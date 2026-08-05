ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for July 2026

News provided by

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.

Aug 05, 2026, 16:30 ET

Passenger traffic increased year-on-year by 5.8% in Colombia and decreased by 4.0% in Mexico and 5.1% Puerto Rico

MEXICO CITY, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.  (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that total passenger traffic for July 2026 reached 6.4 million passengers, a 1.9% decrease compared to July 2025.

Passenger traffic showed a year-on-year increase of 5.8% in Colombia and decreases of 4.0% in Mexico and 5.1% in Puerto Rico. In Colombia, domestic traffic increased 7.8% and international traffic remained flat . Mexico saw domestic traffic growth of 3.6% and a decrease of 11.5% in international traffic, while Puerto Rico experienced decreases in domestic and international traffic of 5.1% and 5.0%, respectively.

All figures in this statement reflect comparisons between the period from July 1 to July 31, 2026, and from July 1 to July 31, 2025. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded only for Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary






July

% Chg

Year to date

% Chg

2025

2026

2025

2026

Mexico

3,617,941

3,473,501

(4.0)

24,579,607

23,922,904

(2.7)

Domestic Traffic

1,796,925

1,862,054

3.6

11,312,878

11,257,602

(0.5)

International Traffic

1,821,016

1,611,447

(11.5)

13,266,729

12,665,302

(4.5)

San Juan, Puerto Rico

1,381,674

1,310,943

(5.1)

8,570,856

8,295,938

(3.2)

Domestic Traffic

1,176,500

1,116,082

(5.1)

7,527,648

7,267,065

(3.5)

International Traffic

205,174

194,861

(5.0)

1,043,208

1,028,873

(1.4)

Colombia

1,511,049

1,599,287

5.8

9,696,845

10,379,077

7.0

Domestic Traffic

1,131,678

1,220,098

7.8

7,383,709

7,974,352

8.0

International Traffic

379,371

379,189

(0.0)

2,313,136

2,404,725

4.0

Total Traffic

6,510,664

6,383,731

(1.9)

42,847,308

42,597,919

(0.6)

Domestic Traffic

4,105,103

4,198,234

2.3

26,224,235

26,499,019

1.0

International Traffic

2,405,561

2,185,497

(9.1)

16,623,073

16,098,900

(3.2)







Mexico Passenger Traffic








July

% Chg

Year to date

% Chg

2025

2026

2025

2026

Domestic Traffic

1,796,925

1,862,054

3.6

11,312,878

11,257,602

(0.5)

CUN

Cancun

921,781

917,079

(0.5)

5,740,454

5,428,856

(5.4)

CZM

Cozumel

25,030

25,279

1.0

148,899

151,635

1.8

HUX

Huatulco

63,803

63,572

(0.4)

387,109

376,052

(2.9)

MID

Merida

317,740

328,378

3.3

1,974,353

2,117,974

7.3

MTT

Minatitlan

14,470

12,421

(14.2)

89,105

79,511

(10.8)

OAX

Oaxaca

140,838

160,649

14.1

912,178

913,598

0.2

TAP

Tapachula

42,680

49,130

15.1

294,392

298,355

1.3

VER

Veracruz

152,204

170,890

12.3

967,503

1,036,042

7.1

VSA

Villahermosa

118,379

134,656

13.7

798,885

855,579

7.1

International Traffic

1,821,016

1,611,447

(11.5)

13,266,729

12,665,302

(4.5)

CUN

Cancun

1,709,759

1,492,358

(12.7)

12,373,539

11,738,180

(5.1)

CZM

Cozumel

27,524

25,565

(7.1)

265,627

256,465

(3.4)

HUX

Huatulco

2,712

2,606

(3.9)

99,718

110,823

11.1

MID

Merida

33,557

34,450

2.7

237,902

247,082

3.9

MTT

Minatitlan

921

998

8.4

4,460

5,201

16.6

OAX

Oaxaca

24,541

21,748

(11.4)

157,745

139,533

(11.5)

