Assembly Health Appoints David Millen as Chief Technology Officer

Veteran healthcare technology executive to lead AI innovation, platform modernization, and enterprise technology strategy

CHICAGO, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Assembly Health, a leading provider of tech-enabled revenue cycle management (RCM) services servicing more than 5,000 providers across 59 specialties in 48 states, recently announced the appointment of David Millen as Chief Technology Officer. In this role, Millen will lead the company's enterprise technology strategy, artificial intelligence initiatives, software engineering, data, infrastructure, cybersecurity, modernization and product innovation.

David Millen Headshot

Millen brings nearly three decades of executive leadership experience advancing healthcare technology through artificial intelligence, cloud modernization, and digital transformation. Before joining Assembly Health, he held senior technology leadership roles at IBM, R1 RCM, Greenway Health, Uprise Health, and AdhereHealth, where he led technology strategies supporting some of the industry's largest healthcare organizations.

"Artificial intelligence and other advanced technology is redefining the future of revenue cycle management, and Assembly Health is committed to remaining at the forefront of that transformation," said Kevin Offel, Chief Executive Officer of Assembly Health. "David's leadership, maturity and deep healthcare technology expertise will accelerate our AI strategy, strengthen our technology platform, and deliver even greater value for the healthcare organizations we serve."

As Chief Technology Officer, Millen will oversee Assembly Health's long-term technology roadmap, accelerating the development of intelligent automation, predictive analytics, machine learning capabilities, and advanced data solutions that help healthcare organizations improve collections, reduce administrative complexity, and make faster, more informed financial decisions. He will also lead continued investments in secure, scalable cloud infrastructure and next-generation technologies that power Assembly Health's expanding portfolio of technology-enabled revenue cycle solutions.

"Assembly Health has built a strong technology foundation, and I see an incredible opportunity to accelerate how artificial intelligence, automation, and modern data platforms transform revenue cycle management," said David Millen, Chief Technology Officer of Assembly Health. "Together, we will build solutions that simplify complex workflows, provide more actionable intelligence, and help healthcare organizations improve financial performance while allowing providers to focus more time on delivering exceptional patient care."

Millen's appointment reinforces Assembly Health's long-term commitment to innovation and its continued investment in technology, automation, analytics and artificial intelligence. By combining deep healthcare expertise with AI, automation, predictive analytics, and intelligent workflows, Assembly Health continues to help physician practices, behavioral health organizations, and skilled nursing facilities navigate an increasingly complex reimbursement environment while strengthening financial performance.

About Assembly Health

Assembly Health is a leading provider of AI-enabled revenue cycle management, financial consulting, and clinical support services for healthcare organizations nationwide. Serving more than 5,000 providers across physician practices, behavioral health organizations and skilled nursing facilities in 48 states, Assembly Health combines deep industry expertise, advanced technology, and data-driven insights to help clients improve financial performance, streamline operations, and focus more time on delivering exceptional patient care. Learn more: www.assembly.health.

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SOURCE Assembly Health