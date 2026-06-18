AT&T Fiber Crushes the Competition in Latest Opensignal Report

Opensignal's analysis shows AT&T Fiber wins twice as much as the next closest competitor when it comes to home internet performance.

Key Takeaways:

AT&T Fiber took home 107 wins — nearly twice as many as the closest competitor – in home internet performance categories of speed, reliability, video, and consistency.

In over 60% of the 26 metro areas it was evaluated, AT&T Fiber swept all five categories.

This momentum reflects more than network performance; it highlights AT&T's focus on delivering a premium in-home experience.

DALLAS, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What's the News: AT&T Fiber earned more wins than any other provider, according to new report from Opensignal. In total, AT&T Fiber earned 107 wins - nearly twice as many as the closest competitor. But the winning streak didn't stop there. AT&T Fiber also won across all five categories in more than 60% of the 26 metro areas evaluated where AT&T provides fiber service.

Why it Matters: The results reflect strong performance across the things that matter most to customers, including download speed, upload speed, video experience, reliability, and consistent quality. Taken together, they show AT&T Fiber is outperforming the field by a wide margin in the areas customers notice most. As AT&T continues to expand its fiber footprint, that experience is set to reach even more customers.

Quotable: "When we talk about putting the customer first, this is what it looks like. AT&T Fiber is delivering strong performance in the categories that shape everyday connectivity, and this report makes clear that we are leading by a meaningful margin," said Jenifer Robertson, executive vice president and general manager, AT&T Consumer.

More Details: AT&T Fiber's strong performance also showed up in a previous Opensignal report that revealed customers who subscribe to both AT&T wireless and fiber experience the fastest speeds. That value goes beyond performance, with converged fiber and wireless customers receiving Internet Backup at no extra charge.

Beyond the benefits of bundling services, AT&T Fiber delivers award winning connectivity on its own, backed by the AT&T Guarantee and a customer experience that makes AT&T Fiber customers the happiest.

While industry recognition highlights AT&T Fiber's strength, our focus remains on delivering a premium in-home experience for customers. All-Fi Pro builds on this by offering whole home coverage, advanced security, Wi-Fi that adapts to routines, and the latest technology with premium equipment upgrades. Included with 5 GIG plans and available as an add-on, it is one more way AT&T Fiber delivers simplicity and value for customers.

Q: What is AT&T Fiber?

Fiber optic internet uses thin glass cables and light to send data, allowing for much hyper fast speeds.

There are several key benefits to choosing fiber internet:

Fast speeds: Fiber internet can reach speeds that makes it ideal for streaming HD videos, online gaming, and using many devices at once.

Equal upload and download speeds: Unlike most other internet types, fiber gives you the same fast speed whether you're uploading or downloading. This is great for video calls, sharing large files, and creating content online.

Reliable connectivity: Fiber internet offers consistent speeds even during busy times when many people are online. This means fewer interruptions and a smoother online experience.

Fiber optic internet offers fast, reliable, and consistent service, making it one of the best choices for anyone who wants a top-quality home internet connection.

Q: What is AT&T Internet Backup?

Keeping our customers connected is what matters most, and while AT&T Fiber has over 99.9% proven reliability, we want our customers to stay connected when they need it most. Once it has been set up, Internet Backup will automatically kick in if there's an AT&T Fiber network disruption and your smartphone is near the gateway. Wireless service will remain active until fiber service is restored. And to keep things simple, the network will switch back to fiber automatically when it's restored, with no action needed from the customer.

Q: What is the AT&T Guarantee?

We value our customers, and we believe that connecting changes everything. We're committed to providing reliable connectivity with value-led pricing and customer-first care, or we'll make it right.

With the AT&T Guarantee, customers can expect:

Connectivity you depend on. In the rare event of a network outage, we'll automatically credit your bill. And, when you have AT&T Fiber with Wireless we provide Internet Backup for no extra cost. Guaranteed.1 Deals you want. Our best deals on smartphones don't require the most expensive plan.2 And no hidden fees or equipment charges with fiber. Guaranteed. Prompt, friendly service you deserve. Speak to a friendly tech expert within five minutes or schedule a callback at a time that you choose.3 Plus, same or next day technician availability. Guaranteed.

Why would a customer benefit from All-Fi Pro?

All-Fi Pro is designed for customers who want a more advanced in-home Wi-Fi experience to support the growing demands of a connected household. As consumers rely on more devices, higher-bandwidth applications, and connectivity across more areas of the home, All-Fi Pro helps deliver stronger, more consistent performance where it matters most.

All-Fi Pro may be especially beneficial for households with multiple users online at the same time, homes that require broader coverage, or customers who regularly stream content, participate in video calls, game online, or connect smart home devices. It is built for those who want a premium Wi-Fi experience that can better keep pace with how people live, work, and connect today.

1Credit for fiber and Internet Air downtime lasting 20 minutes or more; or for wireless and downtime lasting 60 minutes or more caused by a single incident impacting 8 or more towers. Must be connected to impacted tower at onset of outage. Restrictions and exclusions apply. Internet Backup: Fiber internet only. Requires eligible wireless service, activation, and power source; speeds vary; AT&T may slow data speeds if the network is busy. Backup may not be available in all locations. See att.com/guarantee for full details.

2Offers vary by device. Restrictions may apply.

3Five minutes begins once customer is routed to technical support assistance. AT&T Fiber and postpaid wireless customers only.

For small business customers, learn more about the AT&T Guarantee at att.com/businessguarantee.

About AT&T

We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors, plus nearly 2.5 million businesses, connect to greater possibility. From the first phone call 150 years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), please visit us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.

© 2026 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T and the Globe logo are registered trademarks of AT&T Intellectual Property.

SOURCE AT&T