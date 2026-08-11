atNorth and Selected Group Partner to Strengthen Danish Food Security Through Surplus Heat Powered Greenhouse Development

Selected Group will utilize surplus heat from atNorth's DEN02 data center in Ølgod, Denmark, to cultivate fresh local produce.

ØLGOD, Denmark , Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- atNorth, the leading Nordic high-density colocation and built-to-suit data center provider, today announced a heat reuse partnership with Nordic platform for sustainable infrastructure, Selected Group. Under the agreement, surplus heat from atNorth's DEN02 data center campus in Ølgod will power Selected Group's large-scale greenhouse development.

The partnership reflects atNorth's approach to integrating heat reuse opportunities into the design of its data centers. By connecting digital infrastructure with local food production, the project demonstrates how surplus heat can contribute to national sustainability goals, circular economy principles and more resource-efficient development.

The majority of fresh fruit and vegetables sold in Denmark are currently imported, particularly during the winter months when domestic production is limited by the climate. By reusing surplus heat from DEN02, the greenhouse development is intended to support year-round local food production, reduce reliance on imported produce and contribute to a more resilient food supply.

Alongside its environmental impact, the development will deliver significant local benefits for the Ølgod community, representing a major local investment that creates meaningful job opportunities during both construction and ongoing operations while establishing a flexible, future-proof model for sustainable industry growth.

The project is designed to scale in tandem with DEN02's development, with the first phase expected to be completed in Q3 2028. The greenhouse facilities will be established immediately adjacent to the data center, within the local plan area, creating a long-term, integrated ecosystem connecting digital infrastructure and local food production. The reuse of surplus heat in the developments first phase will substantially lower carbon output compared with traditional fossil-heated greenhouse operations, reinforcing Denmark's circular energy ambitions.

"This partnership demonstrates exactly what responsible digital infrastructure should look like," said Eyjólfur Magnús Kristinsson, CEO, atNorth. "By collaborating with forward-thinking organizations like Selected Group, we can transform surplus heat into a valuable resource that supports local food production, reduces carbon emissions and strengthens community resilience. DEN02 is designed to integrate into Ølgod community, and this project exemplifies this."

Peter Nielsen, CEO, Selected Group, added, "Every unit of surplus heat should create value. By partnering with atNorth to convert surplus heat into local food production, we are demonstrating how digital infrastructure can strengthen food security while reducing emissions. Reducing dependence on imported produce strengthens national food resilience, shortens supply chains, and removes the emissions associated with transporting fresh produce across borders. We believe this model can be replicated wherever large-scale data centers are built."

The news follows atNorth's recent announcement of a heat reuse partnership with Vestforbrænding, to recycle surplus heat from atNorth's DEN01 data center for use within the local district-heating network. atNorth also collaborates with Kesko Corporation in Finland to provide heat for a local store and also partners with Stockholm Exergi at its SWE01 campus to heat local homes and businesses.

About atNorth

atNorth is a leading Nordic data center company that offers cost-effective, scalable high-density colocation and built-to-suit services trusted by industry-leading organizations.

With sustainability at its core, atNorth's data centers run on renewable energy resources and support circular economy principles. All atNorth sites leverage innovative design, power efficiency, and intelligent operations to provide long-term infrastructure and flexible colocation deployments.

atNorth is headquartered in Reykjavik, Iceland and operates eight data centers in strategic locations across the Nordics, as well as four mega sites under development across Kouvola, Finland, Ølgod, Denmark, Sollefteå, Sweden and Haugaland, Norway. The business also has an additional metro site under development in Stockholm, Sweden.

For more information, visit atNorth.com or follow atNorth on LinkedIn.

About Selected Group

Selected Group is a Nordic platform with activities spanning investment, project development, and operations. The Group operates across the Nordic region, developing and managing long-term investment opportunities. A key focus area is food infrastructure, where Selected Group develops large-scale greenhouse projects that utilize surplus heat from industrial processes. In Frövi, Sweden, the Group has developed and operates a 20-hectare greenhouse facility that combines local food production with the utilization of existing energy resources.

Press Contact:

Laura Cameron

Mead Cameron for atNorth

+44 (0) 7740 948 378

[email protected]

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https://news.cision.com/atnorth/r/atnorth-and-selected-group-partner-to-strengthen-danish-food-security-through-surplus-heat-powered-g,c4381899

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