our underwriting franchise."

Jonathan Zaffino, Ascot Group CEO and President, commented: "Joe is a thoughtful leader with a strong record of navigating complex markets. His perspective as a member of our Global Executive Committee will strengthen our leadership team and support the continued evolution of our global business."

Joe has more than 25 years of industry experience and joins Ascot from Selective Insurance, where he served as Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer, overseeing the company's investment portfolio and strategy. Previously, he worked as a Director at BlackRock in the Financial Institutions Group, responsible for providing customized strategic investment solutions for insurance and other institutional clients, and served as Senior Vice President of Investments at Endurance Specialty Holdings, Inc.

"Ascot has built a world-class global specialty platform with meaningful momentum," said Joe Eppers. "I look forward to partnering with the team to execute a disciplined investment strategy that supports Ascot's clients, colleagues, and long-term profitability goals."

About Ascot Group Limited

Ascot is a leading global specialty insurance and reinsurance group offering property and casualty solutions to clients, with a 25-year track record of consistency and stability and $16 billion in total assets at March 31, 2026. The company operates through an ecosystem of interconnected global platforms in offices across the United States, Bermuda and London, bound by a common mission to be a perfect partner for a less-than-perfect world.

Affiliates within Ascot are rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company, A+ by Fitch Ratings Inc. and A by S&P Ratings.

Visit www.ascotgroup.com or follow the company on LinkedIn to learn more about its products and people.

SOURCE Ascot Group