TAP

Tapachula

1,520

7,213

374.5

13,803

31,964

131.6

VER

Veracruz

16,333

17,650

8.1

88,439

94,447

6.8

VSA

Villahermosa

4,149

8,859

113.5

25,496

41,607

63.2

Traffic Total Mexico

3,617,941

3,473,501

(4.0)

24,579,607

23,922,904

(2.7)

CUN

Cancun

2,631,540

2,409,437

(8.4)

18,113,993

17,167,036

(5.2)

CZM

Cozumel

52,554

50,844

(3.3)

414,526

408,100

(1.6)

HUX

Huatulco

66,515

66,178

(0.5)

486,827

486,875

0.0

MID

Merida

351,297

362,828

3.3

2,212,255

2,365,056

6.9

MTT

Minatitlan

15,391

13,419

(12.8)

93,565

84,712

(9.5)

OAX

Oaxaca

165,379

182,397

10.3

1,069,923

1,053,131

(1.6)

TAP

Tapachula

44,200

56,343

27.5

308,195

330,319

7.2

VER

Veracruz

168,537

188,540

11.9

1,055,942

1,130,489

7.1

VSA

Villahermosa

122,528

143,515

17.1

824,381

897,186

8.8





US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)




July

% Chg

Year to date

% Chg

2025

2026

2025

2026

SJU Total

1,381,674

1,310,943

(5.1)

8,570,856

8,295,938

(3.2)

Domestic Traffic

1,176,500

1,116,082

(5.1)

7,527,648

7,267,065

(3.5)

International Traffic

205,174

194,861

(5.0)

1,043,208

1,028,873

(1.4)






Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan





July

% Chg

Year to date

% Chg

2025

2026

2025

2026

Domestic Traffic

1,131,678

1,220,098

7.8

7,383,709

7,974,352

8.0

MDE

Rionegro

856,611

900,732

5.2

5,586,822

6,013,831

7.6

EOH

Medellin

106,298

112,407

5.7

668,197

675,479

1.1

MTR

Monteria

119,535

153,381

28.3

801,111

943,723

17.8

APO

Carepa

15,478

15,889

2.7

101,314

106,997

5.6

UIB

Quibdo

30,435

34,896

14.7

195,116

218,026

11.7

CZU

Corozal

3,321

2,793

(15.9)

31,149

16,296

(47.7)

International Traffic

379,371

379,189

(0.0)

2,313,136

2,404,725

4.0

MDE

Rionegro

379,371

379,094

(0.1)

2,313,136

2,404,630

4.0

EOH

Medellin






MTR

Monteria

-

95

-

-

95

-

APO

Carepa

-

-

-

-

UIB

Quibdo

-

-

-

-

CZU

Corozal

-

-

-

-

Traffic Total Colombia

1,511,049

1,599,287

5.8

9,696,845

10,379,077

7.0

MDE

Rionegro

1,235,982

1,279,826

3.5

7,899,958

8,418,461

6.6

EOH

Medellin

106,298

112,407

5.7

668,197

675,479

1.1

MTR

Monteria

119,535

153,476

28.4

801,111

943,818

17.8

APO

Carepa

15,478

15,889

2.7

101,314

106,997

5.6

UIB

Quibdo

30,435

34,896

14.7

195,116

218,026

11.7

CZU

Corozal

3,321

2,793

(15.9)

31,149

16,296

(47.7)

About ASUR
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain, and develop 16 airports across the Americas. The Company operates nine airports in southeastern Mexico, including Cancún Airport, the largest tourist gateway in Mexico, the Caribbean, and Latin America; as well as six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rionegro), the second busiest in Colombia.

ASUR also holds a 60% interest in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport in San Juan, the capital of Puerto Rico, the island's primary international gateway. San Juan Airport was the first and remains the only major airport in the U.S. to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. ASUR has recently expanded into airport commercial services through ASUR US Airports, which partners with airports and airlines to deliver enhanced retail and passenger experiences. ASUR US Airports operates at major U.S. hubs, including Los Angeles International, Chicago O'Hare, and John F. Kennedy International, and has historically shown competitive performance against U.S. commercial revenue benchmarks.

Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed on both the Mexican Bolsa (BMV) under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) B-series shares. For further information, visit www.asur.com.mx.

SOURCE Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.

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