Asset Based Lending Funds 10,000th Real Estate Investment Project as Company Surpasses $1 Billion in Loans Under Management

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Asset Based Lending (ABL), a national private lender and a driving force behind the next generation of real estate investment, today announced it has funded its 10,000th real estate investment project, marking a significant milestone in the company's continued growth and commitment to serving real estate investors and broker partners nationwide.

Since its founding, ABL has funded more than $4.4 billion in fix-and-flip, ground-up construction, bridge, and DSCR loans across 43 states, helping investors acquire, renovate, and expand their portfolios. More than half of the company's borrowers are repeat customers, reflecting ABL's relationship-focused approach to lending.

ABL funds its 10,000th real estate investment project, surpassing $4.4B funded and $1B in loans under management. Post this

The 10,000-project milestone comes amid a period of record growth for ABL. During the second quarter, the company delivered its strongest quarter ever, funding 20% above it's prior peak. ABL also reached it's single funding month record, then surpassed that monthly milestone twice more. Residential transitional lending (RTL) volume was up 65% year over year, while ABL surpassed $1 billion in loans under management.

"Reaching 10,000 funded projects is a tremendous milestone, but what matters most is what each project represents," said Kevin Rodman, CEO of Asset Based Lending. "Every loan represents an investor pursuing an opportunity and the development of a home in a supply constrained market. We are grateful for that trust and proud to have supported so many investors as they grow their businesses. As we look ahead, we'll continue investing in our people, our technology and our lending platform to help our clients succeed."

Through continued investments in technology, operations, and talent, ABL has enhanced the lending experience while scaling its capabilities to manage nearly 800 draws per month, with draw approvals in as little as 24 hours and loan closings in as few as 10 business days. The company has also expanded its product offerings and lending territories to meet the evolving needs of real estate investors and their broker partners.

The company's growth has also been supported by three securitizations totaling more than $500 million, strengthening ABL's capital base to provide certainty to real estate investors nationwide.

As ABL reaches 10,000 funded projects, the company remains focused on being a trusted advisor to its thousands of clients who rely upon it for certainty of close, speed to draw, and solutions tailored to allow them to pursue new opportunities and grow their businesses.

To learn more about ABL, please visit https://www.ablfunding.com.

About Asset Based Lending

Asset Based Lending was established in 2010, providing fast bridge financing to real estate investors for the purchase, renovation, new construction, and long-term refinance of single-family, multi-family, and mixed-use properties. A trusted lender to thousands of investors, Asset Based Lending has closed over $4.4 billion in loans since its founding. Learn more at https://www.ablfunding.com. Follow the company on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Asset Based Lending, LLC