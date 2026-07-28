Athletes Abroad Summit Wraps Third Year in Las Vegas as Clark County, Nevada Proclaims American Athletes Abroad Day

Two-day summit at Bellagio featured co-founder-led programming and key speakers, alongside Clark County's inaugural American Athletes Abroad Day proclamation

LAS VEGAS, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In its third year, the Athletes Abroad Summit has become a central gathering point for American athletes abroad and the professionals who support them, bringing NBA, WNBA, EuroLeague, NFL, and other players together to discuss the realities of competing and living overseas.

Clark County proclaimed July 9 as American Athletes Abroad Day, presented by Commissioner James Gibson and signed by the Board, recognizing the summit as a platform for international sports diplomacy. The summit also included the announcement of the formation of the Athletes Abroad Players Commission, launching Fall 2026.

The summit was co-founded by Dr. Tywanna Smith, a retired professional basketball player and Founder of The Athlete's Nexus. She has advised over 70 athletes and executives across the NBA, NFL, WNBA, and international leagues. Co-founder Sonny Weems is a former NBA player, three-time Chinese Basketball Association champion, and founder of Weems World Foundation.

Speakers included Patrick Beverley, former NBA player; Sequoia Holmes, retired WNBA player, both on the Pro Player Panel; Josh Pastner, Head Coach at UNLV, on the College Sports & International Players panel; and Dr. Jasmine Cohen-Young, Founder of Mindz Matter, on the Global State of the Mind Panel.

"The Athletes Abroad ecosystem will continue to grow as we pioneer a space for global athletes, their families, and professional resources," said Dr. Tywanna Smith, Co-Founder of the Athletes Abroad Summit. "We look forward to growing in Las Vegas as we build this unique community to support the thousands of American athletes who compete outside the U.S."

"Playing and living abroad is a unique experience, but players do not have the support, the systems, or the structure we deserve," said Sonny Weems, Co-Founder of the Athletes Abroad Summit. "We are connecting the world through sports and it is time American players are better supported."

Summit partners included Hibbett Sports, Nevada Consular Corps, UFC, SEICon, and HydroJug.

About the Athletes Abroad Summit: The Athletes Abroad Summit is the only conference curated specifically for American professional athletes who compete outside the United States, providing career and transition support through expert programming and networking. The summit takes place in Las Vegas during NBA Summer League.

Media Contact: Danyail Lawton, Media Relations, Athletes Abroad Summit, CEO, BoldMoves™ Consulting LLC, [email protected]

SOURCE Athletes Abroad Summit