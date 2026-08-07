ASSAÍ GAINS MARKET SHARE, DELEVERAGES, AND REACHES GROSS REVENUE OF R$ 21.4 BILLION IN Q2

Driven by record customer traffic and operating cash generation of R$ 3.3 billion, the Company strengthens its capital structure and advances its strategic priorities for 2026

SÃO PAULO, Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a challenging macroeconomic scenario, Assaí demonstrated the resilience of its business model by gaining market share, registering record customer traffic, and reaching its lowest leverage since Q321. The Company obtained gross revenue of R$ 21.4 billion in Q226, a 2.4% increase compared to the same period of the previous year. This performance was driven by a 3.4% increase in customer traffic (with more than 40 million monthly visits) and a gain of 0.3 p.p. in market share under the "same-store" concept. In the quarter, recurring net income (Pre-IFRS) reached R$ 344 million.

Operating cash generation was R$ 3.3 billion, with a margin of 17.1% (an increase of 0.4 p.p. vs. Q225). Free cash flow totaled R$ 2.7 billion in the last 12 months, which, combined with capital allocation discipline and a reduction in the expansion pace, reduced financial leverage to 2.37x (a decline of 0.8x in 12 months).

"We closed another quarter with a solid operation, a strengthened financial structure, and relevant initiatives to expand our growth opportunities, always with discipline in capital allocation, operational efficiency, cash generation, and sustainable value creation for shareholders, customers, employees, and partners," highlights Belmiro Gomes, CEO of Assaí.

On the strategic front, Assaí advanced in its growth avenues planned for 2026. In its Health and Wellness front, it inaugurated the first two units of Assaí Farma in São Paulo, in addition to expanding the sports nutrition and supplements category to 93 stores. In Private Label, the Company launched 30 new items under the Assaí, Assaí Chef, and Econobom brands. The In&Out model, in turn, registered strong sales of household appliances in the quarter, with TV offers focusing on the matches of the football world championship.

In the digital and financial services ecosystem, the Company recorded a 237% expansion in last-mile sales with iFood, initiated a marketplace pilot on Mercado Livre under the fulfillment model, and expanded testing of the Assaí Pay card machine to 30 stores.