Association of Insolvency and Restructuring Advisors Announces Transitions and Awards

MEDFORD, Ore., June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At its June 4, 2026, annual meeting and conference in Nashville, TN, AIRA announced the following leadership transitions and awards:

Boris Steffen, CIRA, CDBV, Province, LLC, Miramar FL, named president, succeeding Eric A.W. Danner, CIRA, CohnReznick, LLP, Boston, MA. Mr. Danner assumes the role of chairperson from Denise Lorenzo, CIRA, AlixPartners, LLP, New York, NY, who remains an AIRA board member. R. Scott Williams, Esq., RumbergerKirk, Birmingham, AL, named president-elect. Robert Swartz, CIRA, PriceWaterhouseCoopers, Boston MA, and Kenneth J. Enos, Esq., Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor, LLP, Wilmington, DE, continue as treasurer and secretary, respectively.

Emanuel M. Katten Founders Award

Emanuel M. Katten was a founding member of AIRA's predecessor organization. He was instrumental in the development of the AIRA's CIRA certification program and other Association and professional initiatives.

In recognition of Manny's legacy, annually, AIRA conveys its Emanuel M. Katten Founders Award to a member of the restructuring community with a history of outstanding service and a substantial contribution to the profession. This year's honoree is Dr. Jack F. Williams, CIRA, CDBV, Professor of Law, Georgia State University and the Center for Middle East Studies.

The Association of Insolvency and Restructuring Advisors (AIRA) is a nonprofit professional association serving financial advisors, accountants, crisis managers, business turnaround consultants, lenders, investment bankers, attorneys, trustees, and other individuals involved in the fields of business turnaround, restructuring, bankruptcy and insolvency. AIRA's mission is to (i) Unite and support professionals providing business turnaround, restructuring and bankruptcy services, and (ii) Develop, promote, and maintain professional standards of practice, including professional certifications through its CIRA and CDBV programs. For additional information on AIRA, visit www.aira.org. For additional conference and program information, visit https://aira.org/conference/event/brc26.

SOURCE Association of Insolvency and Restructuring Advisors