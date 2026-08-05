AT&T's Exclusive Kids Device Line Gets an Upgrade with the New amiGO™ Jr. Tab 2

The new AT&T amiGO™ Jr. Tab 2 is now available online and in-store

Key Takeaways:

The new AT&T amiGO Jr. Tab 2 delivers an improved kid-friendly tablet experience, now powered by AT&T's fast and reliable 5G network.

The AT&T amiGO Jr. Tab 2 is $4.99/mo for 36 months.1

DALLAS, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What's the News: As the only carrier to offer an entire lineup of devices designed for kids, AT&T is giving its amiGO family an upgrade with the new AT&T amiGO™ Jr. Tab 2. Built for learning, creativity, and exploration, the tablet gets a hardware makeover and network enhancements delivered by AT&T.

Why it Matters: Research shows kids are getting devices as young as age two, and a tablet is most often their first device. Given its early adoption, it was important to continue evolving the AT&T amiGO Jr. tablet experience. The new and improved Tab 2 builds on what kids and parents loved from the original, like educational content, protective casing, and parental controls, but adds these features:

AT&T 5G Access : Stay connected beyond the couch with our fastest wireless network technology.

: Stay connected beyond the couch with our fastest wireless network technology. A bigger screen : The vibrant 8.7" display with an anti-glare finish gives kids more room to learn, watch, read, and play.

: The vibrant 8.7" display with an anti-glare finish gives kids more room to learn, watch, read, and play. A stylus pen : Encourages creativity while giving kids greater precision as they draw, write, and interact with content.

: Encourages creativity while giving kids greater precision as they draw, write, and interact with content. All-Day play on all-day battery: Supports extended usage throughout the day.2

Why it has to be AT&T: AT&T is redefining how families introduce technology to kids by taking the guesswork out of choosing their first device. As the first and only wireless provider to launch a smartphone designed specifically for kids, AT&T offers the amiGO family of devices to give parents more choice, visibility, and control as their children begin navigating the digital world.

From first connection to greater independence, amiGO offers a lineup designed to grow with kids and support families along the way. Today, that amiGO family of devices including the AT&T amiGO Jr. Phone, AT&T amiGO Jr. Watch 2 & AT&T amiGO Jr. Tab 2.

Quotable: "Parenting is full of decisions, and technology is one of the bigger ones families are navigating today," said Angela Rittgers, senior vice president, national revenue operations and president of AT&T prepaid portfolio. "As kids grow, learn, and change, the technology families choose for them needs to keep up. With amiGO, we're always thinking about ways to improve and evolve the experience to stay relevant for kids while helping parents feel like they have a partner along the way."

More details: To purchase the AT&T amiGO Jr. Tab 2 or to learn more about the amiGO lineup, visit: att.com/amigo.

For tools and resources to help determine if your child is ready for their first device, visit: screenready.att.com

Frequently Asked Questions

What if my kid is too old for an amiGO device?

As children become ready for a traditional device, parents can transition to AT&T Secure Family, a comprehensive family safety app which provides tools to help manage screen time, location sharing, content access, and more. Secure Family gives parents a simpler way to support digital safety as kids grow, without having to rely on one-off solutions or a patchwork of apps from different vendors.

How much is the cost outside of the promotional window?

Current promotional pricing lowers the cost from $6.67 per month to $4.99 per month over 36 months with bill credits and a qualifying new line and installment plan. Without the installment plan, the AT&T amiGO Jr. Tab 2 is available at its full retail price of $239.99.

Does this require a companion app that the parent manages, or is everything built in?

Parents can easily manage all settings and controls through the AT&T amiGO companion app. Using the app, parents can limit screen time, app and website access, communication settings, and location features.

1Price after credits over 36 mos. Req's $240 on 0% APR 36-mo. agmt. Well-qualified customers. Requires new line and compatible smartphone with qualifying wireless plan. If svc cancelled, device balance due. 2Battery life and charge cycles vary with use, settings, and other factors; actual results may vary.

About AT&T

We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends, and neighbors, plus nearly 2.5 million businesses, connect to greater possibility. From the ﬁrst phone call 150 years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet oﬀerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), please visit us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.

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