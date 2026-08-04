Ask Proxy™ Launches a Personal AI Assistant for Adults Who Don't Have Time to Learn AI, but Need More Support at Home

Proxy gradually introduces simple ways of using AI to save time and spark joy at home, such as snapping a photo of the refrigerator for dinner ideas, sending a voice memo to capture immediate thoughts or reminders, or signing up for recurring texts like a daily dad joke, weekly dinner topic, or monthly reminder to give the dog his flea medication.

Baby boomers in particular say this simplicity resonates.

"My husband and I have both been AI-curious, but it felt too daunting to try to learn it," said 80-year-old Proxy user Janet. "It is so simple, and we feel empowered in a way we could not have imagined."

An AI Assistant With No Prompting Required

Setup takes about 20 minutes: users create a profile, optionally connect their calendars, and Proxy begins reaching out by text. Users can also text Proxy anytime they have a question.

"Everyone was talking about what AI could do once you asked it something," said Christine Landis, creator of Proxy. "I kept thinking about everything people forget to ask in the first place. That's where life gets overwhelming."

For example, more than a month before her son's birthday, Proxy proactively texted Landis to suggest a party theme and offer a thoughtful gift idea. Remembering the birthday itself was never the problem; it was making all the smaller decisions early enough to avoid analysis paralysis.

An AI Assistant That's Proactive by Text

What sets Proxy apart is its focus on turning thought into action in the moment. Rather than sending a generic reminder that becomes another item on a growing to-do list, Proxy provides specific next steps and practical recommendations to spark action.

Trevor Moore, a 36-year-old executive and self-described "super dad," calls Proxy his "dad insurance policy."

"I want to be a top-tier dad, but I'm not a big planner. I don't forget the big rocks of life, like birthdays, but the small stuff is not always on my radar," he said. "Proxy pushes me to think ahead and literally spells out: 'Don't forget to book a couples massage now — she'll love the hot stone treatment. Here's the link,' when I'm trying to plan for our anniversary."

An AI Assistant With Personality

Proxy is sold as an individual subscription rather than a shared household account, allowing each account to be tailored to one person's decision-making style, interests, routines, and way of communicating.

It remembers details shared through a user's profile and ongoing text conversations. That context allows it to provide increasingly relevant recommendations, whether suggesting a weekend activity, identifying a podcast the user may enjoy, or finding 30 minutes in the week for a walk.

Users consistently report that texting with Proxy feels personalized, conversational, and efficient, rather than generic or overwhelming.

An AI Assistant That's Private

Proxy is intentionally private by design with no ads. User data is never sold, conversations are not used to train public AI models, and recommendations are not influenced by advertising or paid placements.

Users can share private information about themselves, whether venting about a partner, asking about a behavioral issue with their child, or working through budget concerns, and that information isn't shared anywhere else. Instead, Proxy searches on the user's behalf, creating a layer of privacy and reducing the need to repeatedly share personal information across websites, search engines, and AI tools.

"You are the client," Landis said. "Proxy is there to work for you — not to capture your attention, make money off your data, or sell you something."

Who Proxy Is For

Proxy is designed for adults of all ages who want the practical benefits of AI without having to learn a new app, write detailed prompts, or build their own AI agent. Its proactive text outreach can be particularly useful for:

Adults balancing work, household responsibilities, children, and aging parents

Parents who want help thinking ahead rather than reacting at the last minute

Anyone who becomes overwhelmed by too many details, decisions, or unfinished tasks and prefers the familiarity and simplicity of text messaging

"People keep hearing that everyone should build their own AI agent," said Landis. "But most people don't have the time to learn prompting, test and refine the results, and keep up with the new models. We built Proxy so they don't have to."

Unlimited text support from Proxy is available in the U.S. and Canada for $29/month. To get started, visit AskProxy.com or text "Hi Proxy" to (820) 732-2625. To learn more about Proxy, visit our Media Kit.

SOURCE Ask Proxy™