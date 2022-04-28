ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Reports Its Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2022
Apr 28, 2022, 02:45 ET
TAIPEI, Taiwan, R.O.C., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (TAIEX: 3711,NYSE: ASX) ("We", "ASEH", or the "Company"), the leading provider of semiconductor assembly and test services (ATM) and electronic manufacturing services (EMS), today reported its unaudited net revenues[1] of NT$144,391 million for 1Q22, up by 21% year-over-year and down by 17% sequentially (or up by 27% year-over-year and down by 13% sequentially on pro forma basis). Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent for the quarter totaled NT$12,907 million, up from a net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$8,477 million in 1Q21 and down from a net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$30,916 million in 4Q21 (or up from a net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$7,981 million in 1Q21 and down from a net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$14,459 million in 4Q21 on pro forma basis). Basic earnings per share for the quarter were NT$3.01 (or US$0.216 per ADS), compared to NT$1.97 for 1Q21 and NT$7.20 for 4Q21 (or NT$1.85 for 1Q21 and NT$3.37 for 4Q21 on pro forma basis). Diluted earnings per share for the quarter were NT$2.92 (or US$0.210 per ADS), compared to NT$1.92 for 1Q21 and NT$6.99 for 4Q21 (or NT$1.80 for 1Q21 and NT$3.21 for 4Q21 on pro forma basis).
We are providing the unaudited pro forma financial information to aid you in your analysis of the financial aspects of our disposal of the China Sites in 4Q21. The unaudited pro forma financial information was based on our historical financial statements and China sites' historical financial statements, given effect to the disposal as if it had occurred for the preceding quarters of 1Q21 and 4Q21. For more details on our operations, please refer to "Summary of Consolidated Statement of Income Data" and "Summary of Consolidated Statement of Income Data – ATM."
RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
1Q22 Results Highlights – Consolidated
- Net revenues contribution from packaging operations, testing operations, EMS operations and others, each represented approximately 47%, 9%, 42% and 2%, respectively, of total net revenues for the quarter.
- Cost of revenues was NT$115,920 million for the quarter, down from NT$140,042 million in 4Q21.
- Raw material cost totaled NT$72,117 million for the quarter, representing 50% of total net revenues.
- Labor cost totaled NT$16,148 million for the quarter, representing 11% of total net revenues.
- Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$12,318 million for the quarter.
- Gross margin increased 0.7 percentage points to 19.7% in 1Q22 from 19.0% in 4Q21.
- Operating margin was 11.2% in 1Q22, compared to 11.3% in 4Q21.
- In terms of non-operating items:
- Net interest expense was NT$432 million.
- Net foreign exchange loss of NT$1,104 million was primarily attributable to the appreciation of U.S. dollar against New Taiwan dollar.
- Gain on valuation of financial assets and liabilities was NT$1,406 million.
- Net gain on equity-method investments was NT$199 million.
- Other net non-operating income of NT$481 million was primarily attributable to miscellaneous income. Total non-operating income for the quarter was NT$550 million.
- Income before tax was NT$16,663 million for 1Q22, compared to NT$37,336 million in 4Q21. We recorded income tax expenses of NT$3,278 million for the quarter, compared to NT$5,592 million in 4Q21.
- In 1Q22, net income attributable to shareholders of the parent was NT$12,907 million, compared to NT$8,477 million in 1Q21 and NT$30,916 million in 4Q21.
- Our total number of shares outstanding at the end of the quarter was 4,357,508,832, including treasury stock owned by our subsidiaries in 1Q22. Our 1Q22 basic earnings per share of NT$3.01 (or US$0.216 per ADS) were based on 4,289,978,359 weighted average numbers of shares outstanding in 1Q22. Our 1Q22 diluted earnings per share of NT$2.92 (or US$0.210 per ADS) were based on 4,341,041,922 weighted average number of shares outstanding in 1Q22.
1Q22 Results Highlights – ATM
- Net revenues were NT$84,025 million, down by 9% sequentially or down by 1% on pro forma basis.
- Cost of revenues was NT$60,924 million for the quarter, down by 8% sequentially.
- Raw material cost totaled NT$22,913 million for the quarter, representing 27% of total net revenues.
- Labor cost totaled NT$13,555 million for the quarter, representing 16% of total net revenues.
- Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$11,146 million for the quarter.
- Gross margin decreased 0.5 percentage point to 27.5% in 1Q22 from 28.0% in 4Q21.
- Operating margin was 16.7% in 1Q22, compared to 17.5% in 4Q21.
