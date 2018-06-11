Asia-Pacific Cold Chain Market 2018-2022: Key Vendors are Americold, Deutsche Post DHL Group, John Swire & Sons, KUEHNE + NAGEL, NICHIREI Logistics & UPS

The Cold Chain Market in APAC to grow at a CAGR of 12.94% during the period 2018-2022.



Cold Chain Market in APAC 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the demand for cold chain logistics from the end-user segments.



According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the rising demand for frozen and sea food due to changing consumption patterns. One trend affecting this market is the adoption of the PPP model for infrastructural development in supply chains. Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the high establishment, maintenance, and energy consumption costs in the cold chain industry.



Key vendors

Americold

Deutsche Post DHL Group

John Swire & Sons

& Sons KUEHNE + NAGEL

NICHIREI Logistics

UPS

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: INTRODUCTION



PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE



PART 06: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022



PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SERVICE TYPE



Comparison by service type

Cold chain market in APAC by temperature-controlled warehousing

Cold chain market in APAC by temperature-controlled transportation



Market opportunity by service type

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 10: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER



Comparison by end-user

Cold chain market in APAC by food and beverage segment



Cold chain market in APAC by healthcare segment

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 11: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE



PART 12: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 13: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 14: MARKET TRENDS

Adoption of the PPP model for infrastructural development in supply chains

Increased demand for integrated cold chain logistics services

Increased cold storage capacity of reefer containers and refrigerated warehouses

PART 15: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 16: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors



