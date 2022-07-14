Asia Pacific Precision Farming Market Report 2021-2027: Featuring Key Players Trimble, Topcon Corporation, Telus International & Others

DUBLIN, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia Pacific Precision Farming Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Technology, By Offering, By Application, By Country and Growth Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia Pacific Precision Farming Market is expected to witness market growth of 7.9% CAGR during the forecast period (2021 2027).

Many technologies like IoT, GPS, and remote sensing application control are employed to gain a thorough grasp of various farming features such as irrigation and ploughing. Farmers can use the Internet of Things (IoT) to help them overcome various crop monitoring challenges. It uses agricultural sensors to provide real-time data on the environmental temperature and soil water content, allowing farmers to make better decisions about harvesting times, crop market rates, and soil management.

Crop production is limited by a number of factors, including the depletion of natural resources and environmental degradation. As environmental concerns develop, farmers are changing their emphasis to sustainable agriculture practices like natural resource preservation. This has increased the demand for improved crop nutrition and protection, which has boosted the precision farming business. Vertical farms with smart designs to increase harvests and prevent waste, for example, have helped the market to grow further.

In emerging nations like India, Sri Lanka, and others, numerous government projects are underway to stimulate the adoption of sophisticated precision farming methods, hence increasing production. In September 2017, China and Israel inked a $300 million trade agreement to boost the sale of environmentally friendly Israeli technologies to China. In addition, Farmers can also get appropriate knowledge about the proper usage and maintenance of precision agricultural equipment thanks to an effective administrative structure.

Due to strong economic growth and continued development in the agriculture sector, Asia-Pacific is expected to be a promising market for global players, driving companies to invest extensively in the precision farming market to sustain growth and enhance productivity. Moreover, factors such as the big shift toward digital transformation, the rise in cloud deployment, technical improvement among farming operations, and the ongoing modernization of the agriculture sector fuel considerable investment in emerging countries.

The China market dominated the Asia Pacific Precision Farming Market by Country in 2020, and is expected to continue to be a dominant market till 2027; thereby, achieving a market value of $800.6 million by 2027. The Japan market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during (2021 - 2027). Additionally, The India market is expected to experience a CAGR of 8.5% during (2021 - 2027).

Scope of the Study

Market Segments Covered in the Report:

By Technology

Guidance Technology

Remote Sensing Technology

Variable Rate Technology

By Offering

Hardware

Automation & Control Systems

Sensing & Monitoring Devices

Software

Local/Web-based

Cloud-based

Services

By Application

Yield Monitoring

Field Mapping

Weather Tracking & Forecasting

Variable Rate Application

Crop Scouting

Inventory Management

Farm Labor Management

Financial Management

Others

By Country

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Key Market Players

Trimble, Inc.

CNH Industrial N.V.

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc.

Topcon Corporation (Topcon Positioning Systems, Inc.)

Hexagon AB (Hexagon Agriculture)

CropX, Inc.

CropIn Technology Solutions Private Limited

Telus International, Inc.

Deere & Company

AGCO Corporation

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.1.1 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints

Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 Publisher Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Acquisition and Mergers

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2017-2021)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements : 2018, May - 2022, Feb) Leading Players

Chapter 4. Asia Pacific Precision Farming Market by Technology

Chapter 5. Asia Pacific Precision Farming Market by Offering

Chapter 6. Asia Pacific Precision Farming Market by Application

Chapter 7. Asia Pacific Precision Farming Market by Country

Chapter 8. Company Profiles

