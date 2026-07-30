ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Reports Its Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2026

TAIPEI, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 3711, NYSE: ASX) ("We", "ASEH", or the "Company"), the leading provider of semiconductor assembly and testing services ("ATM") and the provider of electronic manufacturing services ("EMS"), today reported its unaudited[1] net revenues of NT$191,064 million for 2Q26, up by 26.7% year-over-year and up by 10.0% sequentially. Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent for the quarter totaled NT$21,068 million, up from NT$7,521 million in 2Q25 and up from NT$14,132 million in 1Q26. Basic earnings per share for the quarter were NT$4.80 (or US$0.304 per ADS), compared to NT$1.74 for 2Q25 and NT$3.23 for 1Q26. Diluted earnings per share for the quarter were NT$4.61 (or US$0.292 per ADS), compared to NT$1.70 for 2Q25 and NT$3.08 for 1Q26.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

2Q26 Results Highlights – Consolidated

Net revenues from packaging operations, testing operations, EMS operations, and others represented approximately 52%, 13%, 34%, and 1% of the total net revenues for the quarter, respectively.

Cost of revenues was NT$150,914 million for the quarter, up from NT$138,844 million in 1Q26.

- Raw material cost totaled NT$86,253 million for the quarter, representing 45% of the total net revenues.

- Labor cost totaled NT$21,920 million for the quarter, representing 11% of the total net revenues.

- Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$18,441 million for the quarter.

- Raw material cost totaled NT$86,253 million for the quarter, representing 45% of the total net revenues. - Labor cost totaled NT$21,920 million for the quarter, representing 11% of the total net revenues. - Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$18,441 million for the quarter. Gross margin increased by 1 percentage point to 21.0% in 2Q26 from 20.0% in 1Q26.

Operating margin was 11.1% in 2Q26, compared to 10.1% in 1Q26.

Non-operating items:

- Net interest expense was NT$1,853 million.

- Net gain on foreign exchange hedging activities of NT$3,637 million.

- Net gain on equity-method investments was NT$2,298 million.

- Other net non-operating income was NT$484 million, primarily attributable to miscellaneous income.

Total non-operating income for the quarter was NT$4,566 million.

- Net interest expense was NT$1,853 million. - Net gain on foreign exchange hedging activities of NT$3,637 million. - Net gain on equity-method investments was NT$2,298 million. - Other net non-operating income was NT$484 million, primarily attributable to miscellaneous income. Total non-operating income for the quarter was NT$4,566 million. Income before tax was NT$25,700 million in 2Q26, compared to NT$18,161 million in 1Q26. We recorded income tax expenses of NT$4,172 million for the quarter, compared to NT$3,629 million in 1Q26.

Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent was NT$21,068 million in 2Q26, compared to NT$7,521 million in 2Q25 and NT$14,132 million in 1Q26.

Our total number of shares outstanding at the end of the quarter was 4,470,572,282, including treasury stock owned by our subsidiaries in 2Q26. Our 2Q26 basic earnings per share of NT$4.80 (or US$0.304 per ADS) were based on 4,386,711,875 weighted average number of shares outstanding in 2Q26. Our 2Q26 diluted earnings per share of NT$4.61 (or US$0.292 per ADS) were based on 4,505,702,583 weighted average number of shares outstanding in 2Q26.

2Q26 Results Highlights – ATM

Net revenues were NT$126,148 million for the quarter, up by 36.3% year-over-year and up by 12.2% sequentially.

Cost of revenues was NT$91,657 million for the quarter, up by 26.7% year-over-year and up by 10.1% sequentially.

- Raw material cost totaled NT$34,782 million for the quarter, representing 28% of the total net revenues.

- Labor cost totaled NT$18,255 million for the quarter, representing 14% of the total net revenues.

- Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$16,940 million for the quarter.

- Raw material cost totaled NT$34,782 million for the quarter, representing 28% of the total net revenues. - Labor cost totaled NT$18,255 million for the quarter, representing 14% of the total net revenues. - Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$16,940 million for the quarter. Gross margin increased by 1.3 percentage points to 27.3% in 2Q26 from 26.0% in 1Q26.

Operating margin was 15.7% in 2Q26, compared to 14.1% in 1Q26.

2Q26 Results Highlights – EMS

Net revenues were NT$65,789 million, up by 11.9% year-over-year and up by 6.3% sequentially.

