ASTON MARTIN NEWPORT BEACH NAMED THE 2025 DEALER OF THE YEAR IN THE AMERICAS FOR THE SECOND CONSECUTIVE YEAR

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aston Martin Newport Beach is proud to announce it has been awarded the 2025 Dealer of the Year in the Americas during Aston Martin's prestigious annual Wings Awards, marking the second consecutive year the dealership has received this distinguished honor and its sixth time in eight years. The recognition underscores another exceptional year of performance, customer engagement, and leadership within one of the world's most competitive ultra-luxury automotive markets.

"This continued recognition is an incredible honor and a reflection of the passion and dedication of our entire team," said Jeff West, General Manager of Aston Martin Newport Beach. "To be named Dealer of the Year in the Americas two years in a row speaks to the consistency of our performance and our commitment to delivering a truly elevated customer experience for our clients."

The Aston Martin Wings Awards celebrate the brand's top-performing retail partners across the globe, recognizing excellence in sales performance, customer experience, and brand representation. The Americas region includes key luxury car markets in North America and South America, making this achievement particularly significant given the scale and competitiveness of the territory.

Aston Martin Newport Beach continues to distinguish itself as a leader within the brand's retail network, driven by strong demand for Aston Martin's latest product portfolio and a steadfast commitment to delivering a world-class ownership experience.

"Securing this award for a second consecutive year is a remarkable accomplishment and highlights Aston Martin Newport Beach's unwavering dedication to excellence," said Richard Collar, VP of Sales, Aston Martin The Americas. "Their ability to consistently lead in such a dynamic and competitive market is a testament to the strength of their team and the exceptional experience they provide to every client."

Located along the iconic Pacific Coast Highway in Crystal Cove, Aston Martin Newport Beach offers a boutique, oceanfront showroom experience that reflects the sophistication and heritage of the British marque. The dealership showcases Aston Martin's latest lineup, including the Valkyrie, their hypercar; the V12 flagship Vanquish; the Vantage sports car; the DB12 Super Tourer and the high-performance DBX707. Another milestone moment of note, Aston Martin Newport Beach recently delivered its first Valhalla, a limited edition hybrid supercar.

"Our location and approach are integral to what makes this experience special," West added. "We've created an environment where clients can truly connect with the brand—one that blends luxury retail, hospitality, and automotive passion in a uniquely Southern California setting."

Aston Martin Newport Beach has won the Wings Award six times, including 2018, 2019, 2020, 2022, 2024, and 2025, and is part of US Auto Trust, a leading automotive group representing a portfolio of world-class luxury automotive dealerships built around delivering a personalized, red-carpet experience, exceptional service, long-term trust, and an unwavering dedication to its clients.

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Tom Valasek

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SOURCE Aston Martin Newport Beach