Attorneys from Houston's Alavi Anaipakos Featured in 2027 Best Lawyers in America

HOUSTON, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A group of experienced attorneys from the Houston intellectual property and business litigation firm Alavi Anaipakos has earned selection in the 2027 edition of The Best Lawyers in America, including two Lawyer of the Year honorees recognized for their work in high-stakes patent disputes.

Alavi Anaipakos partner Amir Alavi is the 2027 Lawyer of the Year in Houston for Patent Litigation, and fellow partner Scott W. Clark is the city's 2027 Lawyer of the Year for Patent Law. Their selections are based on the highest overall feedback scores among all eligible attorneys who handle patent disputes.

Mr. Alavi and Mr. Clark are joined in this year's rankings by Demetrios Anaipakos, Masood Anjom, Michael McBride, Brian Simmons, and Joshua Wyde, all of whom are featured for their work in intellectual property cases. Mr. Alavi and Mr. Anaipakos also are recognized for their success in commercial litigation matters.

Alavi Anaipakos recently welcomed intellectual property attorneys Brian L. Jackson and Amanda Woodall to the firm's deep bench of trial lawyers. Mr. Jackson and Ms. Woodall bring decades of experience in every facet of patent disputes, from pre-filing through trials and appeals. They join the firm's ongoing work for plaintiffs and defendants in complex patent infringement, trade secret, and other intellectual property lawsuits, as well as licensing agreements.

Alavi Anaipakos has helped intellectual property clients prevail against some of the world's largest companies, including Amazon, Apple, Netflix, Broadcom, Motorola, LG Electronics, Qualcomm, and Samsung, as well as global smartphone giants such as Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi. Alavi Anaipakos has also handled multifront litigation on behalf of companies in Germany, China, Japan, the United Kingdom, Brazil, Dubai, and other international venues.

Houston-based Alavi Anaipakos is home to high-stakes trial lawyers known for solving complex problems. The firm's attorneys have handled some of the world's largest patent infringement disputes and significant commercial cases across various industries, including oil and gas, energy, software, high-tech, financial services, and beyond. Our team members have been in the trenches in marquee legal battles across the nation and the world for nearly 30 years.

SOURCE Alavi Anaipakos PLLC