Atmospheric G2 Named Most Accurate Enterprise Weather Intelligence Forecaster in North America by ForecastWatch

Independent verification recognizes Atmospheric G2 for Temp / 24 Hr High accuracy at the 1-14 day forecast horizon in the inaugural 2026 ForecastWatch Most Accurate Forecast Awards.

MANCHESTER, N.H., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Atmospheric G2 (AG2), a global provider of weather intelligence and decision-support solutions for energy markets, today announced that it has been named the Most Accurate Enterprise Weather Intelligence forecaster for North America / United States, Temp / 24 Hr High, 1-14 days, in the inaugural 2026 ForecastWatch Most Accurate Forecast Awards.

The ForecastWatch Most Accurate Forecast Awards recognize the most accurate weather forecast producers in each market, region, metric, and forecast horizon. Winners are determined solely by measured accuracy using the ForecastWatch Accuracy Score, an independent 0-to-100 grade anchored to years of historical performance. There is no pay-for-ranking and no entry fee.

The winning forecast dataset was developed through a focused research and development initiative led by AG2's data science team in collaboration with its meteorologists. The project explored whether AG2 could extract additional forecast skill, with particular emphasis on the challenging 8-to-14-day period. ForecastWatch independently evaluated the forecast across the award's full 1-to-14-day horizon.

AG2 began the initiative with North America as a focused first phase, and North America was the only region AG2 verified through ForecastWatch.. The work reflects AG2's disciplined approach to innovation: develop promising methods, test them rigorously, seek independent verification, and evaluate how successful capabilities may be applied more broadly.

"This award reflects exactly how we want AG2 to innovate: start with a meaningful forecasting challenge, bring together our data science and meteorology expertise, and let an independent third party measure the result," said Todd Navarra, CEO of Atmospheric G2. "We are proud of the win, but even more proud of the discipline behind it. That commitment to continuous improvement is how we keep creating better weather intelligence for the customers who rely on us."

While the award is specific to AG2's North American temperature forecast, the capability behind it reflects a broader AG2 strength: turning forecast science into decision-ready intelligence. AG2 combines forecast data with analytics, software, meteorological expertise, and flexible delivery to support the specific workflows and decisions of energy-market customers.

AG2 also provides custom forecast data feeds and works directly with customers to align forecast content, horizons, and delivery methods with their individual requirements. This flexibility allows AG2 and its customers to explore tailored applications of emerging forecasting capabilities when there is a defined business need.

"Extended-range forecasting is difficult by definition, and the 8-to-14-day period is where even incremental gains can be meaningful for our energy trading clients," said Dr. Todd Crawford, Vice President of Meteorology at Atmospheric G2. "Our data science and meteorology teams asked whether we could extract more accuracy from the forecast process, and we benchmarked against ForecastWatch's independent verification rather than relying only on our own internal scorecard. This recognition is strong validation of the forecast methodology the team developed and of AG2's commitment to continual scientific improvement."

That technical focus is complemented by strong customer advocacy. In its latest customer survey, AG2 earned a North American Net Promoter Score of 86.

About Atmospheric G2

Atmospheric G2 is a global weather intelligence company helping energy market participants and other weather-sensitive organizations anticipate risk and make more confident decisions. AG2 combines expert meteorology, data science, proprietary forecasting, decision-support software, and flexible data delivery to provide actionable weather intelligence across North America, Europe, and Asia. Learn more at AtmosphericG2.com.

About ForecastWatch

ForecastWatch is the independent platform for forecast verification and market intelligence, covering 50+ forecast producers and 2,400+ weather stations worldwide. The platform serves consumer weather outlets, enterprise weather providers, government and research organizations, and weather data businesses - helping them prove accuracy, isolate performance issues, and benchmark against meaningful market peers. Learn more at www.forecastwatch.com.

Award citation: Atmospheric G2 received the 2026 ForecastWatch Most Accurate Forecast Award for Enterprise Weather Intelligence, North America / United States, Temp / 24 Hr High, 1-14 days, based on the ForecastWatch Accuracy Score from independent forecast verification. For award methodology and complete results, visit forecastwatch.com/awards.

Media Contact:

Cyrena Arnold

Director of Product Marketing, Atmospheric G2

[email protected] • +1 603-421-6922

SOURCE Atmospheric G2