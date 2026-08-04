Atomera Provides Second Quarter 2026 Results

LOS GATOS, Calif., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ­­ Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM), a semiconductor materials and technology licensing company, today provided a corporate update and announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Recent Company Highlights

Announced a new approach to GaN-on-Silicon that addresses a key performance barrier for RF applications

Continued strong progress with GAA customers

Growing interest from DRAM and flash memory providers

Management Commentary

"This quarter Atomera made excellent progress with customer engagements across our key target markets, in particular the advanced logic and memory segments where AI is creating the need for further performance improvements," said Scott Bibaud, president and CEO of Atomera. "In the past, RF designers have avoided using GaN for high volume applications because of the high cost and complexity of working with GaN on Silicon Carbide. Our breakthrough results with RF GaN on silicon have the potential to enable an entirely new class of RF devices which can now take advantage of the performance improvements GaN provides with the low cost of silicon substrates."

Financial Results

The Company incurred a net loss of ($6.3) million, or ($0.17) per basic and diluted share in the second quarter of 2026, compared to a net loss of ($5.0) million, or ($0.17) per basic and diluted share, for the second quarter of 2025. Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure) in the second quarter of 2026 was a loss of ($5.0) million compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of ($4.0) million in the second quarter of 2025.

The Company had $38.4 million in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investment as of June 30, 2026 compared to $19.2 million of cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2025.

The total number of shares outstanding was 39.0 million as of June 30, 2026.

Second Quarter 2026 Results Webinar

Atomera will host a live video webinar today to discuss its financial results and recent progress.

Date: Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026

Time: 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)

Webcast: Accessible at https://ir.atomera.com

Note about Non­-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the unaudited results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, in this press release, Atomera presents adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA is determined by taking net loss and eliminating the impacts of interest, depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation. Our definition of adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to the definitions of similarly-titled measures used by other companies. We believe that this non-GAAP financial measure, viewed in addition to and not in lieu of our reported GAAP results, provides useful information to investors by providing a more focused measure of operating results. This metric is used as part of the Company's internal reporting to evaluate its operations and the performance of senior management. A table reconciling this measure to the comparable GAAP measure is available in the accompanying financial tables below.

About Atomera Incorporated

Atomera Incorporated is a semiconductor materials and technology licensing company focused on deploying its proprietary, silicon-proven technology into the semiconductor industry. Atomera has developed Mears Silicon Technology™ (MST®), which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. MST can be implemented using equipment already deployed in semiconductor manufacturing facilities and is complementary to other nano-scaling technologies already in the semiconductor industry roadmap. More information can be found at www.atomera.com.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Atomera Incorporated, including statements regarding the prospects for the semiconductor industry generally and the ability of our MST technology to significantly improve semiconductor performance. Those forward-­looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. Among those factors are: (1) the fact that, to date, we have only recognized minimal engineering services and licensing revenues thus subjecting us to all the risks inherent in an early-stage enterprise; (2) the risk that licensees or JDA customers do not advance to royalty-based manufacturing and distribution licenses; (3) our ability to add other licensees and/or JDA customers; (4) risks related to our ability to raise sufficient capital, as and when needed, to pursue the further development, licensing and commercialization of our MST technology; (5) our ability to protect our proprietary technology, trade secrets and know-­how and (6) those other risks disclosed in the section "Risk Factors" included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 24, 2026. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. We do not undertake, and specifically disclaim any obligation, to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur.

-- Financial Tables Follow –

Atomera Incorporated

Condensed Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except per share data)





June 30,



December 31,





2026



2025







(Unaudited)









ASSETS

































Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 15,146



$ 19,210

Short-term investments



23,206





–

Interest receivable



58





54

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



542





338

Total current assets



38,952





19,602



















Property and equipment, net



59





60

Security deposit



14





14

Operating lease right-of-use asset



1,128





884

Financing lease right-of-use-asset



70





533



















Total assets

$ 40,223



$ 21,093



















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

































Current liabilities:















Accounts payable

$ 569



$ 608

Accrued expenses



297





168

Accrued payroll related expenses



1,118





650

Current operating lease liability



304





147

Current financing lease liability



–





420

Deferred Revenue



–





7

Total current liabilities



2,288





2,000



















Long-term operating lease liability



860





712



















Total liabilities



3,148





2,712



















Commitments and contingencies



–





–



















Stockholders' equity:



–





–

Preferred stock $0.001 par value, authorized 2,500 shares; none issued and

outstanding as of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025















Common stock: $0.001 par value, authorized 47,500 shares; 39,024 shares issued

and outstanding as of June 30, 2026; and 32,354 shares issued and outstanding as of

December 31, 2025



39





32

Additional paid in capital



291,157





260,043

Other comprehensive income (loss)



(18)





–

Accumulated deficit



(254,103)





(241,694)

Total stockholders' equity



37,075





18,381

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 40,223



$ 21,093



Atomera Incorporated

Condensed Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended







June 30,

March 31,





June 30,



June 30,







2026

2026





2025



2026



2025



Revenue

$ 158

$

11





$ –



$ 169



$ 4

Cost of revenue



(26)





(126)







(62)





(152)





(62)

Gross margin



132





(115)







(62)





17





(58)













































Operating expenses









































Research and development



3,287





3,457







3,004





6,744





6,259

General and administrative



3,167





2,333







2,048





5,500





4,136

Selling and marketing



437





419







141





856





265

Total operating expenses



6,891





6,209







5,193





13,100





10,660













































Loss from operations



(6,759)





(6,324)







(5,255)





(13,083)





(10,718)













































Other income (expense)









































Interest income



172





197







234





369





504

Accretion income



178





57







–





235





6

Interest expense



(1)





(4)







(18)





(5)





(39)

Other income, net



74





1







72





75





71

Total other income (expense), net



423





251







288





674





542













































Net loss

$ (6,336)

$

(6,073)





$ (4,967)



$ (12,409)



$ (10,176)













































Net loss per common share, basic and diluted

$ (0.17)

$

(0.17)





$ (0.17)



$ (0.34)



$ (0.34)













































Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic and diluted



38,647





35,256







30,397





36,961





30,321



Atomera Incorporated

Reconciliation to Non-GAAP EBITDA

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended







June 30,

March 31,





June 30,



June 30,





2026

2026





2025



2026



2025

Net loss (GAAP)

$ (6,336)

$

(6,073)





$ (4,967)



$ (12,409)



$ (10,176)



Depreciation and amortization



6





9







12





15





24



Stock-based compensation



1,741





1,406







1,278





3,147





2,287



Interest income



(172)





(197)







(234)





(369)





(504)



Accretion income



(178)





(57)







–





(235)





(6)



Interest expense



1





4







18





5





39



Other income, net



(74)





(1)







(72)





(75)





(71)



Net loss non-GAAP EBITDA

$ (5,012)

$

(4,909)





$ (3,965)



$ (9,921)



$ (8,407)





SOURCE Atomera Incorporated