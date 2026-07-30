Assembled Golf Expands to 45 States, Serving More than 1,300 U.S. Cities

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Assembled Golf, a national golf simulator consulting and installation company, today announced it has expanded its operations to 45 states and more than 1,300 cities, supported by a growing network of 14 regional offices. The milestone reflects the company's rapid growth and the increasing demand for professionally designed and installed golf simulator solutions across residential and commercial markets.

Simulator Build Assembled Golf LLC

What began as a single-market operation in Nashville has evolved into a nationwide network of regional offices strategically located throughout the Northeast, Southeast, Midwest, Southwest, and West Coast, allowing Assembled Golf to provide responsive local service while supporting customers across the country.

Assembled Golf specializes in the design, consultation, and professional installation of residential and commercial golf simulators, helping homeowners, golf facilities, businesses, schools, and entertainment venues create customized indoor golf experiences. The company partners with leading equipment manufacturers to deliver turnkey golf simulator solutions—from initial consultation and design through installation and customer support.

"When we opened our doors in Nashville, we believed there was an opportunity to raise the standard for golf simulator design and installation," said Trey Greene, Founder & CEO. "Reaching customers in 45 states in less than three years reflects both the growing demand for indoor golf and the trust our clients place in our team."

As Assembled Golf continues to expand, the company remains focused on delivering a consistent customer experience through standardized installation practices, regional expertise, and ongoing support for every project.

"Nashville will always be home base," said BJ Supple, Chief Revenue Officer at Assembled Golf. "But our growth over the past three years has proven that our regional model delivers exceptional service at a national scale. As we continue expanding into new markets, our focus remains the same: delivering an outstanding experience for every customer."

About Assembled Golf

Assembled Golf is a national golf simulator consulting and installation company specializing in residential and commercial golf simulator solutions. From initial design and equipment selection to installation and ongoing support, the company helps homeowners, golf facilities, businesses, schools, and entertainment venues create high-performance indoor golf experiences. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, Assembled Golf serves customers in 45 states through a network of 14 regional offices.

Media Contact:

Trey Greene

9013785485

[email protected]

SOURCE Assembled Golf LLC