Atlanta Immigration Attorney Alexis Ruiz of Ruiz Immigration Law Nominated for Georgia Business Journal's 2026 Best of Georgia Award

Ruiz Immigration Law, LLC has been nominated in the legal services category of the Georgia Business Journal's annual Best of Georgia awards program, a community-driven recognition celebrating outstanding businesses across the state. The 2026 voting period is currently open, with Georgia residents invited to cast their votes through October 31, 2026.

ATLANTA, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ruiz Immigration Law, LLC, a full-service immigration law firm led by Attorney Alexis Ruiz, has been nominated for the Georgia Business Journal's 2026 Best of Georgia Award in the legal services category. The annual awards program recognizes businesses throughout the state that have earned the trust and appreciation of their communities, with winners selected through a combination of public voting and editorial review.

Ruiz Immigration Law, LLC

The Best of Georgia awards, produced by the Georgia Business Journal, invite residents across the state to vote for their favorite businesses in more than 25 industry categories. The program is free for businesses to participate in, and winners are featured in the Georgia Business Journal's annual print edition, digital publication, and newsletter. Voting for the 2026 cycle is open now and runs through October 31, 2026. Georgia residents who wish to support Ruiz Immigration Law may cast a vote once per day in the legal services category at gbj.com/best-of/vote/legal-services.

Since its founding, Ruiz Immigration Law, LLC has built a strong reputation for providing comprehensive and compassionate legal representation to individuals and families navigating the U.S. immigration system. Located in Atlanta, the firm serves clients throughout Georgia and beyond, offering counsel in family-based petitions, deportation defense, humanitarian visas, naturalization, and consular processing. Attorney Ruiz, who is fluent in Spanish, has represented clients from more than 40 countries and is known for tailoring her legal strategies to each client's unique circumstances.

A proud daughter of immigrants, Attorney Ruiz brings both professional expertise and personal understanding to her work. Prior to founding Ruiz Immigration Law, LLC, she co-founded a respected immigration firm in the Atlanta area, where she earned recognition for her dedication to strategic case planning and empathetic client care. She is a member of the American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA) and actively participates in community initiatives supporting immigrant rights throughout Georgia.

"Everything we do is rooted in a genuine commitment to our clients and their families," said Attorney Alexis Ruiz. "This nomination reflects the trust our community has placed in us, and we encourage everyone in Georgia to participate in the Best of Georgia voting process and recognize the local businesses that make a difference."

The Best of Georgia program evaluates nominees through a combination of community votes and editorial oversight. Winners are organized into tiered designations based on total votes and regional representation, ensuring that businesses of all sizes across the state have the opportunity to be recognized. There is no fee associated with nomination, voting, or being named a winner.

More About Ruiz Immigration Law, LLC

Ruiz Immigration Law, LLC is a full-service immigration law firm based in Atlanta, Georgia. Founded by Attorney Alexis Ruiz, the firm is dedicated to providing comprehensive legal support to individuals and families navigating the complexities of the U.S. immigration system. Attorney Ruiz earned her Juris Doctor from Tulane University School of Law and holds Bachelor of Arts degrees in French and Political Science from the University of Georgia. For more information or to schedule a consultation, please visit www.ruizimmigrationlaw.com.

Media Contact

Alexis Ruiz

Ruiz Immigration Law, LLC

2100 RiverEdge Pkwy, Suite 725

Atlanta, GA 30328

(770) 769-5822

https://www.ruizimmigrationlaw.com

SOURCE Ruiz Immigration Law, LLC