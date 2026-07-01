Asia Cement Wins 2026 AREA Social Empowerment Award and Silver Emblem of Sustainability

TAIPEI, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia Cement Corporation (ACC) has been honored with the 2026 Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards (AREA) in the Social Empowerment category for its long-term commitment to fostering resilient communities through collaborative engagement with Indigenous tribes and residents in its operating regions.

PHOTO: Asia Cement Corp. receives the 2026 Asia Responsible Enterprise Award (AREA) in the Social Empowerment category for its 'Co-Governance Plan with Tribes and Communities' initiative.

The company also received the Silver Emblem of Sustainability at the AREA Awards ceremony in recognition of its sustained commitment to sustainable development and positive social impact. Since first participating in the AREA Awards in 2018, ACC has earned AREA recognition for eight consecutive years across multiple sustainability categories.

Chen Zhi-xian, Plant Manager of ACC, traveled to Malaysia to accept the award and the Silver Emblem of Sustainability on behalf of the company.

"Receiving the Silver Emblem of Sustainability in Malaysia on behalf of ACC reinforced the importance that the international community places on sustainable development and community engagement," Chen said. "ACC will continue strengthening partnerships with Indigenous tribes and local communities through co-governance, dialogue, and participation. Together, we aim to enhance local resilience and create shared value where the environment, industry, and society can thrive side by side."

The 2026 winning initiative, "Co-Governance Plan with Tribes and Communities: Long-term Actions to Build Local Social Resilience," highlights ACC's ongoing efforts to foster meaningful partnerships with Indigenous communities and residents in Hualien County, eastern Taiwan.

Through multi-stakeholder dialogue mechanisms, the company has upheld Indigenous peoples' rights to consultation and Free, Prior and Informed Consent (FPIC) while supporting cultural preservation, ecological education, disaster preparedness, post-disaster recovery, and community development. These efforts have helped establish a model of mutual trust, shared benefits, and long-term collaboration.

In 2025, ACC invested NT$15.52 million (US$480,000) through its "10+11" benefit-sharing mechanism to support local education, cultural initiatives, emergency assistance, and community revitalization programs. The initiative supported five after-school tutoring programs serving 409 children and promoted Truku-language education alongside AI-assisted cultural innovation and creative learning programs.

To further strengthen long-term community resilience, ACC has invested in talent development and educational initiatives that help build local capacity and support sustainable community growth.

ACC also highlighted the success of the Taroko Mountain Market, which was initiated by the company as a platform to support Indigenous culture and local economic development. Through years of collaboration and community participation, the market has gradually evolved from an ACC-organized event into an initiative that is independently managed by tribal residents, demonstrating the growing capacity and resilience of local communities.

To date, the market has generated cumulative sales exceeding NT$1.1 million (US$34,000), with all proceeds directly benefiting Indigenous vendors and community participants while promoting local cultural products and traditions.

In alignment with Article 21 of Taiwan's Indigenous Peoples Basic Act, ACC continues to support government efforts to facilitate the restoration of land rights on Indigenous reserved lands. As of 2026, approximately 15% of the relevant land-rights restoration agreements have been completed. The company plans to continue engaging with tribal communities through dialogue platforms and community meetings, supporting follow-up procedures, and fostering mutual trust and long-term prosperity.

Beyond Hualien, ACC has incorporated the principles of co-governance and community engagement across all its operating locations. Through dedicated community liaison offices and communication platforms, the company maintains ongoing dialogue with local stakeholders. In 2025, ACC and its subsidiaries allocated NT$355 million (US$11 million) toward community development and related initiatives, representing 4.22% of the company's operating profit and reflecting its long-term commitment to creating shared value with local communities.

Since first participating in the AREA Awards in 2018, ACC has been recognized every year across a broad range of sustainability categories, including Green Leadership, Corporate Governance, Circular Economy, Sustainability Reporting, Health and Sanitation, and Social Empowerment. The company's eight consecutive years of recognition reflect its long-term commitment to sustainable development, responsible governance, environmental stewardship, and positive social impact.

About Asia Cement Corporation

Asia Cement Corporation (ACC) is one of Taiwan's leading cement and building materials companies and a pioneer in the development of low-carbon cement solutions. The company is committed to advancing low-carbon transformation, circular economy practices, and sustainable development. Through low-carbon product innovation, resource recycling, energy-efficiency improvements, and community engagement initiatives, ACC continues to reduce environmental impact while creating shared value for society. Guided by its commitment to environmental stewardship and social responsibility, the company collaborates closely with stakeholders to promote sustainable industrial transformation and contributes to a more resilient and sustainable future.

Contact:

Sun Lena

[email protected]

+886-975593188

+886-227338000

SOURCE Asia Cement Corporation