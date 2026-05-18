ATI CEO Kim Fields to speak at Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference

News provided by

ATI

May 18, 2026, 07:30 ET

DALLAS, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ATI Inc. (NYSE: ATI) Kimberly A. Fields, ATI Board Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer will speak at the Bernstein 42nd Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on May 28, 2026, at 3:30 p.m. ET. 

The event's fireside chat will be live webcast; a link to the event is available at the News & Events section of www.ATImaterials.com/investors. An audio replay and full transcript of the event will be available following the presentation.

ATI: Proven to Perform.
ATI (NYSE: ATI) is a producer of high performance materials and solutions for the global aerospace and defense markets, and critical applications in electronics, medical and specialty energy. We're solving the world's most difficult challenges through materials science. We partner with our customers to deliver extraordinary materials that enable their greatest achievements: their products fly higher and faster, burn hotter, dive deeper, stand stronger and last longer. Our proprietary process technologies, unique customer partnerships and commitment to innovation deliver materials and solutions for today and the evermore challenging environments of tomorrow. We are proven to perform anywhere. Learn more at ATImaterials.com.

SOURCE ATI

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

CEO Kimberly A. Fields Becomes ATI Board Chair

CEO Kimberly A. Fields Becomes ATI Board Chair

ATI Inc. (NYSE: ATI) announced that at the conclusion of its 2026 Annual Meeting today, Kimberly A. Fields became Board Chair in addition to her role ...
ATI Announces First Quarter 2026 Results

ATI Announces First Quarter 2026 Results

ATI Inc. (NYSE: ATI) reported first quarter 2026 results, with sales of $1.15 billion and net income attributable to ATI of $118 million, or $0.85...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Aerospace, Defense

Aerospace, Defense

News Releases in Similar Topics