1Q22 Results Highlights – EMS
- Net revenues were NT$61,166 million, down by 25% sequentially.
- Cost of revenues for the quarter was NT$55,786 million, down by 25% sequentially.
- Raw material cost totaled NT$49,100 million for the quarter, representing 80% of total net revenues.
- Labor cost totaled NT$2,482 million for the quarter, representing 4% of total net revenues.
- Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$904 million for the quarter.
- Gross margin increased 0.1 percentage points to 8.8% in 1Q22 from 8.7% in 4Q21.
- Operating margin was 3.6% in 1Q22, compared to 4.4% in 4Q21.
LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES
- Capital expenditures in 1Q22 totaled US$443 million, of which US$311 million were used in packaging operations, US$96 million in testing operations, US$26 million in EMS operations and US$10 million in interconnect materials operations and others.
- Total unused credit lines amounted to NT$285,878 million as of March 31, 2022.
- Current ratio was 1.22 and net debt to equity ratio was 0.52 as of March 31, 2022.
- Total number of employees was 95,105 as of March 31, 2022, compared to 95,727 as of December 31, 2021.
BUSINESS REVIEW
Customers
ATM BASIS
- Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 47% of our total net revenues in 1Q22, compared to 45% in 4Q21. Two customers each accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 1Q22 individually.
- Our top 10 customers contributed 59% of our total net revenues in 1Q22, compared to 56% in 4Q21.
- Our customers that are integrated device manufacturers or IDMs accounted for 29% of our total net revenues in 1Q22, compared to 31% in 4Q21.
EMS BASIS
- Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 70% of our total net revenues in 1Q22, compared to 77% in 4Q21. One customer accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 1Q22.
- Our top 10 customers contributed 79% of our total net revenues in 1Q22, compared to 84% in 4Q21.
Supplemental Financial Information
(Unaudited)
Consolidated Operations
|
Legal Entity Basis
|
Pro forma Basis
|
1Q22
|
4Q21
|
1Q21
|
4Q21
|
1Q21
|
EBITDA (NT$ Millions)
|
30,661
|
51,938
|
24,867
|
32,624
|
23,487
ATM Operations
|
Legal Entity Basis
|
Pro forma Basis
|
1Q22
|
4Q21
|
1Q21
|
4Q21
|
1Q21
|
Net Revenues (NT$ Millions)
|
84,025
|
91,958
|
73,767
|
85,180
|
68,139
|
Revenue by Application
|
Communication
|
52%
|
50%
|
50%
|
53%
|
53%
|
Computing
|
16%
|
16%
|
14%
|
16%
|
14%
|
Automotive, Consumer & Others
|
32%
|
34%
|
36%
|
31%
|
33%
|
Revenue by Type
|
Bumping, Flip Chip, WLP & SiP
|
43%
|
38%
|
34%
|
40%
|
37%
|
Wirebonding
|
34%
|
37%
|
40%
|
36%
|
38%
|
Others
|
6%
|
8%
|
9%
|
7%
|
8%
|
Testing
|
15%
|
15%
|
15%
|
15%
|
15%
|
Material
|
2%
|
2%
|
2%
|
2%
|
2%
|
Capacity & EBITDA
|
CapEx (US$ Millions)*
|
414
|
404
|
460
|
368
|
422
|
EBITDA (NT$ Millions)
|
27,116
|
47,090
|
22,566
|
27,776
|
21,185
|
Number of Wirebonders
|
25,858
|
25,803
|
27,574
|
25,803
|
23,426
|
Number of Testers
|
5,012
|
4,890
|
5,862
|
4,890
|
4,447
EMS Operations
|
1Q22
|
4Q21
|
1Q21
|
Net Revenues (NT$ Millions)
|
61,166
|
81,544
|
47,693
|
Revenue by Application
|
Communication
|
40%
|
38%
|
39%
|
Computing
|
10%
|
8%
|
7%
|
Consumer
|
29%
|
38%
|
33%
|
Industrial
|
13%
|
11%
|
14%
|
Automotive
|
6%
|
4%
|
5%
|
Others
|
2%
|
1%
|
2%
|
Capacity
|
CapEx (US$ Millions)*
|
26
|
68
|
11
* Capital expenditure excludes building construction costs.
