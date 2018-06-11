Asia-Pacific Cold Chain Market 2018-2022: Key Vendors are Americold, Deutsche Post DHL Group, John Swire & Sons, KUEHNE + NAGEL, NICHIREI Logistics & UPS

DUBLIN, June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Cold Chain Market in APAC 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Cold Chain Market in APAC to grow at a CAGR of 12.94% during the period 2018-2022.
Cold Chain Market in APAC 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the demand for cold chain logistics from the end-user segments.
According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the rising demand for frozen and sea food due to changing consumption patterns. One trend affecting this market is the adoption of the PPP model for infrastructural development in supply chains. Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the high establishment, maintenance, and energy consumption costs in the cold chain industry.
Key vendors
- Americold
- Deutsche Post DHL Group
- John Swire & Sons
- KUEHNE + NAGEL
- NICHIREI Logistics
- UPS
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 06: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SERVICE TYPE
- Comparison by service type
- Cold chain market in APAC by temperature-controlled warehousing
- Cold chain market in APAC by temperature-controlled transportation
- Market opportunity by service type
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Comparison by end-user
- Cold chain market in APAC by food and beverage segment
- Cold chain market in APAC by healthcare segment
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 11: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
PART 12: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 13: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 14: MARKET TRENDS
- Adoption of the PPP model for infrastructural development in supply chains
- Increased demand for integrated cold chain logistics services
- Increased cold storage capacity of reefer containers and refrigerated warehouses
PART 15: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 16: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
