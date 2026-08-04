Asperion Aerospace is Launched as Aerospace & Defense Growth Platform

SAN FERNANDO, Calif., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Asperion Aerospace LLC ("Asperion" or "the Company") today announced its launch as an aerospace and defense growth platform designed to support the expansion of specialized businesses through both organic growth and targeted acquisitions. Asperion, formerly Frazier Aviation International LLC, is the parent company of Frazier Aviation, Inc., a global leader in sustainment solutions for the military aircraft aftermarket sector. Building on Frazier's specialized capabilities, deep technical expertise, and longstanding reputation for quality and reliability, Asperion will serve as the parent company for a growing family of aerospace and defense businesses across engineering, manufacturing, and maintenance, repair and overhaul ("MRO").

"Asperion's launch reflects a deliberate long-term growth strategy focused on delivering specialized solutions to a growing global customer base across the aerospace and defense sector," said Brian Williams, CEO of Asperion Aerospace LLC and Frazier Aviation, Inc. "Asperion is ideally positioned to build on Frazier's legacy of quality and reliability while building a broader platform to deliver integrated solutions across the aerospace and defense aftermarket sector."

In 2024, the Company (then Frazier Aviation International) announced a strategic partnership with Seven Point Equity Partners, an operationally-focused, value-oriented private investment firm, to enhance Frazier Aviation, Inc.'s product offerings and manufacturing capabilities. In line with these global expansion efforts, Frazier Aviation, Inc. has also made significant investments in its leadership bench, including the appointment of seasoned industry veterans to its Board as well as their Business Development, Operations, and Procurement teams.

"The launch of this platform will not only accelerate our strategic growth initiatives but will also support our global market expansion in an industry with significant opportunity," said Tom Burchill, Managing Partner of Seven Point Equity Partners. "By bringing complementary businesses together under the Asperion platform, we will build on decades of operational excellence to create a truly integrated global organization, one well-positioned to deliver superior solutions to aerospace customers for years to come."

About Asperion Aerospace LLC

Asperion Aerospace LLC is a growth-oriented aerospace and defense platform focused on building a portfolio of specialized businesses serving the global military aircraft aftermarket. Formerly Frazier Aviation International LLC, Asperion is the parent company of Frazier Aviation Inc. The platform brings together a highly complementary portfolio of brands across engineering, manufacturing, and maintenance, repair and overhaul, each known for quality, reliability and craftsmanship.

About Seven Point Equity Partners

Based in Miami, Seven Point is a private investment firm founded by Tom Burchill and Mark Kammert. Seven Point pursues a value-oriented and operationally focused investment strategy, investing where it can use its expertise and resources to fundamentally transform businesses and deliver exceptional returns for investors. The firm's investment interest is focused on specialty manufacturing and business services in industry sectors that are expected to grow faster than the U.S. economy.

About Frazier Aviation, Inc., an Asperion Aerospace Company

Founded in 1953, Frazier Aviation specializes in manufacturing, fabrication, and maintenance/repair services for a wide variety of military aircraft platforms, including, among others, the C-130, F-16, and P-3. Frazier serves as a critical partner to its global customer base by manufacturing spare structural components and performing MRO services for established and current-generation military aircraft platforms. The Company has earned a world-class and literally battle-tested reputation in the military aerospace sector over the past seven decades based on its deep design, manufacturing competencies, and quality products and services.

Contact

Susan Carpenter

Marketing Manager, Asperion Aerospace, LLC and Frazier Aviation, Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE Asperion Aerospace LLC