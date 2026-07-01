Associated Bank's AI Academy returns with expanded focus on AI, financial literacy and career readiness

Expanded program helps students build essential technology, financial and workforce skills through flexible, self-paced learning

MILWAUKEE, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) ("Associated") today announced the launch of the second year of its AI Academy, an innovative summer learning program designed to introduce middle school and high school students to artificial intelligence, financial literacy and digital skills. Building on insights gained from a successful pilot program in 2025, the academy will offer a more flexible, self-paced learning experience for students.

Associated Bank AI Academy

Developed by Associated Bank in partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee and powered by Skillsoft, the program equips students with foundational knowledge of artificial intelligence while helping them understand how technology is shaping the future of work, finance and everyday life.

Student recruitment began the week of June 22 at numerous Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee locations, like Davis, Daniels-Mardak, Fitzsimonds, Hillside and Mary Ryan. Learning content began June 29.

"Artificial intelligence is rapidly transforming the world around us, and we believe students should have opportunities to develop the skills and understanding needed to navigate that future," said Terry Williams, executive vice president and chief information officer. "The success of last year's pilot reinforced the importance of creating accessible, engaging learning experiences that help students explore emerging technologies while also building financial confidence and critical thinking skills."

The 2026 AI Academy features three learning journeys designed to meet students where they are in their understanding of artificial intelligence and financial literacy. Participants will complete self-assessment that places them into the learning path best suited to their current knowledge level. Students will complete one journey during the summer, progressing through weekly content modules released each Monday.

Topics include:

What is artificial intelligence and how it works

AI in games, social media and entertainment

Machine learning fundamentals

Data analysis and predictive thinking

Financial literacy and budget awareness

AI's role in finance and business

Online safety and digital responsibility

Ethical considerations surrounding AI

Content is delivered through short, interactive modules that students can access anytime and anywhere using mobile-friendly technology. Depending on the learning level, students will engage with approximately 90 minutes to two hours of content each week.

"The evolution of this year's program reflects what we learned from students and families during our pilot," said Williams. "By creating an on-demand experience, we're giving participants greater flexibility while maintaining a structured learning journey that encourages continued engagement throughout the summer."

Associated AI and HR experts collaborated with Skillsoft to customize learning tracks and ensure age-appropriate content for middle school learners. An experienced educator also reviewed the curriculum to confirm alignment with student learning needs and developmental stages.

Participants will earn digital badges and achievements as they progress through the program and will continue to receive "AB Bucks" incentives for completing coursework, skill gains, engaging in optional content and participating in a pitch event at the academy's conclusion. The program will culminate in a "Student Pitch Showcase" event later this year, providing participants with an opportunity to demonstrate what they have learned.

ABOUT ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) has total assets of approximately $50 billion and is the largest bank holding company based in Wisconsin. Headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Associated is a leading Midwest banking franchise, offering a full range of financial products and services from over 200 banking locations throughout Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri and Nebraska. The Company also operates loan production offices in Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, New York, Ohio and Texas. Associated Bank, N.A. is an Equal Housing Lender, Equal Opportunity Lender and Member FDIC. More information about Associated Banc-Corp is available at www.associatedbank.com.

Media Contact: Andrea Kozek

Vice President | Senior Manager, Public Relations

920-491-7518 | [email protected]

SOURCE Associated Banc-Corp