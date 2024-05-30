ASHP Launches "We're Your Pharmacist" Public Awareness Campaign

Campaign Showcases Vital Patient Care Roles of Hospital and Health-System Pharmacists

BETHESDA, Md., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, ASHP (American Society of Health-System Pharmacists), the largest association of pharmacy professionals in the United States, announced the launch of "We're Your Pharmacist," a national public awareness campaign aimed at educating the public about the critical roles of hospital and health-system pharmacists as patient care providers, medication specialists, and partners on healthcare teams.

Hospital and health-system pharmacists are essential patient care providers and integral members of the care team Post this "We're Your Pharmacist" depicts hospital and health-system pharmacists in their roles as patient care providers, medication specialists, and partners on healthcare teams.

"Hospital and health-system pharmacists are essential patient care providers and integral members of the care team," said ASHP CEO Paul W. Abramowitz, PharmD, ScD (Hon), FASHP. "We want patients to understand that within health systems, whether they are in the hospital, seen in a clinic, physician's office, or other setting, pharmacists are working with the care team to ensure their medication therapy is optimal, safe, and effective. We also want to inspire students who are currently in middle school and high school to one day have a highly rewarding career as a hospital and health-system pharmacist."

"Nearly one in three pharmacists in the United States are providing direct patient care in hospitals, health-system-based clinics and physician offices, and community pharmacies owned and operated by health systems," said Abramowitz. "As members of the patient care team, hospital and health-system pharmacists ensure patients get the right medications and treatments to achieve the best outcomes."

"We're Your Pharmacist" will feature videos and written stories highlighting how hospital and health-system pharmacists improve patient health outcomes—whether at the bedside, the hospital pharmacy, clinics and physician offices, community pharmacies, specialty pharmacy, in homes, and via telehealth and digital care platforms.

Initial campaign messages will showcase pharmacists from a range of specialties, including cardiology, oncology, emergency medicine, pediatrics, and neurology. New stories will be regularly added to the campaign website to capture many additional specialty practice areas.

The campaign will also spotlight the perspectives of patients, physicians, nurses, and other healthcare practitioners who will share how they closely collaborate with hospital and health-system pharmacists to ensure optimal, safe, effective, and accessible medication use for patients.

Initially focused on public education, the campaign will expand to educate students about the diverse roles of pharmacists in patient care, with the goal of inspiring a new generation to pursue careers as health-system pharmacists.

ASHP's Board of Directors approved $3 million in funding for the campaign to ensure a sustained multi-year effort. Earlier this year, the ASHP Foundation pledged an additional $1 million to extend the campaign's duration and impact.

ASHP invites pharmacists and other healthcare professionals to promote the campaign. The campaign website features tools to help individuals share content across digital networks and social media platforms. Toolkits are also available for organizations, including hospitals and health systems, schools and colleges of pharmacy, and state affiliates, to get involved.

Visit the campaign website at YourPharmacist.org to learn more.

About ASHP

ASHP is the largest association of pharmacy professionals in the United States, representing 60,000 pharmacists, student pharmacists, and pharmacy technicians in all patient care settings, including hospitals, ambulatory clinics, and health-system community pharmacies. For over 80 years, ASHP has championed innovation in pharmacy practice, advanced education and professional development, and served as a steadfast advocate for members and patients. In addition, ASHP is the accrediting body for pharmacy residency and technician training programs and provides comprehensive resources to support pharmacy professionals through every stage of their careers. For more information, visit ashp.org and ASHP's consumer website, SafeMedication.com.

SOURCE ASHP (American Society of Health-System Pharmacists)