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of Consolidated Statement of Income Data
(In NT$ millions, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
|
Legal Entity Basis
|
Pro Forma Basis
|
For the three months ended
|
For the three months ended
|
Mar. 31
2022
|
Dec. 31
2021
|
Mar. 31
2021
|
Dec. 31
2021
|
Mar. 31
2021
|
Net revenues:
|
Packaging
|
68,383
|
75,366
|
59,033
|
69,644
|
54,332
|
Testing
|
12,583
|
13,756
|
11,130
|
12,700
|
10,204
|
EMS
|
61,163
|
81,541
|
47,684
|
81,541
|
47,684
|
Others
|
2,262
|
2,273
|
1,623
|
2,273
|
1,623
|
Total net revenues
|
144,391
|
172,936
|
119,470
|
166,158
|
113,843
|
Cost of revenues
|
(115,920)
|
(140,042)
|
(97,584)
|
(134,704)
|
(92,975)
|
Gross profit
|
28,471
|
32,894
|
21,886
|
31,454
|
20,868
|
Operating expenses:
|
Research and development
|
(5,362)
|
(5,714)
|
(4,769)
|
(5,475)
|
(4,563)
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
(6,996)
|
(7,565)
|
(6,209)
|
(7,203)
|
(5,900)
|
Total operating expenses
|
(12,358)
|
(13,279)
|
(10,978)
|
(12,678)
|
(10,463)
|
Operating income
|
16,113
|
19,615
|
10,908
|
18,776
|
10,405
|
Net non-operating (expenses) income:
|
Interest expense - net
|
(432)
|
(553)
|
(572)
|
(537)
|
(552)
|
Foreign exchange gain (loss)
|
(1,104)
|
496
|
(224)
|
525
|
(257)
|
Gain (loss) on valuation of financial assets and liabilities
|
1,406
|
(483)
|
391
|
(551)
|
416
|
Gain (loss) on equity-method investments
|
199
|
192
|
149
|
192
|
149
|
Others
|
481
|
18,069
|
528
|
468
|
464
|
Total non-operating income (expenses)
|
550
|
17,721
|
272
|
97
|
220
|
Income before tax
|
16,663
|
37,336
|
11,180
|
18,873
|
10,625
|
Income tax expense
|
(3,278)
|
(5,592)
|
(2,451)
|
(3,586)
|
(2,392)
|
Income from continuing operations and before non-controlling interest
|
13,385
|
31,744
|
8,729
|
15,287
|
8,233
|
Non-controlling interest
|
(478)
|
(828)
|
(252)
|
(828)
|
(252)
|
Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent
|
12,907
|
30,916
|
8,477
|
14,459
|
7,981
|
Per share data:
|
Earnings (losses) per share
|
– Basic
|
NT$3.01
|
NT$7.20
|
NT$1.97
|
NT$3.37
|
NT$1.85
|
– Diluted
|
NT$2.92
|
NT$6.99
|
NT$1.92
|
NT$3.21
|
NT$1.80
|
Earnings (losses) per equivalent ADS
|
– Basic
|
US$0.216
|
US$0.518
|
US$0.139
|
US$0.242
|
US$0.131
|
– Diluted
|
US$0.210
|
US$0.504
|
US$0.135
|
US$0.231
|
US$0.127
|
Number of weighted average shares used in
diluted EPS calculation (in thousands)
|
4,341,042
|
4,343,537
|
4,357,714
|
4,343,537
|
4,357,714
|
FX (NTD/USD)
|
27.85
|
27.78
|
28.30
|
27.78
|
28.30
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of Consolidated Statement of Income Data – ATM
(In NT$ millions, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
|
Legal Entity Basis
|
Pro Forma Basis
|
For the three months ended
|
For the three months ended
|
Mar. 31
2022
|
Dec. 31
2021
|
Mar. 31
2021
|
Dec. 31
2021
|
Mar. 31
2021
|
Net revenues:
|
Packaging
|
69,921
|
76,664
|
61,545
|
70,942
|
56,844
|
Testing
|
12,583
|
13,756
|
11,131
|
12,700
|
10,204
|
Direct Material
|
1,479
|
1,502
|
1,044
|
1,502
|
1,044
|
Others
|
42
|
36
|
47
|
36
|
47
|
Total net revenues
|
84,025
|
91,958
|
73,767
|
85,180
|
68,139
|
Cost of revenues
|
(60,924)
|
(66,217)
|
(55,760)
|
(60,879)
|
(51,150)
|
Gross profit
|
23,101
|
25,741
|
18,007
|
24,301
|
16,989
|
Operating expenses:
|
Research and development
|
(4,136)
|
(4,479)
|
(3,697)
|
(4,241)
|
(3,490)
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
(4,953)
|
(5,206)
|
(4,392)
|
(4,844)
|
(4,084)
|
Total operating expenses
|
(9,089)
|
(9,685)
|
(8,089)
|
(9,085)
|
(7,574)
|
Operating income
|
14,012
|
16,056
|
9,918
|
15,216
|
9,415
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of Consolidated Statement of Income Data – EMS
(In NT$ millions, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
|
For the three months ended
|
Mar. 31
2022
|
Dec. 31
2021
|
Mar. 31
2021
|
Net revenues
|
61,166
|
81,544
|
47,693
|
Cost of revenues
|
(55,786)
|
(74,436)
|
(43,682)
|
Gross profit
|
5,380
|
7,108
|
4,011
|
Operating expenses:
|
