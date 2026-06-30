Associated Bank Hires Andy Miner as senior director, AI for Corporate & Commercial Banking

MINNEAPOLIS, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) ("Associated" or "Company") today announced Andy Miner has joined the organization as senior director, AI for Corporate & Commercial Banking, reporting to Phillip Trier, executive vice president, head of Corporate & Commercial Banking. This new role will be the single point of accountability for AI within the line of business, driving strategy, uses cases, delivery and adoption and being a steward of risk and data.

Andy Miner, senior director, AI for Corporate & Commercial Banking, Associated Bank

Associated's Commercial business has been steadily growing, with 2025 being a record year. In 2026, the team expanded into Dallas as part of the bank's organic growth strategy. Focusing on AI benefits for Commercial will help accelerate loan processing, generate personalized client insights and can help with heavy lifting of data so the team can focus on offering solutions and products for clients. For Commercial, AI will primarily be first used in internal workflows such as portfolio management and treasury and payments, where customer experience can be improved through careful automation of mundane tasks.

"Banking is ultimately about understanding our clients' businesses, goals and decision-making processes," said Trier. "Andy's background in psychology and banking, combined with deep expertise in analytics and AI, will help us turn data into meaningful insights that strengthen client relationships and drive growth. As we continue investing in technology and talent, this unique skill set will play an important role in helping us deliver a more personalized and proactive Commercial banking experience."

Miner joins Associated from U.S. Bank, where he served in a senior role to launch and scale the bank's enterprise analytics function while overseeing more than 60 team members. He built and scaled enterprise analytics and AI capabilities that drove customer growth, improved banker effectiveness, and contributed to meaningful revenue expansion. Prior to that, Miner was at Target where he led a 100+ person global team in the company's newly formed data organization, leading business intelligence and analytics supporting numerous departments.

"I was drawn to Associated because it's clear the bank is making meaningful investments in the future of banking, particularly in data, analytics and artificial intelligence, with vision and commitment to creating better experiences for customers and colleagues," said Miner. "I'm excited to join an organization that sees AI as a strategic capability that can help deepen relationships, improve decision-making and drive growth."

Miner has a bachelor's degree in psychology from Cornell University and a master's and Ph.D. in organizational psychology, both from University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. He teaches Data Science, AI & Analytics for Revenue Growth at Pacific Coast Banking School. Miner and his family live in Woodbury, Minn.

ABOUT ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) has total assets of approximately $50 billion and is the largest bank holding company based in Wisconsin. Headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Associated is a leading Midwest banking franchise, offering a full range of financial products and services from over 200 banking locations throughout Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri and Nebraska. The Company also operates loan production offices in Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, New York, Ohio and Texas. Associated Bank, N.A. is an Equal Housing Lender, Equal Opportunity Lender and Member FDIC. More information about Associated Banc-Corp is available at www.associatedbank.com.

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SOURCE Associated Banc-Corp