Atlantic Cigar Company Announces New Premium Cigar Releases Following PCA Trade Show

NORRISTOWN, Pa., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantic Cigar Company has added a fresh wave of premium cigar releases to its online cigar shop following the recent PCA Trade Show in New Orleans, where many of the cigar industry's most anticipated products were unveiled. Customers searching for new cigars, limited releases, and top brands can now shop several new arrivals, with more coming soon.



Now in stock at Atlantic Cigar Company are H. Upmann Sunrise, La Aurora 1903 Cameroon, La Aurora 1987 Connecticut, La Aurora 1962 Corojo, La Aurora 1985 Maduro, and Rojas Quiet Morning. Coming soon are Amar by AJ Fernandez, E.P. Carrillo Ascend, Deadwood Dominicana Buenas Noches, and Undercrown El Tigre Dominicano.



Atlantic Cigar Company is known by cigar enthusiasts for carrying one of the largest selections of premium cigars online, competitive pricing, fast shipping, and hard-to-find releases from top manufacturers. Family-owned with decades of experience, Atlantic Cigar continues to be a trusted source for premium cigars, cigar deals, samplers, accessories, and new product launches.



As manufacturers begin shipping new blends following PCA, additional releases are expected to be added regularly, reflecting ongoing updates to the company's online selection.



To browse new releases and premium cigar deals online, visit Atlantic Cigar Company.

Mark Congionti

Marketing

Pillar Digital

[email protected]

This release was issued through WebWire®. For more information, visit http://www.webwire.com.

SOURCE Atlantic Cigar Company