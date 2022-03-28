Attarius Network Launches Ecosystem for Game Creators to Boost Digital Asset Earnings Through Gamification

ABU DHABI, UAE, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attarius Network launches the first ecosystem for gamers and game studios. Having a clear vision of how to make it easier for gaming industry to hit the blockchain and crypto market with enhanced economic opportunities to gamers, Attarius Network created one of the most feature-rich play-to-earn platforms that opens up new capabilities for millions of gamers and game developers in the fast growing play-to-earn game industry.

"With the help of its own Attarius blockchain, our platform supports gaming projects at all stages of their development, starting right from the concept stage and up to the ultimate release of the final product to users."- says Oleg Kotliarov, CEO of Attarius Network.

The Attarius ecosystem offers a high level of technical and advisory support and helps developers and gamers to explore entirely new horizons in a virtually unlimited and vast infrastructure that provides avenues for integrating various modules and technologies.

By the end of 2022, Attarius Network is set to develop easy-to-use tools that allow game developers to manage in-game items and digital assets across multiple game platforms (Web, PC, Mobile, Console). Attarius Network also plans to design a suite of Game APIs and open-source SDKs for all popular platforms and engines.

Natala Drik, CIO of Attarius Network says: "Currently we are looking to expand our activities and add new viable features to our basic toolkit. We're constantly seeking ways to develop new tools for better user experience and profit-generating opportunities. Among other priorities is to increase community outreach, boost the company's reputation and further contribute to deployment of blockchain in the gaming sector."

Attarius Network also aims to empower gaming market players to create their own NFTs and games. The company is on a mission to give equal chances of success to smaller indie gaming studios. Attarius Network enables generation of cash influx through the platform and provides support from proof of concept stage to launch.

Backed by crypto, the GameFi market landscape has been exponentially developing over the last couple of years. Now, the crypto gaming sector is estimated to be worth about $26.68B, according to Coinmarketcap data. The rise in popularity of crypto gaming is largely due to the ability for users to collect and trade virtual assets on secondary markets anywhere in the world. GameFi has emerged as a way to make money off the gaming industry in a safe and secure manner and it seems it's going to keep the momentum in the coming years.



PRLog ID: www.prlog.org/12910886

SOURCE Attarius Network