Asia-Pacific is Expected to Be the Fastest-Growing Regional Market for Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Between 2021 and 2026

DUBLIN, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market by Route of Administration (Oral, Injectors, Implantable, Syrups, Gels, Pulmonary, Solutions, Tablets, Syringes), Application (Cancer, Diabetes), Facility of Use (Hospitals), COVID-19 Impact - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pharmaceutical drug delivery market is projected to reach USD 2,206.5 billion by 2026 from USD 1,656.9 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

Growth in the pharmaceutical drug delivery market can largely be attributed to factors such as the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, growing biologics market, increasing R&D investments, and technological advancements & new product launches.

On the other hand, the risk of needlestick injuries and the increased pricing pressure is expected to limit the market growth to some extent in the coming years.

The topical drug delivery segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on route of administration, the pharmaceutical drug delivery market is segmented into oral, pulmonary, injectable, ocular, nasal, topical, implantable, and transmucosal drug delivery.

The topical drug delivery segment accounted for the highest CAGR of the pharmaceutical drug delivery market. This can be attributed to convenience and the ease of use, the ease of dosage, painless and non-invasive administration, and enhanced patient compliance.

The infectious diseases segment is expected to account for the largest share of the pharmaceutical drug delivery market

Based on application, the pharmaceutical drug delivery market is segmented into cancer, infectious diseases, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, respiratory diseases, central nervous system disorders, autoimmune diseases, and other applications. In 2020, the infectious diseases segment accounted for the largest share of the pharmaceutical drug delivery market.

The large share of this market segment can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases across the globe, increasing R&D expenditure for new drugs owing to the current COVID-19 pandemic scenario, and the rising number of FDA approvals for such drugs.

Asia Pacific is expected to account for the highest CAGR for players operating in the pharmaceutical drug delivery market

During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market for pharmaceutical drug delivery.

The rapid rise in the geriatric population, increased prevalence of chronic diseases, increased healthcare expenditure, increased R&D activities conducted in this region, growth in technological collaborations for pharmaceutical drug delivery technologies, favourable reimbursement policies, and growth in disposable incomes in the emerging Asian economies, such as China and India, are factors that are expected to drive the growth of the APAC market during the forecast period.

This report provides insights into the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on product portfolios offered by the top players in the global pharmaceutical drug delivery market. The report analyzes this market by route of administration, application, and facility of use

Solution Enhancement/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming trends and product launches in the global pharmaceutical drug delivery market

Market Development: Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging markets by route of administration, applications, and facility of use

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new product enhancements, growing geographies, recent developments, and investments in the global pharmaceutical drug delivery market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, product offerings, competitive leadership mapping, and capabilities of leading players in the global pharmaceutical drug delivery market.

Key Topics Covered:

Market Overview



Introduction

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Growth in the Biologics Market

Technological Advancements and New Product Launches

Increasing Investments in Pharmaceutical R&D

Market Restraints

Risk of Needlestick Injuries

Market Opportunities

Self-Administration and Home Care

Rising Demand for Biosimilars and Biologics

Market Challenges

Pricing Pressure

COVID-19 Impact on the Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market

Industry Trends

Increasing Adoption of Wearable Drug Delivery Technologies

Advancements in Technologies and Designs

Regulatory Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Threat from New Entrants

Threat from Substitutes

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Bargaining Power of Buyers

Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

Value Chain Analysis

Ecosystem Mapping

Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Business

Patent Analysis

Patent Publication Trends for Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Technologies

Insights: Jurisdiction and Top Applicant Analysis

Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market, by Route of Administration

Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market, by Application

Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market, by Facility of Use

Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market, by Region