Cost of revenues for the quarter was NT$59,916 million, up by 12.6% year-over-year and up by 7.0% sequentially.

- Raw material cost totaled NT$51,810 million for the quarter, representing 79% of the total net revenues.

- Labor cost totaled NT$3,595 million for the quarter, representing 5% of the total net revenues.

- Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$1,259 million for the quarter.

- Raw material cost totaled NT$51,810 million for the quarter, representing 79% of the total net revenues. - Labor cost totaled NT$3,595 million for the quarter, representing 5% of the total net revenues. - Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$1,259 million for the quarter. Gross margin decreased by 0.6 percentage points to 8.9% in 2Q26 from 9.5% in 1Q26.

Operating margin was 2.4% in 2Q26, compared to 3.0% in 1Q26.

LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES

Equipment capital expenditures in 2Q26 totaled US$1,695 million, of which US$840 million was used in packaging operations, US$804 million in testing operations, US$49 million in EMS operations and US$2 million in interconnect materials operations and others.

Total unused credit lines amounted to NT$396,197 million as of June 30, 2026.

Current ratio was 1.07 and net debt to equity ratio was 0.47 as of June 30, 2026.

Total number of employees was 114,179 as of June 30, 2026, compared to 107,950 as of March 31, 2026.

BUSINESS REVIEW

Customers

ATM BASIS

Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 44% of our total net revenues in 2Q26, compared to 43% in 1Q26. One customer accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 2Q26.

Our top 10 customers contributed 60% of our total net revenues in 2Q26, compared to 58% in 1Q26.

Our customers that are integrated device manufacturers or IDMs accounted for 41% of our total net revenues in 2Q26, compared to 38% in 1Q26.

EMS BASIS

Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 58% of our total net revenues in 2Q26, compared to 64% in 1Q26. One customer accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 2Q26.

Our top 10 customers contributed 69% of our total net revenues in 2Q26, compared to 71% in 1Q26.

About ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

ASEH is the leading provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and test. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering test, wafer probing and final test, as well as packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services through USI with superior technologies, breakthrough innovations, and advanced development programs. With advanced technological capabilities and a global presence spanning Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, and Tunisia as well as the United States and Europe, ASEH has established a reputation for reliable, high quality products and services.

For more information, please visit our website at https://www.aseglobal.com.

Safe Harbor Notice

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although these forward-looking statements, which may include statements regarding our future results of operations, financial condition or business prospects, are based on our own information and information from other sources we believe to be reliable, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this press release. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify these forward-looking statements in this press release. These forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates reflecting the best judgment of our senior management and our actual results of operations, financial condition or business prospects may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements for reasons including, among others, risks associated with cyclicality and market conditions in the semiconductor or electronic industry; changes in our regulatory environment, including our ability to comply with new or stricter environmental regulations and to resolve environmental liabilities; demand for the outsourced semiconductor packaging, testing and electronic manufacturing services we offer and for such outsourced services generally; the highly competitive semiconductor or manufacturing industry we are involved in; our ability to introduce new technologies in order to remain competitive; international business activities; our business strategy; our future expansion plans and capital expenditures; the strained relationship between the Republic of China and the People's Republic of China; general economic and political conditions; the recent shift in United States trade policies; possible disruptions in commercial activities caused by natural or human-induced disasters; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; and other factors. For a discussion of these risks and other factors, please see the documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the 2025 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on April 1, 2026.

Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited)

Consolidated Operations



2Q26 1Q26 2Q25 EBITDA[2] (NT$ million) 45,779 38,147 27,426

ATM Operations



2Q26 1Q26 2Q25 Net Revenues (NT$ million) 126,148 112,434 92,565 Revenues by Application





Communication 41 % 43 % 46 % Computing 30 % 27 % 24 % Automotive, Consumer & Others 29 % 30 % 30 % Revenues by Type





Bumping, Flip Chip, WLP & SiP 49 % 49 % 47 % Wirebonding 24 % 24 % 28 % Others 6 % 7 % 5 % Testing 19 % 19 % 18 % Material 2 % 1 % 2 % Capacity & EBITDA





Equipment CapEx (US$ million) 1,646 963 942 EBITDA[2] (NT$ million) 41,491 34,524 24,295 Number of Wirebonders 24,815 24,926 25,156 Number of Testers 8,348 7,585 6,797

