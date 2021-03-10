Asia-Pacific Managed Security Services Market 2021-2024: Hosted Security Services (HSS) and CPE-Based Management Monitoring Services (MMS)

DUBLIN, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "APAC Managed Security Services Market, Forecast to 2024 - Increasingly Sophisticated Threat Landscape Drives Uptake of MSS" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Revenue generation in the APAC MSS market is likely to be impeded by the global COVID-19 pandemic, it will recover quickly after 2020 at a CAGR of 14.9% (2019-2024); growth will vary with each country in the region.

Managed security services (MSS) offered are categorized into 2 segments: hosted security services (HSS) and CPE-based management monitoring services (MMS).

Though ANZ is a fragmented market with a large number of local security providers competing with international participants in both Australia and New Zealand, it will continue on a steady growth path.

The ASEAN market is expected to maintain its strong growth over the next 5 years. The lack of budget allocated to cybersecurity, specifically to strengthen detection and response capabilities, is one of the reasons why businesses engage MSSPs.

The Indian MSS market is set to experience a robust, double-digit CAGR from 2019 to 2024, indicating that the market will continue seeing strong growth in the next 5 years.

Greater China region recorded strong YoY growth in 2019. Regulatory pressure and the evolving threat landscape will be top driving factors, especially in highly regulated sectors.

The Japanese MSS market is the largest in the APAC region; it is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 9.6% from 2019 to 2024.

Growth of the South Korean market was relatively flat when compared to other countries in APAC. Owing to the government's smart factory supply expansion project, the manufacturing vertical will continue to be a key revenue contributor and help the market grow at a CAGR of 12.1%.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Managed Security Service Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Managed Security Services Market

Managed Security Services Market Scope of Analysis

Market Segmentation

Key Growth Metrics for MSS Market

Key Competitors for MSS Market

Growth Drivers for MSS Market

Growth Driver Analysis for MSS Market

Growth Restraints for MSS Market

Growth Restraint Analysis for MSS Market

Forecast Assumptions, MSS Market

Revenue Forecast, MSS Market

Revenue Forecast by Segment, MSS Market

Revenue Forecast by Region, MSS Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis, MSS Market

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region, MSS Market

Percent Revenue by Region, MSS Market

Competitive Environment, MSS Market

Revenue Share, MSS Market

Percent Revenue by Vertical, MSS Market

Percent Revenue by Horizontal, MSS Market

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, MSS Market, Greater China

Key Growth Metrics for MSS Market, Greater China

Key Findings, MSS Market, Greater China

Revenue Forecast, MSS Market, Greater China

Revenue Forecast by Segment, MSS Market, Greater China

Revenue Forecast by Country, MSS Market, Greater China

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Country, MSS Market, Greater China

Competitive Environment, MSS Market, Greater China

Revenue Share Analysis, MSS Market, Greater China

4. Company Profiles, Managed Security Services Market

Availability and Completeness of Managed Security Services Offerings

Regional Geographic Coverage of Managed Security Services Offerings

Country/Region Legend for Security Operation Centers

CITIC Telecom CPC

DXC Technology

IBM Security

Samsung SDS

Secureworks

SKInfosec

NRI Secure Technologies

NSFOCUS

NTT

Tata Communications

Telstra

Trustwave, a Singtel Company

Verizon

5. Growth Opportunity Universe, Managed Security Services Market

Growth Opportunity 1 - Growing Interest in Advanced MSS, 2020

Growth Opportunity 2 - Growing Demand for Cloud Security, 2020

6. Next Steps

Companies Mentioned

Accenture

ACSI

AhnLab

AIMS

AT&T

Bkav

BT

CAT Cyfence

CHT Security

CITIC Telecom CPC

CMC Infosec

DXC Technology

E-CQURITY

Ensign

HCL Comnet

HeiTech Padu

i-secure

IBM Security

IIJ

ISSDU

KDDI

LAC

Lumen Technologies

MBSD

Microland

NEC

Network Box

NRI Secure Technologies

NSFOCUS

NTT

Orange

PCCW

Samsung SDS

Secureworks

SKInfosec

ST Electronics

SysArmy

Tata Communications

TechMahindra

Telkomtelstra

Telstra

TM ONE

TOPSEC

Trustwave, a Singtel Company

Unisys

VCS

Venustech

Verizon

Wipro

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pz2l4z

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

