Aspirion Achieves HITRUST r2 Certification, Reinforcing Trust and Security Across Its AI-Powered Revenue Cycle Platforms

HITRUST Certification validates that Aspirion's Compass and DocIQ AI platforms meet rigorous cybersecurity and data protection standards through independent assessment and assurance.

COLUMBUS, Ga., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspirion, the healthcare technology revenue cycle management ("RCM") leader for denials, payment variance, and complex claims, today announced its Compass and DocIQ platforms have earned certified status from HITRUST for cybersecurity and information protection.

The HITRUST 2-year (r2) Certification demonstrates that Aspirion has met requirements defined by a leading cybersecurity assurance leader, confirming that strong controls are in place to protect sensitive data and manage risk effectively. As healthcare organizations increasingly adopt AI-enabled workflows, security, transparency, and governance become essential to scaling innovation responsibly.

"Our clients trust us with some of the most sensitive information in healthcare, and that trust is foundational to everything we do," said Nick Giannasi, CEO of Aspirion. "Earning HITRUST r2 Certification for our Compass and DocIQ platforms reflects the significant investment we've made in building secure, trustworthy systems for healthcare providers. The sensitivity of the data we handle demands rigorous, continuously evolving controls, and this certification provides independent validation that those protections are in place."

Built on the HITRUST Assurance Program, this achievement reflects independent third-party testing, centralized quality assurance, and certification backed by HITRUST's Cyber Threat-Adaptive engine. These elements ensure continuous alignment with the latest threat intelligence and evolving standards across NIST, ISO, and OWASP.

"The HITRUST Assurance Program is rigorous and reliable because of the comprehensiveness of control requirements, depth of review, and consistency of oversight," said Bimal Sheth, EVP, Standards Development & Assurance Operations at HITRUST. "HITRUST Certification demonstrates Aspirion is taking the most proactive approach to cybersecurity, data protection, and risk management."

To learn more about HITRUST 2-year (r2) Certification, visit the HITRUST website at www.hitrustalliance.net. For more information about Aspirion, visit www.aspirion.com.

About Aspirion

Aspirion helps hospitals and health systems nationwide recover earned revenue from their most complex and difficult-to-resolve claims. Deploying proprietary AI and a specialized team of attorneys, clinicians, and claims experts, Aspirion overturns denials, recovers underpayments, and maximizes out-of-network and complex claim reimbursement—getting providers paid accurately, quickly, and transparently so they can focus on delivering affordable, accessible care. To learn more, visit www.aspirion.com.

Media Contact

Erin Haynie

Vice President, Marketing

Aspirion

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SOURCE Aspirion