ASEAN Cleaning Services Market Report 2022: Introduction of Garbage Management Options by the Leading Authorities & the Massive Use of Mobile Applications in Smart Cities to Create Avenues for Growth

DUBLIN, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "ASEAN Cleaning Services Market, By Service Type By Cleaning Type By End User By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
ASEAN cleaning services market is anticipated to grow at an impressive CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027. For industrial, commercial, or residential users, cleaning services include window cleaning, carpet and upholstery cleaning, and floor cleaning.
The market is driven by increased concerns regarding hygiene and cleanliness on health and hygiene of a working individual and the launch of cleaning services on the online sales channel. Growing dual-income households and the expansion of the commercial and real estate sector in developing countries are influencing the market demand positively.
Also, the introduction of garbage management options by the leading authorities and the massive use of mobile applications in smart cities are expected to create numerous growth opportunities for the market players in the coming years.
Report Scope
ASEAN Cleaning Services Market, By Service Type:
- Commercial Cleaning
- Window Cleaning
- Vacuuming
- Floorcare
- Others
- Residential Cleaning
- Maid Services
- Carpet & Upholstery
- Appliances
- Other
ASEAN Cleaning Services Market, By Cleaning Type:
- General Cleaning
- Weekly Cleaning
- Deep Cleaning
ASEAN Cleaning Services Market, By End User:
- Commercial
- Residential
- Industrial
ASEAN Cleaning Services Market, By Country
Key Topics Covered:
1. Service Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Impact of COVID-19 on ASEAN Cleaning Services Market
5. Voice of Customer
6. ASEAN Cleaning Services Market Outlook
7. ASEAN: Country Analysis
8. Market Trends & Developments
9. Market Dynamics
10. Competitive Landscape
11. Strategic Recommendations
Companies Mentioned
- P Dussmann Vietnam Co, Ltd
- Aeon Delight Co, Ltd
- ATALIAN Global Services
- PT Hygienis Environmental Service
- Builwork Company Limited
- DomesticONE
- ISS A/S
- KMAC International Pte Ltd
- Hiremop Pte Ltd
- PT Karya Trustindo Utama
