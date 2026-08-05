ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for July 2026

Passenger traffic increased year-on-year by 5.8% in Colombia and decreased by 4.0% in Mexico and 5.1% Puerto Rico

MEXICO CITY, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that total passenger traffic for July 2026 reached 6.4 million passengers, a 1.9% decrease compared to July 2025.

Passenger traffic showed a year-on-year increase of 5.8% in Colombia and decreases of 4.0% in Mexico and 5.1% in Puerto Rico. In Colombia, domestic traffic increased 7.8% and international traffic remained flat . Mexico saw domestic traffic growth of 3.6% and a decrease of 11.5% in international traffic, while Puerto Rico experienced decreases in domestic and international traffic of 5.1% and 5.0%, respectively.

All figures in this statement reflect comparisons between the period from July 1 to July 31, 2026, and from July 1 to July 31, 2025. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded only for Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary













July % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2025 2026

2025 2026 Mexico 3,617,941 3,473,501 (4.0)

24,579,607 23,922,904 (2.7) Domestic Traffic 1,796,925 1,862,054 3.6

11,312,878 11,257,602 (0.5) International Traffic 1,821,016 1,611,447 (11.5)

13,266,729 12,665,302 (4.5) San Juan, Puerto Rico 1,381,674 1,310,943 (5.1)

8,570,856 8,295,938 (3.2) Domestic Traffic 1,176,500 1,116,082 (5.1)

7,527,648 7,267,065 (3.5) International Traffic 205,174 194,861 (5.0)

1,043,208 1,028,873 (1.4) Colombia 1,511,049 1,599,287 5.8

9,696,845 10,379,077 7.0 Domestic Traffic 1,131,678 1,220,098 7.8

7,383,709 7,974,352 8.0 International Traffic 379,371 379,189 (0.0)

2,313,136 2,404,725 4.0 Total Traffic 6,510,664 6,383,731 (1.9)

42,847,308 42,597,919 (0.6) Domestic Traffic 4,105,103 4,198,234 2.3

26,224,235 26,499,019 1.0 International Traffic 2,405,561 2,185,497 (9.1)

16,623,073 16,098,900 (3.2)















Mexico Passenger Traffic













July % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2025 2026

2025 2026 Domestic Traffic 1,796,925 1,862,054 3.6

11,312,878 11,257,602 (0.5) CUN Cancun 921,781 917,079 (0.5)

5,740,454 5,428,856 (5.4) CZM Cozumel 25,030 25,279 1.0

148,899 151,635 1.8 HUX Huatulco 63,803 63,572 (0.4)

387,109 376,052 (2.9) MID Merida 317,740 328,378 3.3

1,974,353 2,117,974 7.3 MTT Minatitlan 14,470 12,421 (14.2)

89,105 79,511 (10.8) OAX Oaxaca 140,838 160,649 14.1

912,178 913,598 0.2 TAP Tapachula 42,680 49,130 15.1

294,392 298,355 1.3 VER Veracruz 152,204 170,890 12.3

967,503 1,036,042 7.1 VSA Villahermosa 118,379 134,656 13.7

798,885 855,579 7.1 International Traffic 1,821,016 1,611,447 (11.5)

13,266,729 12,665,302 (4.5) CUN Cancun 1,709,759 1,492,358 (12.7)

12,373,539 11,738,180 (5.1) CZM Cozumel 27,524 25,565 (7.1)

265,627 256,465 (3.4) HUX Huatulco 2,712 2,606 (3.9)

99,718 110,823 11.1 MID Merida 33,557 34,450 2.7

237,902 247,082 3.9 MTT Minatitlan 921 998 8.4

4,460 5,201 16.6 OAX Oaxaca 24,541 21,748 (11.4)

157,745 139,533 (11.5) TAP Tapachula 1,520 7,213 374.5

13,803 31,964 131.6 VER Veracruz 16,333 17,650 8.1

88,439 94,447 6.8 VSA Villahermosa 4,149 8,859 113.5

25,496 41,607 63.2 Traffic Total Mexico 3,617,941 3,473,501 (4.0)

