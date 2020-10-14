ASHBA Drops "Let's Dance" Feat. James Michael On October 16; Follow-Up To "Hypnotic" Sets EDM Ablaze With Soaring Rock Guitars And Stellar Vocals

"On 'Let's Dance,' my goal was to create the perfect blend of rock and EDM by laying down the foundation with an infectious hardcore dance beat, melodic guitars and topping it off with one of the best vocalists in rock," said ASHBA. "Now the party moves from Las Vegas to Miami, and James Michael is right there with this understated bravado sure to surprise our rock fans and hopefully capture the attention of club-goers around the world. I want to bring them all together for an amazing celebration."

Luca Pretolesi said, "ASHBA brings a new dynamic to dance music with his amazing live guitar element married with an electronic foundation that makes his sound incredibly unique."

James Michael added, "To hear ASHBA's incredible guitar work surrounded by the electronics of EDM showcases not only his skills as an artist but as a producer and writer as well. I was thrilled when he invited me to be a feature on 'Let's Dance'!"

ASHBA, signed to EDGEOUT Records/Universal Music Group/UMe, wrote and produced "Let's Dance." ASHBA's unwavering experimental vision and Pretolesi's skillful mixing touch results in a sound that adds yet another new dimension to EDM.

"ASHBA's unique version of EDM, immediately caught my attention. And now, the industry is calling his music the new sound coming out of Vegas," says Tony Guanci, EDGEOUT founder and label head.

ASHBA has brought together a formidable team for his project that includes Gavin Maloof, founding partner Vegas Golden Knights/Vice-Chairman, Maloof Companies; and Tony Guanci, EDGEOUT founder and label head.

ABOUT ASHBA

ASHBA, a world-renowned producer, songwriter and multiplatinum recording artist, has co-written or co-produced numerous hits for legendary artists ranging from Neil Diamond to Mötley Crüe. As a member of such notable bands including Beautiful Creatures, Sixx:A.M., and Guns N' Roses, he has captivated audiences for decades. With multiple chart-topping hits and millions of screaming fans around the world, ASHBA continues to push new boundaries with his music.

As the founder and CEO of ASHBA Enterprises, ASHBA draws upon his executive and entrepreneurial skills to run his many companies. He utilizes his longtime experience and expertise from years of developing his own brand in entertainment, multimedia, touring, and merchandise. Through ASHBA Media, a design and creative agency, he advises clients including Cirque de Soleil, hotel, hospitality, and entertainment industries to create state-of-the-art custom props, themed environments for events and exhibits around the world.

ASHBA considers Las Vegas his home and has been a resident for nearly 10 years. His business and operations are all headquartered in Las Vegas.

