Associated Banc-Corp to Attend Four Second Quarter Investor Events

GREEN BAY, Wis., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) announced today that Management expects to meet with investors during the following events in the second quarter of 2026:

2026 RBC Capital Markets US Banks Fixed Income Investor Symposium (virtual) on May 7, 2026

2026 Wells Fargo Financial Services Conference in Chicago, IL on May 13-14, 2026

2026 Truist Securities Financial Services Conference in New York, NY on May 19-20, 2026

Raymond James 2026 Chicago Bank Symposium in Chicago, IL on May 28, 2026

Additional information for investors can be accessed via Associated Banc-Corp's Investor Relations website at http://investor.associatedbank.com .

ABOUT ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) has total assets of approximately $50 billion and is the largest bank holding company based in Wisconsin. Headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Associated is a leading Midwest banking franchise, offering a full range of financial products and services from over 200 banking locations throughout Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri and Nebraska. The Company also operates loan production offices in Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, New York, Ohio and Texas. Associated Bank, N.A. is an Equal Housing Lender, Equal Opportunity Lender and Member FDIC. More information about Associated Banc-Corp is available at www.associatedbank.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements made in this presentation which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This includes any statements regarding management's plans, objectives, or goals for future operations, products or services, and forecasts of its revenues, earnings, or other measures of performance. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "estimate," "should," "intend," "target," "outlook," "project," "guidance," "forecast," or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on current management expectations and, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in such forward-looking statements include those identified in the Company's most recent Form 10-K and subsequent Form 10-Qs and other SEC filings, and such factors are incorporated herein by reference.

Investor Contact: Ben McCarville

Senior Vice President | Director of Investor Relations

920-491-7059

Media Contact: Andrea Kozek

Vice President | Public Relations Senior Manager

920-491-7518

SOURCE Associated Banc-Corp