Atrium Therapeutics Earns $15 Million Milestone Payment from Bristol Myers Squibb Under Global Cardiovascular Collaboration

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Atrium Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RNA) ("Atrium," "Atrium Therapeutics" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to delivering RNA therapeutics to the heart, today announced it has earned another $15 million milestone payment from Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) based on the successful delivery of a lead compound targeting an undisclosed cardiology indication under the Company's ongoing collaboration.

"Atrium's vision is to deliver treatments that address the underlying cause of serious heart disease, including rare genetic cardiomyopathies," said Kathleen Gallagher, President and CEO of Atrium Therapeutics. "Advancing a second lead compound under our collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb reflects the strength and versatility of our RNA delivery platform, and it gives us continued momentum as we work together to bring novel therapies to patients and families facing significant unmet need."

The payment is pursuant to Atrium's global licensing and research collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative RNA-based therapies for multiple cardiovascular indications.

Under the terms of the agreement, Atrium is eligible to receive up to approximately $1.35 billion in research and development milestone payments, up to approximately $825 million in commercial milestone payments, and tiered royalties up to low double-digits on net sales. BMS will fund all future clinical development, regulatory and commercialization activities coming from the collaboration.

About Atrium Therapeutics

Atrium Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RNA) is pioneering targeted delivery of ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics to the heart to transform the standard of care for people living with cardiomyopathies. With the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) recent clearance of its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for ATR 1072 for PRKAG2 (Protein Kinase AMP-activated non-catalytic subunit Gamma 2) syndrome, Atrium is advancing its first precision cardiology program into the clinic through the Corventis Phase 1/2 clinical trial. The Company's proprietary technology - designed at Avidity Biosciences, Inc. - combines the tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) and other targeted delivery ligands with the precision of oligonucleotides, and is designed to selectively target the underlying drivers of genetically driven cardiac diseases through targeted, non-viral delivery of small interfering RNA (siRNA). This approach builds upon learnings from demonstrated delivery to skeletal muscle and applies it for efficient delivery to the heart, with the potential to overcome challenges associated with non-specific tissue delivery. Beyond ATR 1072, the Company's pipeline includes ATR 1086 for PLN (phospholamban) cardiomyopathy and two undisclosed research targets in rare cardiomyopathies.

For more information about our RNA delivery platform, development pipeline and people, please visit https://atriumtherapeutics.com/ and engage with us on LinkedIn.

Availability of Other Information About Atrium Therapeutics

Investors and others should note that Atrium Therapeutics communicates with its investors and the public using its website https://atriumtherapeutics.com/ , including, but not limited to, Atrium Therapeutics' disclosures, investor presentations and FAQs, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, press releases, public conference call transcripts and webcast transcripts, as well as on LinkedIn. The information that Atrium Therapeutics posts on its website or on LinkedIn could be deemed to be material information. As a result, Atrium Therapeutics encourages investors, the media and others interested to review the information that it posts there on a regular basis. The contents of Atrium Therapeutics' website or social media shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements regarding: Atrium's strategy, business plans and objectives; the strength, versatility and potential of Atrium's RNA delivery platform; the advancement, development and potential commercialization of programs under Atrium's collaboration with BMS; the potential for Atrium to receive future milestone payments and royalties under the collaboration with BMS; the ability of the collaboration with BMS to generate additional development candidates and novel therapies; the potential therapeutic benefits of RNA-based therapies; and the potential to address significant unmet medical needs for patients with cardiovascular diseases. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words such as "potential," "can," "will," "plan," "may," "could," "would," "expect," "seek," "anticipate," "look forward," "believe," "committed," "continue," "intend," or similar terms. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations regarding future events, and are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Particular areas where risks or uncertainties could cause Atrium's actual results to be materially different than those expressed in Atrium's forward-looking statements include but are not limited to: the initiation, timing, progress, potential registrational quality, and results of our research and development programs, preclinical studies, any clinical trials, and other regulatory submissions; the beneficial characteristics, including potential safety, efficacy and therapeutic effects of our product candidates and the potential advantages of our product candidates compared to alternative therapies; the success and capabilities of the RNA delivery platform; the prevalence of certain diseases and conditions we intend to treat and our estimates of the potential market opportunity for our product candidates; the timing of and costs involved in obtaining and maintaining regulatory approval of our current and any future product candidates; our ability to develop our current and future product candidates; the implementation of our strategic plans for our business, product candidates, research programs and technologies; developments related to our competitors and our industry; our competitive position and the success of competing therapies that are or may become available; our ability to maintain our current license agreements and collaborations and identify and enter into future license agreements and collaborations; the expected potential benefits of strategic collaborations with third parties and our ability to attract collaborators in the future; our reliance on third parties for manufacturing and to conduct preclinical studies and clinical trials of our product candidates; our ability to efficiently and cost-effectively conduct our current and future clinical trials; our ability to achieve future development, regulatory or commercial milestones under our collaboration with BMS, and to receive associated milestone payments and royalties; the costs of operating as a public company; the accuracy of our estimates regarding future expenses, future revenue, capital requirements and the need for additional financing; the period over which we estimate our existing cash and cash equivalents will be sufficient to fund our future operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements; and other factors specified in Atrium's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 publicly filed by Atrium with the SEC and in other filings and furnishings made by Atrium with the SEC from time to time. Atrium is providing the information in this communication as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this communication as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE Atrium Therapeutics