Asia Pacific Bone Grafts & Substitutes Market to 2027 by Product (Allograft, Synthetic) & Application (Spinal Fusion, Dental, Craniomaxillofacial, Foot & Ankle, Joint Reconstruction, Long Bone)

DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia Pacific Bone Grafts & Substitutes Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Allograft, Synthetic), by Application (Spinal Fusion, Dental, Craniomaxillofacial, Foot & Ankle, Joint Reconstruction, Long Bone), and Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Asia Pacific Bone Grafts & Substitutes Market Growth & Trends

The Asia Pacific bone grafts and substitutes market size is expected to reach USD 922.4 million by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 7.1%.

Increasing the incidence of bone disorders due to road accidents and sports injuries is driving the market. Increasing demand for the development of biocompatible bone grafts in order to reduce adverse reaction is driving demand for synthetic grafts.

The industry players are continuously trying to develop new products with better biocompatibility, bioactivity, and suitable mechanical properties. For instance, in June 2019, Biogennix received 510(K) clearance from USFDA for Agilon, which is fully biocompatible with human bone.

In August 2019, NanoFUSE biologics marked its presence in Thailand with FDA approved NanoFUSE biologics, a bioactive glass with a demineralized bone matrix.

Asia Pacific Bone Grafts & Substitutes Market Report Highlights

In terms of revenue, allograft dominated the product segment in 2019. The growth can be attributed to its increased usage in medical procedures and product innovation.

The Demineralized Bone Matrix (DBM) segment dominated the allografts segment as of 2019 owing to its increased commercial accessibility in a number of standard forms and sources.

On the basis of application, the spinal fusion segment held the largest revenue share in 2019 owing to the growing number of spinal fusion procedures and new product approvals for the same.

The dental segment is expected to show lucrative growth over the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the increasing number of dental implant surgeries and product availability.

An increasing number of government initiatives and medical tourism is expected to propel market growth. Moreover, the growing number of bone and joint disorders due to the increasing aging population is further increasing the growth.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Research Methodology & Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Asia Pacific Bone grafts & substitutes Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Technology Timeline Overview

3.1.1 Technology Timeline Asia Pacific Bone grafts & substitutes changing technology & adoption

3.2 Asia Pacific Bone grafts & substitutes Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Market driver analysis

3.2.1.1 Rising incidence of bone & joint disorders

3.2.1.2 Advent of biocompatible synthetic graft

3.2.1.3 Rising demand for dental bone grafts

3.2.1.4 Technological advancement

3.2.1.5 Rising geriatric population

3.2.2 Market restraint analysis

3.2.2.1 Stringent regulatory guidelines

3.2.2.2 Risk of disease transmission

3.2.2.3 High cost of bone grafts and substitutes

3.3 Asia Pacific Bone grafts & substitutes Market Analysis Tools: Porters

3.4 PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4 Asia Pacific Bone grafts & substitutes Market: Competitive Analysis

4.1 Innovators

4.2 Key Company Market Share Analysis, 2019

4.3 Market Leaders

4.4 Market Leaders By Product Segment

4.5 Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis

4.6 Estimated Surgery Cost in Southeast Asia

4.7 Bone Grafts & Substitutes Surgery Volume in Southeast Asia (%, 2019, Estimated)



Chapter 5 Asia Pacific Bone grafts & substitutes Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Product Market Share Analysis, 2019 & 2027

5.2 Product Dashboard

5.2.1 Allograft

5.2.1.1 Allograft market estimates and forecasts, 2016-2027 (USD Million)

5.2.1.2 Demineralized Bone Matrix (DBM)

5.2.1.3 Demineralized Bone Matrix (DBM) market estimates and forecasts, 2016-2027 (USD Million)

5.2.1.4 Others

5.2.2 Synthetic

5.2.2.1 Synthetic market estimates and forecasts, 2016-2027 (USD Million)

5.2.2.2 Ceramic

5.2.2.3 Ceramic market estimates and forecasts, 2016-2027 (USD Million)

5.2.2.4 HAP

5.2.2.5 HAP market estimates and forecasts, 2016-2027 (USD Million)

5.2.2.6 TCP

5.2.2.7 TCP market estimates and forecasts, 2016-2027 (USD Million)

5.2.2.8 tricalcium phosphate (TCP)

5.2.2.9 TCP market estimates and forecasts, 2016-2027 (USD Million)

5.2.2.10 Bi-phasic calcium phosphates (BCP)

5.2.2.11 Bi-phasic calcium phosphates (BCP) market estimates and forecasts, 2016-2027 (USD Million)

5.2.2.12 Others

5.2.2.13 Others market estimates and forecasts, 2016-2027 (USD Million)

5.2.2.14 Composite

5.2.2.15 Composite market estimates and forecasts, 2016-2027 (USD Million)

5.2.2.16 Polymers

5.2.2.17 Polymers market estimates and forecasts, 2016-2027 (USD Million)

5.2.2.18 BMP

5.2.2.19 BMP market estimates and forecasts, 2016-2027 (USD Million)



Chapter 6 Asia Pacific Bone grafts & substitutes Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Application Market Share Analysis, 2019 & 2027

6.2 Application Dashboard

6.3 Craniomaxillofacial

6.4 Dental

6.5 Foot & Ankle

6.6 Joint Reconstruction

6.7 Long Bone

6.8 Spinal Fusion



Chapter 7 Asia Pacific Bone grafts & substitutes Market: Country Estimates & Trend Analysis, By, Product, & Application

7.1 Regional Market Snapshot



Chapter 8 Company Profiles

Baxter

DePuy Synthes, Inc.

Medtronic

Nuvasive, Inc.

Orthofix Holdings, Inc.

Smith & Nephew, Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Wright Medical Group N.V.

Zimmer Biomet

Geistlich Pharma AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i9iwqg