EMS Operations



2Q26 1Q26 2Q25 Net Revenues (NT$ million) 65,789 61,875 58,770 Revenues by Application





Communication 30 % 25 % 33 % Computing 16 % 15 % 10 % Consumer 28 % 35 % 32 % Industrial 16 % 14 % 14 % Automotive 8 % 9 % 9 % Others 2 % 2 % 2 % Capacity





Equipment CapEx (US$ million) 49 40 49

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Summary of Consolidated Statement of Income Data (In NT$ million, except per share data) (Unaudited)



For the three months ended

For the six months ended

Jun. 30 2026

Mar. 31 2026 (Retrospectively

Adjusted)

Jun. 30 2025

Jun. 30 2026 (Retrospectively

Adjusted)

Jun. 30 2025

Net revenues



















Packaging 99,387

88,981

73,659

188,368

142,070

Testing 23,665

21,041

16,612

44,706

32,616

EMS 65,411

61,361

58,374

126,772

120,234

Others 2,601

2,279

2,105

4,880

3,983

Total net revenues 191,064

173,662

150,750

364,726

298,903























Cost of revenues (150,914)

(138,844)

(125,063)

(289,758)

(248,323)

Gross profit 40,150

34,818

25,687

74,968

50,580























Operating expenses



















Research and development (10,229)

(9,210)

(8,004)

(19,439)

(15,583)

Selling, general and administrative (8,787)

(8,115)

(7,490)

(16,902)

(15,133)

Total operating expenses (19,016)

(17,325)

(15,494)

(36,341)

(30,716)

Operating income 21,134

17,493

10,193

38,627

19,864























Net non-operating income and expenses



















Interest expense - net (1,853)

(1,576)

(1,203)

(3,429)

(2,459)

Foreign exchange gain (loss) - net 738

(2,225)

11,885

(1,487)

10,210

Gain (Loss) on valuation of financial assets and liabilities - net 2,899

3,063

(12,098)

5,962

(9,225)

Gain on equity-method investments - net 2,298

728

223

3,026

263

Others - net 484

678

255

1,162

412

Total non-operating income and expenses 4,566

668

(938)

5,234

(799)

Income before tax 25,700

18,161

9,255

43,861

19,065























Income tax expense (4,172)

(3,629)

(1,576)

(7,801)

(3,598)

Income from operations and before non-controlling interests 21,528

14,532

7,679

36,060

15,467

Non-controlling interests (460)

(400)

(158)

(860)

(392)























Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent 21,068

14,132

7,521

35,200

15,075























Per share data:



















Earnings per share



















– Basic NT$4.80

NT$3.23

NT$1.74

NT$8.04

NT$3.48

– Diluted NT$4.61

NT$3.08

NT$1.70

NT$7.64

NT$3.34























Earnings per equivalent ADS



















– Basic US$0.304

US$0.205

US$0.111

US$0.509

US$0.218

– Diluted US$0.292

US$0.195

US$0.109

US$0.485

US$0.209























Number of weighted average shares used in

diluted EPS calculation (in thousand shares) 4,505,703

4,485,186

4,395,187

4,498,971

4,406,107























FX (NTD/USD) 31.59

31.53

31.18

31.56

31.99

























ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Summary of ATM Statement of Income Data (In NT$ million) (Unaudited)



For the three months ended

For the six months ended

Jun. 30 2026

Mar. 31 2026

Jun. 30 2025

Jun. 30 2026

Jun. 30 2025

Net revenues:



















Packaging 100,324

89,673

74,440

189,997

143,800

Testing 23,665

21,041

16,612

44,706

32,616

Direct material 2,057

1,621

1,431

3,678

2,650

Others 102

99

82

201

167

Total net revenues 126,148

112,434

92,565

238,582

179,233























Cost of revenues (91,657)

(83,236)

(72,317)

(174,893)

(139,374)

Gross profit 34,491

29,198

20,248

63,689

39,859























Operating expenses:



















Research and development (8,384)

(7,497)

(6,320)

(15,881)

(12,363)

Selling, general and administrative (6,325)

(5,824)

(5,111)

(12,149)

(10,344)

Total operating expenses (14,709)

(13,321)

(11,431)

(28,030)

(22,707)

Operating income 19,782

15,877

8,817

35,659

17,152

























ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Summary of EMS Statement of Income Data (In NT$ million) (Unaudited)



For the three months ended

For the six months ended

Jun. 30 2026

Mar. 31 2026 (Retrospectively

Adjusted)

