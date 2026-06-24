Atlas-SSI Expands Flood Protection and Critical Infrastructure Capabilities with Acquisition of Walz & Krenzer, Inc.

MONTICELLO, Miss., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas-SSI, Inc., North America's premier provider of water management solutions, announced today its strategic acquisition of Walz & Krenzer, Inc. ("WK"), a trusted provider of custom watertight closures, doors, hatches, and flood protection systems.

This acquisition strengthens Atlas-SSI's position as the leading end-to-end water management solutions provider in North America and expands its capabilities in flood protection, water control, and mission-critical facility applications. WK's engineered product portfolio complements Atlas-SSI's existing solutions for municipal, industrial, utility, commercial, and infrastructure customers.

Walz & Krenzer is widely recognized for its custom-designed watertight and airtight doors, hatches, flood barriers, and specialty closures used in demanding environments where performance, reliability, and protection are critical. WK's solutions support a range of applications, including flood protection, water and wastewater facilities, tunnels, dams, industrial facilities, power plants, maritime markets, commercial buildings, and other critical infrastructure.

"This acquisition marks another important step in our growth strategy and further strengthens Atlas-SSI's ability to deliver comprehensive water management and infrastructure protection solutions," said Paul Lewis, CEO of Atlas-SSI. "WK's technical expertise, engineered product portfolio, and long-standing reputation for quality are a natural fit for our platform. Together, we will be better positioned to serve customers who need reliable, customized solutions to protect mission-critical assets and facilities."

Atlas-SSI will leverage WK's engineering capabilities and proven product portfolio to further enhance its offerings of screens, gates, barriers, wastewater treatment equipment, flood protection systems, and related field services. The addition of WK expands Atlas-SSI's ability to deliver integrated solutions that help customers manage water, reduce risk, protect infrastructure, and support long-term operational resilience.

Current owners Ben Rising and Tom Themel will continue as President and Vice President of Walz & Krenzer and remain committed to stewarding its future.

"Joining Atlas-SSI represents an exciting opportunity for WK to expand its reach and continue serving customers with the same commitment to quality, engineering excellence, and reliability," said Ben Rising, President of Walz & Krenzer. "We look forward to working with the Atlas-SSI team to build on our legacy and deliver even greater value to customers across the markets we serve."

About Atlas-SSI

Atlas-SSI is North America's leading full-service provider of water management solutions, protecting mission-critical assets and water ecosystems with a comprehensive portfolio of screens, gates, barriers, wastewater treatment equipment, flood protection systems, and related services. Atlas-SSI's certified field service and dive teams provide nationwide capabilities for turnkey installations, inspections, maintenance, and service support. For more information, visit Atlas-SSI.com.

About Walz & Krenzer, Inc.

Walz & Krenzer, Inc. specializes in designing and supplying custom watertight closures, doors, hatches, flood barriers, and related engineered solutions. WK serves customers who require reliable protection for critical infrastructure, industrial facilities, water and wastewater assets, commercial buildings, and other demanding applications. For more information, visit wkdoors.com and stopfloods.com.

SOURCE Atlas-SSI, Inc