ATI CEO Kim Fields to speak at Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference

DALLAS, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ATI Inc. (NYSE: ATI) Kimberly A. Fields, ATI Board Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer will speak at the Bernstein 42nd Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on May 28, 2026, at 3:30 p.m. ET.

The event's fireside chat will be live webcast; a link to the event is available at the News & Events section of www.ATImaterials.com/investors. An audio replay and full transcript of the event will be available following the presentation.

ATI: Proven to Perform.

ATI (NYSE: ATI) is a producer of high performance materials and solutions for the global aerospace and defense markets, and critical applications in electronics, medical and specialty energy. We're solving the world's most difficult challenges through materials science. We partner with our customers to deliver extraordinary materials that enable their greatest achievements: their products fly higher and faster, burn hotter, dive deeper, stand stronger and last longer. Our proprietary process technologies, unique customer partnerships and commitment to innovation deliver materials and solutions for today and the evermore challenging environments of tomorrow. We are proven to perform anywhere. Learn more at ATImaterials.com .

SOURCE ATI