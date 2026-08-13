Astera 11.2 Delivers Up to 2X Faster Processing, Built-In RAG, and Expanded Document Intelligence

New release cuts data processing overhead, reduces document extraction setup from minutes to seconds, and adapts to changing data layouts

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Astera today announced Astera 11.2, the latest version of its no-code data and AI platform, delivering up to 2X faster high-volume processing, improved server stability and job processing, an enhanced user experience, and built-in retrieval-augmented generation (RAG). Available across Centerprise, ReportMiner, and EDIConnect, the release helps enterprises reduce manual data work, adapt to changing data and document layouts, and bring AI into existing workflows without adding more tools.

Astera 11.2 delivers up to 2x faster processing, built-in RAG, expanded document intelligence, and more capabilities at no additional licensing cost. LLM Generate brings AI directly into Astera Dataflows, enabling teams to classify, extract, summarize, generate SQL, and enrich data using configurable prompts.

Faster Processing at Scale

Batch job submission cuts per-job overhead by 50%, while improved job purging helps keep workloads moving during heavy processing. Project-based deployment also helps reduce version inconsistencies and deployment errors.

Less Manual Work as Data Changes

Smart Source automatically maps files with changing structures into a consistent target schema, reducing manual remapping while sending only field names and structural information to AI rather than underlying business data.

Bring AI Into Existing Data Workflows

With LLM Generate, teams can classify data, extract information, summarize content, generate SQL, and enrich datasets using OpenAI, Anthropic, Llama, Together AI, or self-hosted language models directly within Astera dataflows.

Watch Email Inbox can automatically trigger workflows when email attachments arrive, enabling real-time vendor and partner file processing while reducing unnecessary server compute.

Cut Document Extraction Setup from Minutes to Seconds

Astera 11.2 helps ReportMiner users process a wider range of documents with less setup and manual configuration. AI-powered Auto-Generate Layout can create an extraction template in about five seconds, compared with the 10 minutes or more previously required to build one manually.

"What I like best is how well it handles high-volume, highly variable document processing. The AI-driven field interpretation handles layouts we haven't explicitly templated, and the built-in validation catches errors before they reach our systems." — Vincent, IT Manager at Gap Solutions

AI-driven templateless extraction also handles documents with inconsistent layouts without requiring fixed templates.

Text Converter now supports Google OCR, AWS Textract, Tesseract, and custom OCR models, with automatic scan straightening and rotation correction to improve OCR accuracy across varied document types.

Build RAG Without Adding Another Platform

Astera 11.2 lets teams build RAG workflows directly within Astera Dataflows, grounding AI responses in their own enterprise data without requiring a separate RAG platform.

"The same platform that extracts a document can now chunk it, embed it, store it, and answer questions against it too." — Ayesha Amjad, AI Product Architect at Astera

Astera 11.2 is available now. Organizations can book a personalized demo to explore how the platform can support their data and AI workflows.

About Astera

Astera is a no-code platform for building data and AI products, bringing document extraction, ETL/ELT, data warehousing, EDI, analytics, and AI into one environment. Its portfolio includes Centerprise AI, ReportMiner, and EDIConnect. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies, Astera helps organizations turn raw data into reliable, AI-ready insights faster.

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SOURCE Astera Software