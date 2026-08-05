Assembled Intelligence Names Yasmin Grant President of BOLDSCIENCE and Randi Baerson President of Minds + Assembly

Leadership appointments strengthen two of the platform's flagship agencies as Assembled Intelligence scales expert-led, AI-enabled services for life sciences clients.

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Assembled Intelligence, a uniquely integrated healthcare communications and commercialization platform delivering the industry's smartest solutions across all stages of the product lifecycle from development through launch, today announced two senior leadership appointments across its flagship agencies. Yasmin Grant has been named President of BOLDSCIENCE, the platform's medical communications agency, and Randi Baerson has been named President of Minds + Assembly, its commercialization agency.

The appointments formalize a leadership structure built to match the platform's growth, positioning Grant and Baerson to lead with clear ownership as Assembled Intelligence scales integrated, expert-led services across the product lifecycle.

The news comes on the heels of broad industry recognition. Assembled Intelligence, Minds + Assembly, and BOLDSCIENCE were all recently named finalists in the 2026 MM+M Awards, the medical marketing industry's premier awards program, with winners to be announced on October 1 in New York City — a testament to the caliber of work the agencies are delivering for their clients.

"This is a moment of real momentum for our platform, and these leadership changes reflect it," said Mark Lydiatt, CEO of Assembled Intelligence. "Over the past month we've evolved our leadership structure, positions, and responsibilities to match where the business is heading. Both Yasmin and Randi are assuming president roles for their agencies in addition to playing active roles across the Assembled Intelligence leadership team, and I want everyone to join me in congratulating them as they step into these new officer roles and take on responsibility for the agencies they'll lead. It's very well deserved, and I'm genuinely excited about what they bring to the agencies going forward. They've been doing an amazing job and have been instrumental in driving success across the platform."

As President of BOLDSCIENCE, Grant will lead the agency's scientifically creative approach to medical communications — spanning medical affairs, publications, peer-to-peer programs, communications strategy, and scientific storytelling — while deepening collaboration across the wider Assembled Intelligence platform. Under her leadership, BOLDSCIENCE will continue to pair high science with industry-leading creative and service innovation to help life sciences clients define the evidence they need and bring it to life for the audiences that matter most. Prior to taking over as President, Grant served for over six years as the Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder of BOLDSCIENCE, and for over 15 years at previous agencies. "BOLDSCIENCE has always believed that the best medical communications come from combining scientific rigor with bold creativity," said Grant. "As President, I'm excited to build on that legacy while harnessing the connected power of Assembled Intelligence to create more integrated solutions that help our clients accelerate innovation and improve patient outcomes."

As President of Minds + Assembly, Baerson will guide the agency's brand launch, creative, and commercialization work, ensuring the platform's strategic media, RWE, social, omnichannel, access and analytics disciplines come together for every brand. Minds + Assembly has been a driving force behind the platform's cross-agency collaboration, and Baerson will continue to champion that integrated model — pulling the full strength of the platform into the brands it serves.

Before becoming President of Minds + Assembly, Baerson spent over three years as the agency's Managing Partner and Chief Client Officer, following nearly thirteen years in executive client service and product strategy roles at previous agencies. "I am truly thrilled to step into the role of President of Minds + Assembly at such an exciting time for both our agency and the Assembled Intelligence platform." Said Baerson. "What's always inspired me about Minds + Assembly is our belief that creativity and strategy have the power to solve meaningful business challenges with impact. Today, we're building on that foundation by bringing together best-in-class capabilities from across our platform through a truly integrated model."

The appointments come alongside the elevation of the platform's AI practice, led by Chuck Hemann as Chief Business and AI Officer, reinforcing a leadership team built to deliver integrated services solutions through product and portfolio lifecycles powered by purpose-built AI. With the backing of Amulet Capital Partners, Assembled Intelligence is well-positioned to continue investing in the evolution of its platform, its people, its agencies, and its capabilities across a growing client roster of biopharma and biotech companies.

About Assembled Intelligence

One of the fastest growing platforms in the industry as evidenced by landing at number 27 on MM+M's Agency 100 list (2026), Assembled Intelligence is an integrated healthcare communications and commercialization platform built to accelerate impact across the product lifecycle. A collective of minds — curious, creative, and connected by purpose — Assembled Intelligence combines the capabilities of strategy, access, science, creative, RWE, media, analytics and medical communications, connecting agencies and experts under one strategically integrated model. For more information, visit assembledintelligence.co.

About BOLDSCIENCE

BOLDSCIENCE is a scientifically creative medical communications agency with a mission to disrupt medical communications with memorable healthcare programs that inspire change and improve lives. With science at its heart, the team pushes the boundaries of medical communications through a scientifically creative approach to telling compelling stories through impactful design. BOLDSCIENCE operates a remote working model, with a global presence throughout the US, UK and EU. For more information, visit www.boldsci.com.

About Minds + Assembly

Minds + Assembly, one of the fastest growing agencies in the healthcare industry, is a premier design-focused brand launch agency, providing digitally advanced solutions and an unparalleled client experience for leading global healthcare companies. Founded in 2015, the company has distinguished itself through its beautiful work, thriving culture, supremely talented employees, superior processes, and a carefully selected client base. Minds + Assembly is headquartered in NoHo, New York City. For more information, visit www.mna.co.

About Amulet Capital Partners

Amulet Capital Partners is a middle-market private equity investment firm focused exclusively on the healthcare sector. Amulet seeks to achieve long-term capital appreciation through privately negotiated investments in healthcare companies, focusing on those segments it believes have the most attractive long-term fundamentals. For additional information, please visit www.amuletcapital.com.

SOURCE Assembled Intelligence