Research and development
|
(1,249)
|
(1,256)
|
(1,097)
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
(1,931)
|
(2,253)
|
(1,738)
|
Total operating expenses
|
(3,180)
|
(3,509)
|
(2,835)
|
Operating income
|
2,200
|
3,599
|
1,176
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of Consolidated Balance Sheet Data
(In NT$ millions)
(Unaudited)
|
As of Mar. 31, 2022
|
As of Dec. 31, 2021
|
Current assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
84,426
|
76,073
|
Financial assets – current
|
4,698
|
3,075
|
Notes and accounts receivable
|
106,560
|
115,462
|
Inventories
|
86,201
|
73,245
|
Others
|
25,155
|
24,503
|
Total current assets
|
307,040
|
292,358
|
Financial assets – non-current & Investments – equity method
|
23,202
|
23,260
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
247,541
|
239,867
|
Right-of-use assets
|
10,915
|
10,680
|
Intangible assets
|
75,236
|
75,980
|
Others
|
32,214
|
30,789
|
Total assets
|
696,148
|
672,934
|
Current liabilities:
|
Short-term borrowings
|
49,990
|
41,037
|
Current portion of bonds payable & Current portion of long-term borrowings
|
10,825
|
14,429
|
Notes and accounts payable
|
83,898
|
84,470
|
Others
|
106,013
|
70,992
|
Total current liabilities
|
250,726
|
210,928
|
Bonds payable
|
40,521
|
42,365
|
Long-term borrowings[2]
|
116,386
|
121,946
|
Other liabilities
|
24,755
|
23,062
|
Total liabilities
|
432,388
|
398,301
|
Equity attributable to shareholders of the parent
|
248,373
|
260,077
|
Non-controlling interests
|
15,387
|
14,556
|
Total liabilities & shareholders' equity
|
696,148
|
672,934
|
Current Ratio
|
1.22
|
1.39
|
Net Debt to Equity Ratio
|
0.52
|
0.54
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of Consolidated Cash Flow Statements
(In NT$ millions)
(Unaudited)
|
For the three months ended
|
Mar. 31
|
Dec. 31
|
Mar. 31
|
2022
|
2021
|
2021
|
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
|
Income before tax
|
16,663
|
37,336
|
11,180
|
Depreciation & amortization
|
13,503
|
14,070
|
13,130
|
Other operating activities items
|
(2,986)
|
(18,488)
|
(8,559)
|
Net cash generated from operating activities
|
27,180
|
32,918
|
15,751
|
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
|
Net payments for property, plant and equipment
|
(17,182)
|
(16,513)
|
(14,053)
|
Other investment activities items
|
(753)
|
21,812
|
(205)
|
Net cash generated from (used in) investing activities
|
(17,935)
|
5,299
|
(14,258)
|
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
|
Net proceeds from (repayment of) loans
|
(5,310)
|
(5,936)
|
19,600
|
Other financing activities items
|
(269)
|
(9,868)
|
1,613
|
Net cash generated from (used in) financing activities
|
(5,579)
|
(15,804)
|
21,213
|
Foreign currency exchange effect
|
4,687
|
241
|
(461)
|
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
|
8,353
|
22,654
|
22,245
|
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period
|
76,073
|
53,419
|
51,538
|
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period
|
84,426
|
76,073
|
73,783
|
[1] All financial information presented in this press release is unaudited, consolidated and prepared in accordance with Taiwan-IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards as endorsed for use in the R.O.C.). Such financial information is generated internally by us and has not been subjected to the same review and scrutiny, including internal auditing procedures and audit by our independent auditors, to which we subject our year-end audited consolidated financial statements, and may vary materially from the year-end audited consolidated financial information for the same period. Any evaluation of the financial information presented in this press release should also take into account our published year-end audited consolidated financial statements and the notes to those statements. In addition, the financial information presented is not necessarily indicative of our results of operations for any future period.
|
[2] Long-term borrowings include long-term loans and bills payable.