24,579,607 23,922,904 (2.7) CUN Cancun 2,631,540 2,409,437 (8.4)

18,113,993 17,167,036 (5.2) CZM Cozumel 52,554 50,844 (3.3)

414,526 408,100 (1.6) HUX Huatulco 66,515 66,178 (0.5)

486,827 486,875 0.0 MID Merida 351,297 362,828 3.3

2,212,255 2,365,056 6.9 MTT Minatitlan 15,391 13,419 (12.8)

93,565 84,712 (9.5) OAX Oaxaca 165,379 182,397 10.3

1,069,923 1,053,131 (1.6) TAP Tapachula 44,200 56,343 27.5

308,195 330,319 7.2 VER Veracruz 168,537 188,540 11.9

1,055,942 1,130,489 7.1 VSA Villahermosa 122,528 143,515 17.1

824,381 897,186 8.8











US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)









July % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2025 2026

2025 2026 SJU Total 1,381,674 1,310,943 (5.1)

8,570,856 8,295,938 (3.2) Domestic Traffic 1,176,500 1,116,082 (5.1)

7,527,648 7,267,065 (3.5) International Traffic 205,174 194,861 (5.0)

1,043,208 1,028,873 (1.4)













Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan











July % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2025 2026

2025 2026 Domestic Traffic 1,131,678 1,220,098 7.8

7,383,709 7,974,352 8.0 MDE Rionegro 856,611 900,732 5.2

5,586,822 6,013,831 7.6 EOH Medellin 106,298 112,407 5.7

668,197 675,479 1.1 MTR Monteria 119,535 153,381 28.3

801,111 943,723 17.8 APO Carepa 15,478 15,889 2.7

101,314 106,997 5.6 UIB Quibdo 30,435 34,896 14.7

195,116 218,026 11.7 CZU Corozal 3,321 2,793 (15.9)

31,149 16,296 (47.7) International Traffic 379,371 379,189 (0.0)

2,313,136 2,404,725 4.0 MDE Rionegro 379,371 379,094 (0.1)

2,313,136 2,404,630 4.0 EOH Medellin













MTR Monteria - 95 -

- 95 - APO Carepa - -



- -

UIB Quibdo - -



- -

CZU Corozal - -



- -

Traffic Total Colombia 1,511,049 1,599,287 5.8

9,696,845 10,379,077 7.0 MDE Rionegro 1,235,982 1,279,826 3.5

7,899,958 8,418,461 6.6 EOH Medellin 106,298 112,407 5.7

668,197 675,479 1.1 MTR Monteria 119,535 153,476 28.4

801,111 943,818 17.8 APO Carepa 15,478 15,889 2.7

101,314 106,997 5.6 UIB Quibdo 30,435 34,896 14.7

195,116 218,026 11.7 CZU Corozal 3,321 2,793 (15.9)

31,149 16,296 (47.7)

About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain, and develop 16 airports across the Americas. The Company operates nine airports in southeastern Mexico, including Cancún Airport, the largest tourist gateway in Mexico, the Caribbean, and Latin America; as well as six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rionegro), the second busiest in Colombia.

ASUR also holds a 60% interest in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport in San Juan, the capital of Puerto Rico, the island's primary international gateway. San Juan Airport was the first and remains the only major airport in the U.S. to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. ASUR has recently expanded into airport commercial services through ASUR US Airports, which partners with airports and airlines to deliver enhanced retail and passenger experiences. ASUR US Airports operates at major U.S. hubs, including Los Angeles International, Chicago O'Hare, and John F. Kennedy International, and has historically shown competitive performance against U.S. commercial revenue benchmarks.

Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed on both the Mexican Bolsa (BMV) under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) B-series shares. For further information, visit www.asur.com.mx.

SOURCE Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.