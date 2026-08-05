Atlanta Plastic Surgeons Dr. Eugenia Page and Dr. Gregory Mackay of Silk Plastic Surgery Named 2026 Atlanta Magazine Top Doctors

Double board-certified plastic surgeons Dr. Eugenia (Jinnie) Page and Dr. Gregory Mackay have both been named 2026 Top Doctors by Atlanta magazine, an annual peer-nominated list compiled from a survey of licensed physicians across metro Atlanta. The recognition reflects the Atlanta practice's focus on complex breast reconstruction, deep plane facelift surgery, and a full range of cosmetic and reconstructive care.

ATLANTA, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Silk Plastic Surgery announced that two of its surgeons, Dr. Eugenia (Jinnie) Page and Dr. Gregory Mackay, have been named 2026 Top Doctors by Atlanta magazine in the plastic surgery category. Both physicians are listed in the magazine's July 2026 Top Doctors issue, which recognizes more than 1,300 metro Atlanta physicians across all fields of medicine.

Silk Plastic Surgery

The Atlanta magazine Top Doctors list is compiled by Professional Research Services, a research firm based in Troy, Michigan, which conducts an online survey of licensed physicians throughout the metro Atlanta area and asks them to nominate the peers they consider strongest in their fields. This year's list was based on more than 10,000 votes. Professional Research Services also verifies licensure for nominated physicians and reviews applicable boards, agencies, and rating services for any noted infractions.

Silk Plastic Surgery is a boutique practice located on Peachtree Dunwoody Road in Atlanta, offering aesthetic and reconstructive procedures of the face, breast, and body under one roof. The practice's services range from breast augmentation, reduction, and microsurgical breast reconstruction to facelift surgery, rhinoplasty, eyelid surgery, body contouring, and nonsurgical treatments including injectables and laser skin resurfacing.

Dr. Page is double board-certified by the American Board of Surgery and the American Board of Plastic Surgery, with a practice focused on aesthetic and reconstructive breast surgery. She graduated from Vanderbilt University with a degree in neuroscience and a minor in piano performance, earned her medical degree from the University of Alabama at Birmingham, and completed her general surgery and plastic surgery residency training at Emory University. During training she was inducted into the Gold Humanism Honor Society, a peer-nominated recognition for compassionate patient care, and completed three years of NIH-funded research in transplant immunology. Upon completing residency, she pursued additional microsurgical and aesthetic training in South Korea.

Dr. Mackay is double board-certified and concentrates his practice on facial rejuvenation, including deep plane facelift surgery. He earned his undergraduate degree from Vanderbilt University and his medical degree from the Medical University of South Carolina, completed general surgery and plastic surgery residency training at Emory University, and pursued craniofacial fellowship training at the University of Pennsylvania and Children's Hospital of Philadelphia through the Center for Human Appearance. He has held faculty appointments as an assistant professor in the division of plastic surgery at both Emory University and the Mayo Clinic, where he served as director of the aesthetic and reconstructive fellowship program. His research on endoscopic minimal-incision brow lift techniques received an Outstanding Achievement Award from the Southeastern Society of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeons, and he has served as an invited visiting professor for aesthetic surgery societies in India and Brazil.

This year also marks the arrival of Dr. Lindsey Urquia, who joined Silk Plastic Surgery after completing a six-year plastic and reconstructive surgery residency at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center. A graduate of Wake Forest University and Emory University School of Medicine, where she was inducted into the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society, Dr. Urquia focuses on breast reconstruction and body contouring and has led a surgical team providing reconstructive care in Pignon, Haiti.

"Being nominated by other physicians is meaningful to us because these are the colleagues who see our work and our relationships with patients firsthand," said Dr. Page. "Many of our patients come to us during difficult chapters, whether that is reconstruction after a cancer diagnosis or a decision they have been considering for years. Our goal is for them to feel heard, well informed, and cared for at every step." Dr. Mackay added, "What has always drawn me to facial surgery is how individual it is. A 40-year-old and a 75-year-old age differently and need fundamentally different approaches. Recognition like this is encouraging, but the real measure is whether patients feel like themselves when they look in the mirror."

Patients interested in scheduling a consultation with Dr. Page, Dr. Mackay, or Dr. Urquia can call (404) 777-9791 or visit silkplasticsurgery.com.

Media Contact

Silk Plastic Surgery

5670 Peachtree Dunwoody Road NE, Suite 1240

Atlanta, GA 30342

(404) 777-9791

https://silkplasticsurgery.com

SOURCE Silk Plastic Surgery