Jun. 30 2025

Jun. 30 2026 (Retrospectively

Adjusted)

Jun. 30 2025























Net revenues 65,789

61,875

58,770

127,664

121,065























Cost of revenues (59,916)

(56,013)

(53,221)

(115,929)

(109,988)

Gross profit 5,873

5,862

5,549

11,735

11,077























Operating expenses



















Research and development (1,887)

(1,751)

(1,723)

(3,638)

(3,303)

Selling, general and administrative (2,417)

(2,244)

(2,313)

(4,661)

(4,653)

Total operating expenses (4,304)

(3,995)

(4,036)

(8,299)

(7,956)

Operating income 1,569

1,867

1,513

3,436

3,121

























ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Summary of Consolidated Balance Sheet Data (In NT$ million) (Unaudited)







As of Jun. 30, 2026



As of Mar. 31, 2026 (Retrospectively Adjusted) Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents



91,292



87,811 Financial assets – current



16,081



26,141 Trade receivables



143,318



126,007 Inventories



86,268



76,056 Others



23,440



21,696 Total current assets



360,399



337,711













Financial assets - non-current & investments - equity -method



67,851



50,602 Property, plant and equipment



517,816



459,502 Right-of-use assets



13,996



12,265 Intangible assets



66,284



65,247 Others



44,988



32,450 Total assets



1,071,334



957,777













Current liabilities











Short-term borrowings[3]



60,063



49,724 Long-term debts - current portion



11,787



6,091 Trade payables



99,516



86,898 Others



165,433



151,789 Total current liabilities



336,799



294,502













Bonds payable



14,985



1,999 Long-term borrowings[3]



209,603



199,142 Other liabilities



90,750



80,832 Total liabilities



652,137



576,475













Equity attributable to shareholders of the parent



389,205



350,610 Non-controlling interests



29,992



30,692 Total liabilities & shareholders' equity



1,071,334



957,777



























Current ratio



1.07



1.15 Net debt to equity ratio



0.47



0.40

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Summary of Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow Data (In NT$ million) (Unaudited)





For the three months ended

For the six months ended





Jun. 30 2026

Mar. 31 2026 (Retrospectively

Adjusted)



Jun. 30 2025





Jun. 30 2026 (Retrospectively

Adjusted)



Jun. 30 2025

Cash Flows from Operating Activities





















Income before tax

25,700

18,161

9,255

43,861

19,065



Depreciation & amortization

20,000

18,669

16,531

38,669

32,623



Other operating activities items

1,314

(443)

11,059

871

5,130



Net cash generated from operating activities

47,014

36,387

36,845

83,401

56,818



Cash Flows from Investing Activities























Net payments for property, plant and equipment

(79,849)

(44,092)

(43,104)

(123,941)

(79,453)



Other investment activities items

(3,235)

(1,653)

(469)

(4,888)

(1,681)



Net cash used in investing activities

(83,084)

(45,745)

(43,573)

(128,829)

(81,134)



Cash Flows from Financing Activities























Total net proceeds from borrowings and bonds

39,864

73

22,159

39,937

38,308



Other financing activities items

(710)

765

(662)

55

(400)



Net cash generated from financing activities

39,154

838

21,497

39,992

37,908



Foreign currency exchange effect

397

3,862

(19,084)

4,259

(17,300)



Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

3,481

(4,658)

(4,315)

(1,177)

(3,708)



Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period

87,811

92,469

77,100

92,469

76,493



Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period

91,292

87,811

72,785

91,292

72,785

















































[1] All financial information presented in this press release is unaudited, consolidated and prepared in accordance with Taiwan-IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards as endorsed for use in the R.O.C.). Such financial information is generated internally by us and has not been subjected to the same review and scrutiny, including internal auditing procedures and audit by our independent auditors, to which we subject our year-end audited consolidated financial statements, and may vary materially from the year-end audited consolidated financial information for the same period. Any evaluation of the financial information presented in this press release should also take into account our published year-end audited consolidated financial statements and the notes to those statements. In addition, the financial information presented is not necessarily indicative of our results of operations for any future period. [2] EBITDA stands for net income or loss before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, impairment and investment gain or loss as well as other items. [3] Borrowings include bank loans and bills payable.

Investor Relations Contact

[email protected]

Tel: +886.2.6636.5678

https://www.aseglobal.com

SOURCE ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.