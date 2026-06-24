IRVINE, Calif., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ReadyAI.dev today announced that Ashwin "Ash" Rangan will join the company as Executive Advisor and Strategic Brand Ambassador as of July 1, 2026. His career spans decades of business and technology leadership:

Former global CIO in Fortune 50 enterprises ( Walmart, BofA, and Rockwell International )

) Former CEO of DoubleCheck Solutions

Current Global Board Advisor at Qtonic Quantum and other leading firms

Ashwin Rangan Joins ReadyAI as Executive Advisor and Strategic Brand Ambassador to Advance Responsible AI

The appointment underscores ReadyAI's commitment to helping enterprises address the growing need for AI governance, responsible adoption, and executive-level guidance as organizations move to deploy AI more broadly across the business.

As internal AI adoption accelerates across the United States, C-level leaders and board members are increasingly focused on how to implement internal AI in ways that are secure, compliant, and aligned with enterprise strategy. ReadyAI works with executive teams navigating these challenges through a governance-first approach designed to bring clarity, discipline, and accountability to internal AI adoption.

Ashwin Rangan brings decades of enterprise leadership experience to the role, including global CIO leadership, board experience, and recognized thought leadership in AI governance. He is the author of Governance in the Age of Gen AI, A Director's Handbook on Gen AI . His perspective on responsible technology adoption and enterprise leadership will further strengthen ReadyAI's position as a trusted resource for executives navigating the risks and opportunities of AI.

"Organizations do not need more hype around AI," said Ashwin Rangan. "They need thoughtful, practical guidance that helps leadership teams adopt AI responsibly while protecting the enterprise, its employees, and its long-term strategy."

"ReadyAI exists to help business leaders make AI governance actionable," said Carol Eastman, CEO of ReadyAI. "Ashwin's experience, credibility, and leadership perspective strengthen our ability to serve executives who are responsible for AI adoption inside their organizations."

In his role as Executive Advisor and Strategic Brand Ambassador, Ashwin will support ReadyAI's executive thought leadership, strategic positioning, and broader mission to help organizations adopt AI responsibly and at scale.

Visit ReadyAI.dev to learn more and connect with our Executive Team

About ReadyAI.dev

ReadyAI helps organizations bring governance, clarity, and accountability to internal AI adoption. Through its strategic partnership with an enterprise-grade internal AI platform, ReadyAI works with business and technology leaders to move AI from experimentation to execution — responsibly, securely, and at scale.

Built for mid-market and enterprise organizations, ReadyAI supports companies that are looking to operationalize AI across the business while maintaining control, compliance, and executive oversight. The company's approach is designed for organizations managing complex environments, where AI adoption must be both innovative and governed.

ReadyAI is focused on helping leaders answer the urgent question facing modern enterprises: how do we deploy internal AI responsibly while driving real business value? With a platform strategy built around scale, the company is positioning itself to support organizations operating in environments where AI decisions affect hundreds or thousands of employees, workflows, and customer experiences.

About Ashwin Rangan

Ashwin Rangan is an executive leader, author, board member, and recognized authority on AI governance and responsible technology adoption. He has held senior leadership roles across major organizations and is known for helping enterprise leaders navigate enterprise strategy by leveraging powerful technologies with clarity and discipline.

SOURCE ReadyAI