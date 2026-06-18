At VivaTech 2026, Taiwan-Based MaiAgent Says Enterprises Should Stop Building RAG and AI Agent Systems From Scratch

TAIPEI and PARIS, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At VivaTech 2026, MaiAgent, a Taiwan-based enterprise AI agent platform, said it is helping enterprises worldwide advance their AI transformation by moving AI agents from proof of concept to production without building production-grade RAG and AI agent systems from scratch. The company provides a governed AI Core that combines retrieval, orchestration, tool connectivity and compliance. Held in Paris from June 17 to 20, VivaTech is one of Europe's leading startup and technology events.

Daniel Fu, Head of Global Marketing at MaiAgent, at VivaTech 2026 in Paris as the company expands internationally.

Enterprises are finding that production-grade RAG and AI agent systems are harder to build than expected. Internal teams often need to tune retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), orchestrate agents, connect tools and data sources, enforce access controls and maintain reliability as models evolve. The work can consume months of engineering resources before employees or customers see meaningful value.

MaiAgent is designed to close that gap. Trusted by more than 100 enterprises, the platform consolidates these capabilities into an AI Core that organizations can own and control. It combines benchmark-validated retrieval accuracy above 95% in production environments, Agent Teams for multi-agent orchestration, native connections to tools, data sources and knowledge bases through the Model Context Protocol (MCP), and centralized governance for security, compliance and data access.

"For most enterprises, the question is no longer whether to adopt AI agents, but how to make them reliable, governed and useful in production," said Scott Chang, CEO of MaiAgent. "They should not have to build the same RAG and AI agent systems from scratch; they need an AI Core they can own, control and evolve as technology changes."

MaiAgent has been adopted by more than 100 organizations in financial services, healthcare, manufacturing and aviation, many of which operate under demanding security and governance requirements. For these customers, retrieval accuracy, security and control are critical. The platform supports SaaS, private cloud, on-premises and hybrid cloud deployments to meet varying security, data sovereignty and deployment needs.

At VivaTech 2026, MaiAgent is connecting with enterprise customers, channel partners and technology partners as part of its expansion into Europe and other markets.

"What we learned in Asia is that enterprises do not need another isolated AI tool; they need a governed AI Core that lets teams safely use the right data with the right permissions," said Daniel Fu, Head of Global Marketing at MaiAgent. "We now see the same need in other markets, where a platform proven in demanding production environments lets enterprise AI teams focus on adoption, integration and business outcomes."

MaiAgent holds ISO/IEC 27001:2022 and ISO/IEC 27701:2019 certifications. Its guiding principle is "AI thinks. Agents act." The platform gives organizations a practical path to production-grade agentic AI with the security, governance and control enterprises require.

About MaiAgent

MaiAgent is a Taiwan-headquartered enterprise AI agent platform that helps organizations own a production-grade AI Core rather than build one from scratch. It combines high-accuracy retrieval, Agent Teams for multi-agent orchestration, native connections to tools and data sources, and centralized governance so enterprises can deploy AI securely and remain in control. MaiAgent supports SaaS, private cloud, on-premises and hybrid cloud deployments. Learn more at https://maiagent.ai/en.

Media Contact:

Daniel Fu

Head of Global Marketing, MaiAgent

[email protected]

https://maiagent.ai/en

SOURCE MaiAgent