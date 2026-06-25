Atlanta Facial Plastic Surgeon Integrates Advanced Deep Plane Facelift and Lip Lift Centers of Excellence to Advance Comprehensive Facial Rejuvenation

Dr. Benjamin Stong combines specialized expertise in deep plane facelift surgery and advanced lip enhancement to provide individualized treatment recommendations focused on facial balance and natural-looking outcomes

ATLANTA, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Facial rejuvenation is often discussed in terms of individual procedures, but according to facial plastic surgeon Dr. Benjamin Stong, achieving natural, balanced results requires a comprehensive understanding of how the face functions as an integrated whole.

Dr. Benjamin Stong

At Kalos Facial Plastic Surgery, that philosophy has led to the development of two specialized programs: the Advanced Deep Plane Facelift Center of Excellence and the Lip Lift Center of Excellence. Together, these centers provide patients with access to advanced surgical techniques designed to address multiple aspects of facial aging while preserving natural facial expression and harmony.

"The face does not age in isolated compartments," said Dr. Stong. "The cheeks, jawline, neck, lips, smile, and perioral region all influence one another. The most natural results are achieved when treatment recommendations are based on the entire face rather than a single feature."

Dr. Stong is a double board-certified facial plastic surgeon who completed advanced fellowship training under internationally recognized facial plastic surgeon Dr. Andrew Jacono. He has also been recognized by Dr. Jacono for his surgical expertise and contributions to advanced deep plane facelift and lip lift techniques.

Through years of performing facial rejuvenation procedures, Dr. Stong has developed a practice model focused on advanced evaluation, individualized treatment planning, and the selection of procedures that best address each patient's unique anatomy.

The Advanced Deep Plane Facelift Center of Excellence focuses on modern deep plane facelift techniques designed to reposition deeper facial structures rather than simply tighten skin. By addressing the foundational support structures of the face, deep plane facelift surgery can improve the cheeks, jawline, neck, and nasolabial folds while maintaining natural facial movement and expression.

Complementing this approach is the Lip Lift Center of Excellence, which is built around Dr. Stong's Perialar Multivector Lip Lift™, an advanced lip lift technique developed to address both the central and lateral components of the upper lip.

Unlike traditional subnasal lip lift techniques that primarily focus on central lip shortening, the Perialar Multivector Lip Lift™ was designed to improve overall upper lip balance through multi-vector correction. The procedure can enhance vermilion show, improve visible tooth show, broaden the smile, support lateral lip position, with a more comprehensive upper lip rejuvenation.

The Lip Lift Center of Excellence also offers a range of advanced procedures that can be customized to patient anatomy and aesthetic goals, including:

V to Y Lip Augmentation, a scarless tissue advancement procedure that enhances fullness and red lip show using the patient's own tissue

Corner Mouth Lip Lift procedures designed to elevate downturned oral commissures and improve overall facial expression

Lip Reduction Surgery for patients seeking improved lip proportion and facial balance

According to Dr. Stong, one of the most important aspects of facial rejuvenation is understanding how procedures work together.

"Patients frequently come in requesting a specific procedure," said Dr. Stong. "However, the best recommendation is not always the procedure a patient initially requests. Experience allows us to identify the anatomical causes of a patient's concerns and determine which combination of procedures, if any, will provide the most natural and balanced outcome."

This philosophy is supported by the high-volume nature of both Centers of Excellence, where extensive experience helps not only surgical execution but also evaluation and treatment selection.

"High-volume practices gain experience not only performing procedures but also understanding which procedures are most appropriate for different anatomical considerations," said Dr. Stong. "The ability to accurately evaluate and diagnose an issue is often just as important as the ability to correct it."

As facial plastic surgery continues to evolve, Dr. Stong believes patients increasingly benefit from practices that offer multiple advanced treatment options and the expertise necessary to determine when each approach should be utilized.

By combining dedicated expertise in advanced deep plane facelift surgery and advanced lip enhancement procedures, Kalos Facial Plastic Surgery seeks to provide patients with individualized recommendations designed to support natural, balanced, and long-lasting outcomes.

About Dr. Benjamin Stong

Dr. Benjamin Stong is a double board-certified facial plastic surgeon and founder of Kalos Facial Plastic Surgery in Atlanta, Georgia. He completed advanced fellowship training in facial plastic and reconstructive surgery under Dr. Andrew Jacono and focuses exclusively on cosmetic and reconstructive procedures of the face. His areas of expertise include deep plane facelift surgery, facial rejuvenation, rhinoplasty, lip lift surgery, and advanced lip enhancement procedures.

For more information, visit Kalos Facial Plastic Surgery at https://www.kalos-plasticsurgery.com/

Media Contact

Dr. Benjamin Stong

Kalos Facial Plastic Surgery

(404) 963-6665

https://www.kalos-plasticsurgery.com/

SOURCE Kalos Plastic Surgery, LLC