ASUS Announces Zenbook S 13 OLED, the World's Slimmest 13.3" OLED Laptop

DUBAI, UAE, May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ASUS announced the exciting new Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304), the world's slimmest 13.3-inch OLED laptop. It's also the most eco-friendly Zenbook ever, and takes the brand's signature qualities of ultraportable design, sustainability and on-the-go performance to a new level.

With a world-beating super-slim 1 cm profile and a super-light 1 kg chassis, the sophisticated Zenbook S 13 OLED delivers no-compromise performance, connectivity and battery life, making it the epitome of ultraportable design, and finished in brand-new Basalt Gray or classic Ponder Blue. It's also designed with the environment and carbon neutrality firmly in mind, using recycled metals and plastics in its construction, FSCTM Mix-certified packaging, an elegant new eco-friendly plasma ceramic aluminum for the Basalt Gray model, and halogen-free electronics, to make this the most eco-friendly Zenbook model we've ever produced.

The Zenbook series excels at delivering unrivaled on-the-go performance, and Zenbook S 13 OLED is no exception, harnessing the power of up to 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processors with up to 32 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1 TB PCIe® 4.0 x4 SSD. There's a full set of I/O ports for on-the-go connections, and a long-lasting 63 Wh battery.

For immersive true-to-life visuals, Zenbook S 13 OLED has a gorgeous 16:10 2.8K (2880 x 1800) ASUS Lumina OLED display that's Dolby Vision certified, with Pantone® Validated color rendering and VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 500 certification, ensuring incredible detail and the deepest black levels.

Super-slim and super-light

To achieve the super-slim 1 cm profile and super-light 1 kg weight of Zenbook S 13 OLED, several advanced techniques and materials are used in its design and construction to reduce the weight and dimensions compared to the previous generation, without compromising performance, connectivity or battery life.

The result is a class-defining ultraportable laptop that takes thin and light to a whole new level without compromises: it supports up to 14 hours of video streaming, while offering improved cooling and performance compared to its predecessor. And despite its world-beating compact dimensions, Zenbook S 13 OLED retains full usability and features a comprehensive set of standard I/O ports.

All-round sustainability

ASUS is committed to do more with less through Zenbook. This device is an EPEAT® Gold registered product that has a positive environmental across the entire product lifecycle. The device is the most eco-friendly Zenbook ever made.

Along with the physical advantages, the look and feel of this material is similar to natural stone that resonates with the spirit of the Zenbook series. Incredibly, this makes each lid individually unique. A longer laptop lifespan also reduces long-term waste, so Zenbook 13 S OLED is stringently tested using the latest MIL-STD-810H US military-grade durability standard, with up to 12 test methods and 26 individual tests — the world's most strictly tested laptop durability.

ASUS Lumina OLED display

For an immersive viewing experience, Zenbook S 13 OLED is equipped with a 16:10 ASUS Lumina OLED display. ASUS Lumina OLED displays standardize highly-crafted visual solutions around the best OLED experience. The name also highlights the unique advantages and superior visual experience that go beyond traditional OLED displays. ASUS Lumina OLED displays feature exclusive ASUS technologies, such as ASUS Splendid and ASUS OLED Care, as well as new features like Delta E <1, power-saving, and panel protection. By integrating these elements, ASUS has created a highly-crafted solution that represents the pinnacle of OLED technology.

